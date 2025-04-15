LUMIBRONZE adds ‘tanning’ to the sunscreen equation

Table of Contents Table of Contents At first glance, this sunscreen looks familiar Two products in one Can this combination work?

If there was one product in the men’s skincare market that seemed stable and mature, it was sunscreen. Produce a quality product with an SPF of 30+, get the formulation right, and buyers will go for it, as long as the marketing is solid and the sunscreen isn’t too greasy.

But now, there’s a new kid on the block in the sunscreen world. It’s called LUMIBRONZE SPF 30 Mineral Anti-Aging Bronzing Serum, and it’s from SOL LABS. The company is calling it a category game-changer, and it’s easy to see why.

The first part of the LUMIBRONZE description will seem familiar to anyone who’s ever worn sunscreen (which you should because it’s one of the essential skincare tips). It’s described as a lightweight, non-greasy serum that’s formulated to provide broad-spectrum RVA and UVB defense.

But the word “serum” sends that description in a decidedly different direction. It’s the first indicator that something different is afoot here, especially when ot goes on to say that LUMIBRONZE “enhancing your skin’s radiance with a healthy, sun-kissed glow.” That doesn’t sound like any other sunscreen on the market, and this serum is also designed to hydrate and nourish the skin while improving tone and texture.

That sounds suspiciously like two products in one, which is what makes LUMIBRONZE so different. In addition to the traditional protection provided by sunscreen, LUMIBRONZE is also formulated to give users an antioxidant-rich, anti-aging defense system, and it does this for all types of skin.

In addition, there are three shades of what SOL LABS calls “bronzing radiance” — Sunbeam, Golden Hour and Amber Glow. It’s at least somewhat jarring to see this kind of skin coloration provided in a sunscreen, and the SOL LABS marketing material also says that LUMIBRONZE “streamlines routines by offering non-nano mineral protection with skin care benefits.”

The product model here is unusual as well. It’s based on K-Beauty’s focus on skin health and prevention, with niacin amide, astaxanthin, and rice bran extract included in LUMIBRONZE to provide anti-aging benefits that go beyond surface-level results. It’s a unisex product, but a good chunk of the marketing material suggests a beauty-based approach.

If you step back and look at the history here, there’s a fair amount of irony in this product release. For years, sunscreen and skincare companies have spent millions of dollars to convince consumers that they need to give up on the concept of deep tanning, and instead opt for a product that keeps them safe from the ravages of too much time in the sun.

Now, though, tanning is back — sort of. It’s not the most natural concept in the world, but SOL LABS is betting that consumers will be willing to give it a go, and that they’ll quickly adapt to and come to love a product that gives them both UV protection and a kind of instant tan.

LUMIBRONZE is priced at $36 for 50 mL.