 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Grounded’s G2 EV RV offers all the comforts of home, remote-controlled everything, and a 250-mile range

Explore the country with this customizable, high-tech electric camper van

Mike Richard
By
Blurred view of the Grounded RVs G2 electric RV camper van driving down a country road.
Grounded RVs

We’re still in the early stages of the EV revolution, but there’s no denying that the future of cars — all vehicles, really — is electric. But the EV revolution for RVs has barely just begun. Thankfully, a number of companies are leading the charge (pun intended) to develop new and innovative technologies to take recreational vehicles to the next level. Case in point: Grounded’s G2 Campervan. It’s an all-new, all-electric RV with all the comforts of home, a boatload of remote-controlled tech features, and a solid 250-mile range.

View from the cockpit of the Grounded G2 all-electric RV camper van.
Grounded RVs

From the outside, the G2 camper van might look like a repurposed Amazon delivery truck. The design is low-key, bordering on bland. But that streamlined, no-nonsense profile helps keep this EV aerodynamic — an important element in achieving its 250-mile range. While that figure hardly competes with even the thirstiest, gas-powered vans capable of hundreds of miles on a single tank, it’s a respectable starting point.

Interior and storage closet of the Grounded RVs G2 all-electric camper van.
Grounded RVs

Grounded’s G2 Campervan interior

But it’s what’s inside the G2 that really sets this all-electric RV apart from the crowd. Grounded built it to be completely customizable, using a modular interior furniture system that can be configured in an almost unlimited number of floor plans. Whatever your priority — more sleep space, a bigger kitchen, extra seating, etc. — the G2 can accommodate it. The system also makes it easy to repurpose the layout in the future if your needs change.

Recommended Videos

Whichever layout you choose, this EV RV delivers with all the creature comforts of home. That includes a full-featured kitchen with a sink, an induction stove, a combination fridge/freezer, and adjacent bench seating with a flip-up table for dining with friends and family. The queen-sized bed at the rear sits high on a platform, creating a cozy, nook-like “bedroom.” Bathroom amenities include a dry-flush toilet (no messing with nasty black water tanks and “stinky slinky” sewer hoses) and an outdoor shower so you can lather up and exfoliate while communing with nature.

Interior of the Grounded G2 electric RV camper van, seen from the rear bed.
Grounded RVs

Grounded’s G2 Campervan features

The G2 was built from the ground up as a next-gen, state-of-the-art camper. Grounded RVs started with the BrightDrop Zevo platform and added forward-thinking enhancements to future-proof this camper van for years to come. It relies on integrated electronics and software to take your camping experience to the next level. The dedicated Grounded+ app, for example, allows owners to view all of the G2’s systems at a glance. Real-time location information, driving data, battery status, and water and fuel levels can all be monitored remotely. Lights, appliances, climate control, and even the entertainment system can all be controlled while away from the EV. It’s all powered by a 640-watt rooftop solar array designed to keep all the systems humming almost indefinitely.

Related

There’s no sidestepping the fact that almost any tricked-out, van life-worthy camper van is going to be more expensive than a DIY alternative. So, it’s no surprise that the one and only trim level of the Grounded G2 EV stickers for $195,000. But interested buyers can secure their order today for just $100. If van living isn’t your thing, but you still have your eye on an electric RV, Grounded also has an aerodynamic towable trailer in the works that’s slated to debut in 2025.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
The North Face Black Friday: Up to 50% off with these early deals
Smiling person in a North Face beanie and winter coat outdoors.

The North Face is one of the most popular outdoor recreation brands on the planet. It makes quality clothing and accessories meant for both style and practicality. Today some savings can also come with North Face clothing, as it’s offering some early Black Friday deals. In total there are more than 160 men’s clothing items currently seeing a discount, and they range in variety from t-shirts to jackets and from beanies to flannel shirts. With Black Friday approaching there’s no telling what items will stay on sale and for how long, so click over to The North Face to shop this sale now.

Why You Should Shop the North Face Early Black Friday Deals
The North Face has been making quality outdoor clothing and styles since the 1960s. It has been known for some of the best outdoor backpacks over the years, and while it isn’t currently on our list of the best outdoor clothing brands, it’s always a competitor. With this early Black Friday sale at the North Face you can fill out your winter wardrobe with price drops on flannel shirts. The Arroyo Lightweight Flannel in particular stands out, with several colors to choose from and a 50% discount that brings the price down to

Read more
Kia EV6, Rivian R1T, and more: The 8 best EVs for camping, thanks to bidirectional charging
Going green and off the grid never looked so good
Three people cooking using a camp kitchen next to Rivian R1T

If you enjoy camping in your car, there are a few essentials that would make your camping trip more comfortable. Of course, you will need the best car camping tent, a mobile camp kitchen, a portable shower, and a portable power bank if you want to have a cozy outdoor adventure.

But what if you owned, leased, or rented a big electric pickup truck, van, or SUV that’s perfectly suited for camping? The best EVs for camping aren’t just big enough to make it easier to pitch a tent, but they also include bidirectional charging technology to power your electrical gadgets using AC and DC sockets -- it's like having an EV charging station with you at all times, but charging capabilities for your devices instead.

Read more
NOAA has released its winter weather outlook, and it’s good news for ski and snowboard season in these regions
Is your local mountain likely to get plenty of fresh powder?
A man skiing in powder.

Have you started weather-watching yet? The wizard of weather is the person everyone on the ski and snowboard scene wants to know. These preachers of powder can be found in lift queues across the country, giving sage advice on the best slope aspect of the day, the pockets where you can find the freshest lines, and where to go for the rest of the week. They're always up to date with the latest apps, religiously watching wind patterns, trends, and areas of high and low pressure to see where the best snow will be.

If you want to shred the best lines, you can't rely on these riders to tell you everything. After all, if you knew more than the snow report, how much would you give away? With snow falling on resorts, there's no better time to bust out those forecasting services and learn to read synoptic charts on your journey to becoming a meteorological magician. Luckily, we have the best starting point because NOAA has released its winter forecast, and it's looking oh-so-snowy for some. Here's what the early season snow report says.

Read more