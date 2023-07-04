 Skip to main content
The 7 best sea salt sprays for men

These sea salt sprays will help you get surfer dude hair

Hunter Reis
Alison Barretta
Man spraying his hair
Ever notice how your hair looks voluminous, soft, and maybe even wavy after a trip to the beach? That’s because of the power of sea salt, which pulls excess oil from your scalp while adding volume and texture. If you want that tousled surfer look but aren’t able to get to the beach anytime soon, a bottle of sea salt spray will help you achieve the same effect.

Sea salt spray is a lighter alternative to pomade and clay, which makes it the perfect styling product for hot, humid days. You can use it on dry or damp hair. No need to use a hair dryer if you don’t want to — just spritz, style, and allow your hair to air dry for a natural look that’ll last all day.

When it comes to using sea salt spray, less is more. Sea salt absorbs oil, but it can draw out too much of your hair’s natural moisture if you go overboard, resulting in dry, crunchy hair. Also, try to avoid formulas that are heavy on the salt and alcohol. Seek sea salt sprays that contain other nourishing ingredients, such as kelp and coconut water.

So what’s the best sea salt spray for men? We’ve sorted through myriad options and have narrowed it to a few choices that are suitable for various budgets and hair types. Keep reading to find your new summer hair elixir.

Sun Bum Sea Spray
Best sea salt spray for fine hair: Sun Bum Sea Spray

The Sun Bum Sea Spray is a favorite among people with fine hair. Made with Hawaiian black lava sea salt, sea kelp, and seaweed, this lightweight spray adds body, definition, and texture to even the most delicate of strands. Plus, it offers UV protection — no surprise here considering Sun Bum’s roots as a sunscreen brand.

KICK Active Sea Salt Spray for Hair
Best sea salt spray for thick hair: KICK Sea Salt Spray for Hair

This alcohol-free formula from KICK is for all hair types, but it’s especially suited for anyone with a thick head of hair. Infused with sea salt, Epsom salt, kelp extract, and magnesium, this spray gives limp locks a boost and fends off frizz. It also has a UV shield and anti-fade to protect color.

OUAI Wave Spray
Best sea salt spray for dry or damaged hair: OUAI Wave Spray

Calling this formula from OUAI a sea salt spray is actually a misnomer — it contains no salt at all. Instead, it’s made with rice protein and coconut water, which give hair texture and lift without the potential to dry it out. If your hair is dry or damaged from overprocessing, ditch the salt altogether and pick up this spray from OUAI.

Brickell Texturizing Sea Salt Spray for Men
Best sea salt spray for natural curls: Brickell Texturizing Sea Salt Spray for Men

Give your naturally curly hair some extra bounce with this sea salt spray from Brickell. This blend of sea salt, vitamin E, and hydrolyzed proteins will enhance curls and add volume while eliminating frizz and strengthening the follicles. Your hair won’t only look good, it’ll also feel good (but try to avoid running your hands through your mane too much after using this).

Davines This is a Sea Salt Spray
Best sea salt spray for straight hair: Davines This is a Sea Salt Spray

Chances are your naturally straight hair will need an assist to achieve beach waves. Fortunately, this Davines sea salt spray is up to the task. Just a few small spritzes of this Italian-made formula will make your hair more wavy and full. You’ll look like you just arrived home from a holiday in Capri. (Full disclosure: Davines is actually based in the landlocked city of Parma, Italy, but our point stands.)

Fatboy Hair Sea Salt Pomade
Best sea salt pomade: Fatboy Hair Sea Salt Pomade

Good news if you just can’t quit pomade: Fatboy Hair makes a sea salt-infused pomade that will give you a little extra control over your beachy style. It features sea kelp, algae, coconut oil, and shea butter for moisture and shine to go with that fresh-from-the-beach look. Since it’s a lightweight cream, it won’t weigh your hair down or leave it feeling greasy, either.

OGX Moroccan Hair Texturizing Sea Salt Spray
Best sea salt spray for affordability: OGX Moroccan Hair Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

You may have used its shampoos before, and now you should try out its equally fragrant Moroccan sea salt spray. Usually found at drugstores for low prices, this misting spray will give you that tousled beach hair look for less than the cost of gas to get to the beach. This paraben-free and sulfate-free product gives your hair a little extra shine to it as well, and you only need a couple of spritzes to last all day.

Hunter Reis
Hunter Reis
Contributor
Hunter has worked with E! News and Entertainment Tonight, where he won a Daytime Emmy in 2022 for video production.
