The Best Travel Wash Bags on Amazon

You could argue that the one downside of traveling is not being able to bring all of your everyday grooming essentials with you. Sure, you can squeeze in some of your favorite TSA-friendly shampoos or body washes, and maybe a comb or a razor, but it always feels like you are leaving a piece of you behind. Thankfully, grooming brands have taken notice of this drawback and are devoted to providing the best travel wash bag for the traveling man.

Toiletry bags are a great tool to help keep your grooming tools and products organized and easy to transport, whether you’re at home or heading on a small business trip. The best travel wash bag should also be lightweight, waterproof, and durable to withstand all the obstacles that come along with traveling to and from countries and different washrooms.

We’ve combed through options for the best travel wash bag to enhance your journeys domestic and abroad.

Pantheon’s toiletry organizer is one of the best travel wash bags simply because it offers a heap of versatility in a small area. Not only will this wash bag store all your travel-friendly grooming products and tools for a short trip, you could also use it as a bag for storing healthcare items or even important in-flight entertainment gadgets you may need. It’s designed for toiletry items, though, so it’s backed by a water-resistant material and a 12-month guarantee includes insurance for discoloration or wear and tear in the material and zippers.

Highlights:

Material: Cationic Oxford cloth

Small build but offers lots of space

Equipped with built-in hook for hanging in shower

This nylon toiletry bag from Gonex is a durable, lightweight, and fully waterproof receptacle for carrying all your everyday essentials with you on the road. It doesn’t fold out to hang in the shower, but it does provide tons of space amongst its three spacious storage compartments for everything from trimmers, razors, and a comb, to face wash, travel-size shampoos, and your favorite beard oil.

Highlights:

Material: Nylon

Fully waterproof for worry-free use in shower

Ultra-light build and easy to store, making it the perfect travel companion

Say you’re going on an extended road trip around the country or need to sufficiently prepare for a long business trip — how do you bring enough of your favorite grooming gear to last that long? In this case, you may want to invest in a travel wash bag with more capacity to make sure you have ample space. Buruis offers an extra-large, waterproof nylon toiletry bag that will hang in the shower and provide more than enough space for all your essentials.

Highlights:

Material: Nylon

Built-in metal hook for hanging

Superior storage for added carrying capacity and organization

