Winter has only just begun, and there are still several months of long nights and deep cold ahead of us. That also means snow, and probably lots of it. No matter where you live — urban or rural — if your area gets snow during the winter, it’s always a good idea to have a high-quality snow shovel on hand to keep your driveway, sidewalks, and other walking areas clear to prevent snow and ice build-up. But exactly what kind of shovel depends on the kind of snow your region usually gets, as well as how much. And it also depends on you; shoveling snow is a labor-intensive, tiring physical activity, so you want an efficient, handy tool that will make the task easier for you. Here are the nine best snow shovels on the market for the job.

True Temper Ergonomic Shovel

With a gently curving handle that takes the strain and pressure off your back while shoveling, the True Temper Ergonomic Shovel is a bestseller precisely because of its ergonomic benefits, but also because it still gets the job done. The 18-inch blade easily scoops up and shovels snow, and a nylon grip along the edge of the blade prevents scratching or scraping.

Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel

Whether you’re clearing a few inches that fell overnight or digging yourself out from that massive front that dumped feet of snow on your house, there’s no snowfall too big for the Shovelution. Its standout feature is a two-handle design; in addition to the long handle that you use for pushing and scooping, there’s a smaller, spring-loaded secondary handle that gives you better leverage, allowing you to lift and throw snow with ease. For this reason, this is another great choice for those with bad backs, as it’s said to reduce back strain by 30%. It also has an 18-inch shovel with a sturdy aluminum blade and a comfortable D-ring handle.

Garant Sleigh Shovel

As the name suggests, the design of this shovel more closely resembles a deep-set sleigh than the traditional snow shovel. The slanted steel blade easily channels large amounts of snow back into the bowl of the shovel, and the ergonomic two-pronged handle makes it easier to push and scoop snow out of the way without hurting your back. The shovel itself is 24 inches wide and 61 inches long, so it can deal with even the heaviest of snowfalls.

DMOS Stealth Shovel

Made of sturdy aluminum with a serrated edge to both scoops and grate densely packed snow and ice, the DMOS Stealth Shovel is just as durable as any non-collapsible snow shovel. With an extendable handle that breaks down to fit in the scoop of the blade, this model is particularly ideal for cars, as it can be easily stored in out-of-the-way spots but then broken out and assembled quickly should the car get unexpectedly stuck. Along with snow chains, this shovel is a must to keep in your car during winter.

Yeoman BustR Snow Shovel

If you’re looking for a shovel with an ultra-durable blade that can scoop and shovel through even the most densely packed or iced-up snow, the proof is in the name with the Yeoman BustR. Its 18-inch, heavy-duty poly shovel bulldozes through tough snow drifts with the aid of a smooth blade and a steel handle that lets you put tons of power and energy behind each shove.

Snow Joe 24V SS10 Electric Snow Shovel

Just because you’re using a snow shovel doesn’t mean you have to be analog about it; there are electric snow shovels now, too! Essentially a smaller version of a snow blower, with a two-blade auger that draws in snow and then ejects it up to twenty feet away, the Snow Joe Electric Snow Shovel is great if you don’t get that much snowfall but still don’t want to bother with scooping and throwing. It’s also cordless, with nearly half an hour of battery life, and it doesn’t make a ton of snow like conventional snow blowers.

Ames Aluminum Metal Snow Shovel

Sometimes you just can’t mess with the classics, and to this day, a tried-and-true aluminum snow shovel will always get the job done. This model from Ames is your quintessential snow shovel, with an 18-inch aluminum shovel, rust-proof blade, and D-ring handle attached to a durable handle for simple, straightforward shoveling.

Bully Tools Combination Snow Shovel

Another great option for a high-quality standard snow shovel is the Bully Tools combination. Featuring a fiberglass handle and a 22-inch poly blade that has a deep bowl to better scoop up snow, these hardy materials will last you for many winters. The extra-length handle also helps with leverage while shoveling and throwing, making it easier on your arms and back.

The Snowplow Snow Pusher

Get that snow out of the way quickly and efficiently with one of the biggest snow shovels out there, the Snowplow Snow Pusher. This monster’s 49-inch long, self-sharpening UHMW polyethylene blade will clear huge paths in no time, and the highly sturdy material can also easily scrape ice or packed-down snow.

What To Look for in a Snow Shovel

From the style of blade to how the handle is shaped, there are several different factors to keep in mind when selecting the right snow shovel for you.

Type of snow shovel

There are three different types of snow shovel: Traditional, pusher, and combination. As you can probably guess, the traditional is the mental image of snow shovel that pops up in everyone’s head: the traditionally shaped blade of some kind of metal, a long handle, and a D-shaped ring. The pusher features a longer blade that can clear larger tracts and is better for clearing than throwing snow, and the combination blends the two styles and is ideal for both throwing and pushing snow. Which style you need will depend on how much snow you get in your area, how much you want to clear, and the type of snow.

Blade material

While traditional snow shovels always had blades made of aluminum, steel, or some other metal, nowadays you will frequently find blades made of sturdy plastics like poly. While both types can scoop and shove snow well, the big question about whether to go plastic or metal depends on how heavy the shovel will be, especially when weighed down by several pounds of snow. You always want a material that is very durable with a sharp edge for scraping.

Handle

You can also pick between either a straight or a curved handle. A straight handle is more traditional and generally allows you to put more power and energy behind each push and throw, but a curved handle is much easier on your body and therefore is better for ergonomic and health reasons.

