  1. Outdoors

Lost Sierra Route Could Be Your Next Epic Long-distance Hike

Mike Richard
By

There are hikes, and then there are hikes. Most outdoorsmen will never tackle a hardcore long-distance hike like the Appalachian Trail or Pacific Crest Trail in their lifetime. They require intense planning, the best thru-hiking gear, superhuman training, and six months or more for the hike itself. But, what if there were a trail that split the difference between an average day hike and an epic, need-to-quit-my-day-job-first thru-hike? Enter the Lost Sierra Route.

The proposed 600-mile path follows the coastline and mountain ridges that connect more than a dozen communities. Starting from Truckee, California — a blip of a town just northwest of Lake Tahoe — the Lost Sierra Route will carve a single-track, multi-use trail dotted with some of the Northwest’s most breathtaking scenery all the way to Reno, Nevada. It’s an impossibly beautiful region full of lush valleys, jagged peaks, high alpine lakes, and historic ghost towns. Soon, it will all be open to hikers, bikers, horseback riders, trail runners, fishermen, hunters, and more.

Mountain bikers riding the trails along California's future Lost Sierra Route.
Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship

California’s non-profit Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) is spearheading the new route’s development as part of the Connected Communities Project. In its own words, the project is “a visionary effort led in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, SBTS, and community partners to connect 15 mountain towns for economic prosperity through outdoor recreation – an $887 billion industry.” It started primarily as a financial development initiative to revitalize the small towns in California hardest hit by decades of decline amid the loss of the logging and mining industries. In recent years, things have only been made worse by record-setting wildfires and COVID-related shutdowns.

But, it’s also about sharing a love for one of the country’s most amazing natural landscapes with every level of outdoorsmen. Hiking long-distance trails like the Pacific Crest Trail and even the relatively “short” John Muir Trail is daunting physically and mentally, requiring significant planning for resupplying with food, water, and gear along the way. By contrast, SBTS’s project coordinator Trinity Stirling wants “to design a trail for everyone and allow them to refuel — get a bite to eat or stay in a hotel  — right on the trail network, leaving a lot of flexibility for trip planning.” Along the planned route, visitors will pass dozens of historic inns, grocers, and local eateries, allowing them to quickly hop off and back on the trail on the fly.

The first portion of the Lost Sierra Route is slated to open in 2023, while the entire path should be completed around 2030. It’s a long way off, but it should be worth the wait for outdoorsmen who appreciate the stunning natural beauty of Northern California and Nevada. In the meantime, start planning your hike now with some of the best backpacking gear for hitting the trail.

Editors' Recommendations

These Artists Are Inviting You to Engage in Their NFT Art

Shantell Martin posing with her art in the background.

Stowe Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

Church in Stowe, Vermont

6 of the Best Ski Resorts in the Midwest

best midwest ski resorts cover

Coachella Festival NFTs Harder to Score Than Show Tickets

Coachella NFTs from its Desert Reflections and Sight and Sounds Collections.

Life-Saving Outdoor Self-Defense Skills from an Ex CIA Spy

Jason Hanson on the gun range with a student.

Win a Free Vrbo Vacation During Its First TikTok Challenge

Screenshot of Vrbo's 'A Place for Together' ad during the 2022 Super Bowl pregame show television commercial.

The 10 Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

best horror movies on netflix girlonthethirdfloor

This is the best VPN for watching international Netflix

NordVPN logo

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: Still Good Fun

2022 Volkswagen Jetta front end from driver's side with trees in the background.

The 5 Best Tasty Recipes That Use Protein Powder

Banana slices on a plate of pancakes beside a cup of honey on a table.

The Best Double Wide Sleeping Bags for 2022

A couple camping.

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch Gets a $121 Discount

The Garmin Instinct smartwatch in black, on a white background.

Immersion in Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli in L.A. and Japan

Film still from "My Neighbor Totoro." Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli. 1988.