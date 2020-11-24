This year has inspired more of us than ever to get outdoors and explore. We’re hiking, camping, road-tripping, boating, and RV’ing in record numbers. All that exploring requires the right gear. From essentials like water bottles and daypacks to even-more-essentials like outdoor coffee mugs and insulated wine tumblers, Hydro Flask has your back. Hydro Flask’s 2020 holiday gift guide is encouraging you to give the Gift of Go. Whatever “go” means to you — whether you’re a backcountry explorer, park picnicker, weekend warrior, or urban commuter — there’s an “on-the-move” gift for you, your friends, and family. True to the brand’s roots, most of the products are designed to keep you well hydrated (it’s in the name). But, there are plenty of niche gifts for coffee drinkers, mobile wine connoisseurs, and every beverage lover in-between.

This year's Gift of Go holiday gift guide isn't just for inspiration.

21 Oz Standard Mouth Bottle

For a variety of reasons, we’ve long been fans of Hydro Flask water bottles. They’re attractive, well-made, affordable, and backed by a lifetime warranty. Plus, they just plain work. All of which is why we included the brand on this year’s list of best insulated water bottles. The 21 Oz Standard Mouth Bottle is a great, all-purpose water bottle. For more active pursuits, upgrade to the sport cap bottle with a packable bottle sling to keep your water close by and ready to sip.

14L Down Shift Hydration Pack

For hardcore explorers, Hydro Flask offers lightweight, purpose-built hydration packs. These ultra-portable bags ensure your water supply is always at the ready. The 14L Down Shift Hydration Pack, for example, is the perfect mountain biking daypack with a Cold Flow system that keeps two liters of water chilled for up to four hours and a high-flow bite valve within easy reach. There’s also a key clip and a soft, padded pocket for sunglasses or a smartphone.

18L Insulated Soft Cooler

Of course, for park- and beach-goers, Hydro Flask offers gifts for more leisurely sipping. The 18L Insulated Soft Cooler is the ideal picnic companion. It’s light enough to carry for miles but spacious enough to hold your elaborate wine, cheese, and fruit spreads. Pair it with the 25 Oz. Insulated Wine Bottle and matching 10 Oz. Wine Tumblers and you have yourself a fancy, five-star picnic experience ready to take anywhere.

