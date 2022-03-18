Best Leaf Blower Deals for March 2022

If you’re looking for the best lawn care products for your yard, you need a leaf blower. They’re a great way of making sure you can keep leaves away from your yard or patio without needing to sweep them up. We’ve got all the best leaf blower deals currently out there, and we’ve highlighted the pick of the bunch. Read on while we guide you through why these are the leaf blowers you need to buy.

Best Leaf Blower Deals

Sun Joe 24V Max Workshop Leaf Blower — $30, was $40

Toro Power Sweep Electric Handheld Blower — $37, was $65

Black & Decker BV3600 Blower/Vacuum — $65, was $107

Sun Joe 24V Max Workshop Leaf Blower — $30, was $40

Why Buy

Ultra lightweight

Two speed settings

Fast charging

Accessory kit included

The Sun Joe 24V Max Workshop Leaf Blower keeps things nice and simple, meaning you can spend more time getting stuff done rather than worrying about setup. It’s a two-in-one tool so it’s part blower and part vacuum. You can use the blower to sweep away dust, debris, and — of course — leaves in your garden. You can also then use the vacuum to keep your workspace clear as well as tidy up your garage or shed so there are no cobwebs or dust clouding things. It’s all incredibly convenient and simple to use. That’s thanks to the Sun Joe 24V Max Workshop Leaf Blower’s many features. It’s really lightweight because it weighs just 3.5 pounds so you won’t have to worry about struggling with heavy equipment.

In addition, it has two variable speed settings so you can go for a high-speed option or something a little weaker to deal with more delicate areas. Such variety continues thanks to the Sun Joe 24V Max Workshop Leaf Blower’s accessory kit. It includes two debris collection bags, the blower, a vacuum tube, and a tethered blower crevice nozzle. The latter is perfect for dealing with those hard-to-reach areas so you can easily contend with the more awkward parts of your living or outdoor space. It also has three different nozzle sizes including 0.2-inch, 0.5-inch, and 0.9-inch.

Worried about downtime? Don’t be. The Sun Joe 24V Max Workshop Leaf Blower has a battery that charges in just 55 minutes. That means you get the true convenience of a cordless device because you don’t have to worry about long recharging sessions that slow down your progress. Easy to use in every way, the Sun Joe 24V Max Workshop Leaf Blower just made looking after your yard so much simpler than before. Anyone can get to grips with it in no time at all.

Toro Power Sweep Electric Handheld Blower — $37, was $65

Why Buy

Powerful for the price

Lightweight design

No need to recharge

Two speeds

The Toro Power Sweep Electric Handheld Blower is a wired device so you may need to plan a bit more carefully as to how you use it, but it’s worth it given its extensive power settings. It can generate 160 MPH of airspeed which is easily more than enough power to complete pretty much any task you may want to do. Fortunately, to ensure you have better control over it, it has two speeds so you can choose a gentler setting for more delicate scenarios. Still, the most powerful setting is awesome if you simply want to clear your yard full of leaves and fast. It’s incredibly satisfying even when hooked up to your power. It’s a lightweight device, weighing just 4.6 pounds so you can easily carry it around your yard without much bother.

As always, the thinking behind the Toro Power Sweep Electric Handheld Blower is that you can use it to clear leaves and debris from sidewalks, decks, and driveways without needing to get a broom or even pick things up by hand. With this much speed, you’re guaranteed plenty of success in your endeavors. That’s easily aided by its 7 Amps of power ensuring the Toro Power Sweep Electric Handheld Blower is never a slouch in any department.

While some people may dislike the need to plug it in, there is a huge advantage here. You don’t have to worry about regularly recharging it or it running out of charge mid-use. Such convenience is great for those prone to forgetting to recharge devices. Switching things up between the lower speed and the higher speed will ensure you can get plenty done without disrupting anything you want to leave untouched. Such versatility makes the Toro Power Sweep Electric Handheld Blower a very tempting proposition.

Black & Decker BV3600 Blower/Vacuum — $65, was $107

Why Buy

High speed feature

3-in-1 device

Large bushel bag

Great functionality

The Black & Decker BV3600 Blower/Vacuum offers plenty of great features for the price. Appreciating that clearing your yard isn’t just about blowing away leaves, it offers three different functions. That includes the ability to work as a leaf blower, vacuum, and mulcher. Impressively, it can exceed hurricane-force winds thanks to its phenomenal power. It can blow at up to 230 miles per hour which is sure to help you sweep away leaves, cobwebs, dust, and anything else you need to remove from your shed, yard, or other outdoor areas. Fortunately, there’s always a gentler speed setting so if you need to work on delicate gardens or flower beds, you won’t have a problem there either. The Black & Decker BV3600 Blower/Vacuum isn’t all about destruction and removal, after all.

Elsewhere, the Black & Decker BV3600 Blower/Vacuum also offers a vacuum function. It’s ideal if you need to suck up debris or dust in your shed or garage and you don’t want to get too hands-on. In addition, the Black & Decker BV3600 Blower/Vacuum also has a mulcher tool too for tearing up unwanted debris. An anti-clog vortex impeller feature means you don’t have to worry about clogging while vacuuming or mulching either. In all cases, switching between different modes is a tool-free solution and takes seconds so you can easily switch over according to your needs at that moment.

The Black & Decker BV3600 Blower/Vacuum has a 12 amp motor so it’s powerful enough to contend with whatever you plan on doing. A built-in cord retainer means that while it isn’t cordless, it’s far from inconvenient or awkward to use. You also get a large 1.5-bushel bag with an adjustable shoulder strap so you have everything you need to control your outdoor cleaning. If you have a large yard that needs maintenance, this is the tool for you.

