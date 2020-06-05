  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The VSSL First Aid Kit Packs Dozens of Survival Tools Into a 9-Inch Tube

By

There are a dizzying number of first aid kits out there. Many of them are well-curated, yet fail to stand out from the masses, because how is one little red pouch packed with bandages, burn cream, gloves, gauze, aspirin, Advil, tweezers, and towelettes really all that different from another little red pouch packed with bandages, burn cream, gloves, and you get it?

VSSL First Aid Kit
Steven John/The Manual

Answer? It’s not. Most halfway-decent compact first aid kits designed for portability and compact storage are more or less comparable. So choosing the kit you’ll keep in your hiking pack, glove box, or desk drawer at work hardly matters. Now just add a compass, a reliable flashlight, and you should be good to go even when those scrapes, cuts, burns, stings, or other unpleasantries that happen at times in the backwoods (or backyard or kitchen or office) happen to you.

Ah, but what if your first aid kit is soaked and many of its components are ruined? Or what about a long drop or accidental crushing that damages the kit? And what if you find a sudden need to transport a bit of water and/or need a handy baton with which to strike a rabid fox? What’s your little first aid pouch going to do for you then, eh?

VSSL First Aid Kit
Steven John/The Manual

Answer here? All of that and more, if you ditched the traditional first aid pouch and got a VSSL First Aid Kit. These brilliantly curated kits pack dozens of first aid essentials into a military-grade aluminum tube that’s waterproof and practically indestructible. On one end of the tube is a compass, and on the other is an LED light that can produce a 200-lumen beam, a dimmer light ideal for reading a map (or book), a flashing SOS strobe, or a red light for preserving night vision.

The first aid gear packed between the compass and flashlight caps is stored in a pack that rolls up for storage and flattens out for quick spotting and access to everything you need to cool a burn, soothe a sting, or dump a hemostatic clotting agent into a deep wound you then seal with steri-strips, cover with gauze, and tape off. (Let’s hope you never have to do any of that, because that sounds like one deep cut.)

VSSL First Aid Kit
Steven John/The Manual

The kit also contains everything you’d usually expect, like basic pain meds, sterile gloves, tweezers, various bandages, and so on. Bonus gear includes disposable thermometers, a high-visibility tape that can be used medically or for trail marking, and an emergency whistle that will be heard for miles in quiet conditions. (Three blasts, pause, repeat — that’s the standard emergency call, FYI.) But what’s of course the most notable asset here is the vessel itself. Beyond the light and compass, that rugged tube itself can be used as an impromptu canteen, to protect a compact valuable object, as a hammer or, as noted in that extreme case above, a self-defense weapon. And yet it’s just nine inches long, two inches across, and weighs a bit less than a pound.

Too big for you? Then get your hands on the new VSSL First Aid Mini. You’ll have to sacrifice the light and compass, but this 6.5-inch tube contains enough first aid gear to get you safely through many a scrape. And burn. And gash. And so on.

Editors' Recommendations

Not Ready to Dine Out? Try Dining Outside

how to dine al fresco dining

Escape in Style With the Best Ultra-Light Travel Trailers of 2020

The 13 Best Men’s Workout Shorts in 2020

8 Self-Defense Weapons that Men Can Realistically Carry (and Use)

best self defense weapons for men fast strike biker whip

More People Disappear in the Alaska Triangle Than Anywhere in the U.S.

alaska triangle wilderness

The Best Backpack Coolers for Keeping Drinks Cold on Hikes

YETI Hopper BackFlip 24 lifestyle 2

Why You Should be Actively Stretching for a Better Workout

Get Far, Far Off-Grid With the Solar-Powered ERV Electric Camper

The Best New Everyday Carry Essentials for Men

How to Survive a Bear Attack: Brown Bears, Black Bears, Polar Bears, Oh My

The Best Tactical Knives to Prepare and Protect Yourself

SOG Escape Tactical Folding Knife

The Best Pocket Knives Available on Amazon

Smith and Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife

The Best Insect Repellents on Amazon to Stave Away Bugs

Stave Away Bugs With The Best Insect Repellents On Amazon

Keen Gave Away 100,000 Pairs of Shoes to People Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Best Air Mattresses for Camping in Comfort