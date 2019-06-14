The Manual
Grooming

The Best Natural Sunscreen Options for the Environment and Your Skin

Chelsea Batten
By
best natural sunscreens man applying sunscreen to face with straw hat gettyimages 578460329
Matt Lincoln/Getty Images

It’s high school graduation season, which means just one thing for the post-high school adult who has not yet begun to raise children: A reminder that you were supposed to be wearing sunscreen.

You know what I’m talking about—the tired but nonetheless ubiquitous commencement speech by Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich that gets reprinted in every newspaper and referenced at every grad party. In this speech, the author puts “Wear sunscreen” as the top bullet point in her advice to the class of 1997.

Sorry, Mary, but odds are that nobody took that advice. Sunscreen, like drinking 64 ounces of water and flossing our teeth, is one of those things we almost never do while fully knowing we’re supposed to. But unlike those other healthy habits, skipping out on sunscreen all this time might have actually been doing the planet a favor.

It turns out that the majority of commercially produced sunscreens are full of chemicals that wreak havoc on ocean environments. The main culprits, oxybenzone, and octinoxate, are particularly harmful to coral reefs. The situation is so bad that on June 1, a Waikiki-based action group comprised of government officials, marine conservationists, scientists, activists, and professional surfers staged World Reef Day. This event featured a riff on a gun buyback program, only instead of firearms, participants dropped off bottles of mainstream sunscreen and received a bottle of mineral-based, reef-safe sunscreen made by Hawaii company Raw Elements.

best reef safe sunscreen man applying hero image getty images
Tom Merton/Getty Images

It also turns out that skipping the sunscreen may have been doing your skin more good than harm. Last May, FDA researchers published a clinical trial that revealed sunscreen’s UV-blocking chemicals seep into your bloodstream. (For years, sunscreen makers have been insisting that they don’t.) According to the study, these chemicals show up in concentrations way above the safety threshold…and stay that high for three days after the sunscreen has been applied.  At least one of these chemicals—oxybenzone again—is known to mess with the endocrine system and trigger allergic reactions.

There’s still a lot of testing to be done on sunscreen, to determine if these chemicals are truly toxic, and if so, in what concentrations. But for the time being, we opine that you’re better off ditching the mainstream sunscreen and opting for a mineral-rich, verifiably nontoxic sunscreen that protects your body and the earth.

Need a few suggestions? We thought you’d never ask.

The Best Natural Sunscreens

Bare Republic Mineral SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen Spray
best reef safe sunscreen groomingawards 2019 shouldercontent img coral 2x

Bare Republic’s spray sunscreen hits both of the main requirements for a great sunscreen (blocking UVA and UVB rays) and exceeds them by adding a dose of amazing scent. Zinc oxide and titanium oxide act as the main ingredients in this sunscreen, meaning it does require rubbing in after spraying on, but we think that makes it even better because it forces you to really know where you’ve applied it. What’s better, it goes on slightly white, which also helps to prevent missing a spot. Finally, it’s water resistant and only needs reapplication every 80 minutes. With all these great features, is it any wonder that this is a winner for The Manual Grooming Awards 2019?

Supergoop!
Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum

This lightweight but ultra-effective SPF 50 sunscreen deserves that exclamation point included in its brand name. It offers the trifecta of sunscreen virtues: Spreads smoothly, absorbs in seconds, and doesn’t clog pores. It even offers a subtle but delightful scent. Free of shady parabens (which cause an overabundance of estrogen) and phthalates (linked to – yikes – testicular problems), it’s our top choice for daily wear, as well as for those with sensitive skin.

Raw Elements Face + Body SPF 30
best natural sunscreens raw elements spf 30

Who better to mastermind a sunscreen than a professional lifeguard? This ultra-crunchy SPF sunscreen boasts a shortlist of certified natural ingredients: Zinc oxide to block UV rays; beeswax and cocoa butter to help it spread; black tea for antioxidant power; and hempseed oil for cell repair. We also like that this 1% for the Planet member company helped pioneer the movement to protect coral reefs.

Neutrogena SheerZinc Face Sunscreen SPF 50
best natural sunscreens neutrogena sheer zinc dry touch sunscreen broad spectrum spf 50

Sometimes you can’t wait for the UPS guy to show up with your special sunscreen order. When the pool party starts in twenty minutes, drop into the local CVS and pick up Neutrogena’s zinc oxide-based sunscreen. While it does leave your face looking a little ghosty at first, it spreads smoothly and protects your skin and your health.

