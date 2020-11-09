Minimalists know the smartest way to travel is with the least gear possible. That often means finding clever products that do more than just one thing. Why carry a bulky jacket and a separate messenger bag, for example, when there are multi-pocket, MacGyver-worthy jackets available? Why pack a warm hoodie and a backpack when you can pack a reversible hoodie backpack that does double-duty? Quikflip answers the second question with a line of clever reversible outerwear that does both.

Full Zip Hero Hoodie Lite

Quikflip’s new Full-Zip Hero Hoodie Lite and Pullover Hero Hoodie Lite are lightweight alternatives to the company’s popular Hero Hoodie Classic. Both feature a three-season design with a twist. On the outside, the 6.5-ounce brushed fleece fabric is a mix of 60% ringspun cotton for comfort and breathability with 40% polyester for durability and wrinkle prevention. The versatile blend is ideal for outdoor runs, workouts, and city treks during cool summer nights and cooler fall days. Contrasting drawcords and custom metal hardware provide an air of athletic appeal.

Full-Zip Hero Hoodie Lite:

Pullover Hero Hoodie Lite:

Quikflip’s Dryflip Windbreaker

For a waterproof, fair-weather alternative, there’s Quikflip’s Dryflip Windbreaker. This 100% lightweight breathable polyester jacket boasts a front zip closure for easy donning and removal. A water-wicking coating, scuba neck, and mesh-lined tri-panel hood keep you dry in even the wettest weather.

No matter which option you choose, the real magic is in the “flip.” When the weather changes, and it starts getting warmer outside, simply take the hoodie off and turn it inside-out. The one-handed quick change takes less than three seconds and turns any Quikflip hoodie into a legit, go-anywhere daypack. The breathable lining ensures the non-adjustable backpack straps are undetectable in hoodie form. On the inside, the backpack is spacious enough to stow the hoodie, and it features two internal storage pockets — a larger one for stashing another sweatshirt or layer and a smaller hidden one for keys, wallets, and smartphones.

More about Quickflip

Quikflip inventor Rener Gracie (Gracie Jiu-Jitsu) was frustrated with the lack of functionality and versatility in today’s fitness outerwear. He wondered why it made sense to carry a gym bag or backpack just to store his outer layer or be forced to wear his hoodie like a fanny pack when the weather warmed up. So he sought to reinvent the lowly hoodie. His solution was a hoodie — and ultimately an entire line of hoodies — that becomes its own backpack. It’s a design that first made a splash on Shark Tank and has also been featured among Time magazine’s “Best Inventions of 2019.”

Shop Quikflip’s entire catalog of clever, reversible outerwear — including the Full-Zip Hero Hoodie Lite, the Pullover Hero Hoodie Lite, and the Unisex Dryflip Windbreaker — on Amazon. The Hero Hoodie Lite retails for around $40, while the Dryflip is available for around $50. What’s more, some size-color combinations are available through Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, so shipping and returns are free. Try on what you want, and only pay for what you keep.

