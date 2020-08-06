Since shelter-in-place orders swept the country earlier this year, DIY projects have become a popular way to pass time at home. And for grooming enthusiasts, why not take the same homemade approach to your skincare routine? Enter Face-Kit, a novel beauty brand that specializes in DIY personal care regimens. Launched in May, the New York-based upstart’s debut product, Renew Mask Kit, contains a powder comprised of natural ingredients and aloe water that you mix then apply as a face mask. Priced at $85, the kit is touted for its hydrating and anti-aging benefits, and has been endorsed by influencers on Instagram, and is dubbed the “Blue Apron of skincare.” We put it to the test.

Ingredients

The kit’s powder blend is made of 7 plant-based ingredients including pirulina, chlorella, parsley leaf, blue clay, zinc, and butterfly pea petal for remarkable anti-aging and moisturizing benefits. Aloe Water contains tons of Good Stuff — vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids, salicylic acids (to name a few). Vitamins A, C, and E soften, soothe and boost your skin’s collagen production while auxin and gibberellins tear acne and hyperpigmentation. Potassium keeps skin hydrated and moisturized (Plus, it’s true, it can even diminish pesky scars).

Separating the liquid and powder is more than just a marketing gimmick. Typically, a ready-made liquid face mask is loaded with preservatives, fillers, and stabilizers to lengthen its shelf life. But in Face-Kit’s case, it doesn’t require additional chemicals, making it a truly clean beauty product. And yes, the ingredients are all edible — I had to try them as soon as I found out.

Design

This is how you do minimal packaging right! As soon as you open the package the experience begins, and you’re presented with both the dry and liquid ingredients in sleek glass casings, along with a porcelain bowl, spoon, brush, microfiber cloth, and linen bag. Face-Kit also uses compostable packaging and has partnered with One Tree Planted, to plant a tree for every kit they sell.

Effectiveness

Not even taking into account the results, building the mask itself was an enjoyable experience and a soothing way to pass the time. But let me not diminish the powers of this skincare product; it works. I began to feel the results immediately. The mask reduced the appearance of my pores and sloughed off dead skin, leaving my face feeling super soft and smooth. I have super sensitive skin that’s prone to redness and irritation, but thanks to Face-kit’s natural ingredients, I didn’t have to deal with either. After using it a few times my skin was actually glowing.

However, it’s not a good “go-to” face mask. Since you have to make the mask yourself, it’s something I save for special occasions. I find myself not using it as much as I would like since I’m typically always on the go.

Value

Face-kit is one of a growing number of build-you-own masks (Korean beauty brand Hancure among them), but it’s unique in that it uses plant-based ingredients, which is perfect for guys with sensitive skin. Plus the gorgeous packaging is a surprising bonus. While the full starter kit is $85, you do get 11 uses out of each one, and it’s relatively more affordable compared to its competitors. Overall we’d say that Face-kit is a worthy buy for guys who are looking to spend more time and money on self-care.