Thinksport Natural Sunscreen SPF 50
best natural sunscreens thinksport sunscreen spf 50

If you’re going to be sweating hard under the sun, this hard-wearing sports sunscreen should be your go-to. While it’s a little clumpy at first, it guarantees protection for up to 80 minutes, even under water. Free of parabens, phthalates, and any off-putting scents, this sunscreen has been featured by everyone from Men’s Health to Metro Moms and boasts more awards than the lead trainer at your CrossFit gym.

For even more environmentally friendly sunscreens, check out our favorite reef-safe SPFs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to Maintain Your Silver Fox Looks and Own Your Age
Up Next

5 Alternatives to College for Both Young and Experienced Professionals
Tula Bravo Baby Carrier
Fashion & Style

How to Be the Coolest Dad on the Playground

We’re talking about the manly art of parental competition and clearly demonstrating that you are the Alpha Dad.
Posted By John Jones
mens hybrid shorts olivers all over short check hero
Fashion & Style

Hybrid Shorts Can Go Anywhere, from the Woods to a Walk in the Park

Are your favorite pair of casual summer go-to shorts missing something? A little versatility, perhaps?
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
Mission Workshop Hayes
Fashion & Style

7 Shirts You Can Wear on the Trail and to the Office

Work shirts can be uncomfortable. They don’t breathe or wick moisture well. They don’t regulate temperature. They stink after a hard day. But does it have to be that way?
Posted By Ross Collicutt
timex todd snyder welton bi metal watch x melton 2
Fashion & Style

The New Todd Snyder x Timex Welton Bi-Metal Watch is Nostalgia on a Wrist

The Welton Bi-Metal puts a fresh spin on the mid-century design of the old classic Mercury Timex watch.
Posted By Cody Gohl
best topical pain relief products man rubbing on lotion
Grooming

6 Natural Topical Pain Relief Products to Treat Your Aching Muscles

What’s the point in getting rid of the pain if you’re damaging your vital organs in the process?
Posted By Chelsea Batten
facegym charcoal detoxify workout face gym training sticks 01
Grooming

You Go to the Gym for Your Body, Why Not for Your … Face?

We’re all about the Face Gym, which is not a series of tiny weights, but a roll-on facial treatment intended to be used during your daily or weekly workouts.
Posted By Chase McPeak
razors shave kits sets razor set featured image
Grooming

Give Your Dad the Gift of a Good Shave with These Razor and Shave Kits

From a heated razor to a luxury splurge shave kit, there's something for even the pickiest of fathers.
Posted By John Jones
how to get rid of blackheads blackhead removal man with on nose
Grooming

How to Get Rid of Blackheads: Treatment and Prevention Tips for Men

There’s nothing worse than looking in the mirror and seeing a blackhead standing sentinel on the plain of your well-groomed skin.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
conrad anker skincare routine 2
Grooming

Mountain Mug: Famed Mountain Climber Conrad Anker Talks His Skincare Routine

Start using Conrad’s tips now so you don’t look like a leathered stick of beef jerky later in life.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
lawn mower 2 trimmer manscaping review manscape feature hero image 2019
Grooming

The Lawn Mower 2.0 is the Below-the-Belt Trimmer for All Your Manscaping Needs

There's no shame in having a well-maintained and well-groomed undercarriage.
Posted By Chase McPeak
seb man professional hair care grooming product shot feature
Grooming

Seb Man Offers Professional Grade Hair Care and Grooming Gear

Seb Man's product line runs the gamut from shampoos to styling pastes.
Posted By Bryan Holt
best non greasy sunscreens sunscreen 32
Grooming

Save Your Skin this Summer with These Non-Greasy Sunscreens

Staying protected from the sun doesn't have to leave your skin feeling greasier than dive-bar French fries.
Posted By John Jones
man beard hand face
Grooming

Your Beard is Filthy. Here Are the Best Beard Washes to Clean It Up

According to a recent European study, your beard is a hell of a lot dirtier than your dog's fur.
Posted By John Jones
gillette labs heated razor
Grooming

The Gillette Labs Heated Razor Is Finally Available to Order Just in Time for Father’s Day

And it will arrive just in time for Father's Day.
Posted By Bryan Holt