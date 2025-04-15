 Skip to main content
LUMIBRONZE adds ‘tanning’ to the sunscreen equation

SOL LABS claims its new sunscreen and anti-aging face serum is a game changer

By
SOL LABS LUMIBRONZE
SOL LABS

If there was one product in the men’s skincare market that seemed stable and mature, it was sunscreen. Produce a quality product with an SPF of 30+, get the formulation right, and buyers will go for it, as long as the marketing is solid and the sunscreen isn’t too greasy.

But now, there’s a new kid on the block in the sunscreen world. It’s called LUMIBRONZE SPF 30 Mineral Anti-Aging Bronzing Serum, and it’s from SOL LABS. The company is calling it a category game-changer, and it’s easy to see why.

At first glance, this sunscreen looks familiar

SOL LABS LUMIBRONZE
SOL LABS

The first part of the LUMIBRONZE description will seem familiar to anyone who’s ever worn sunscreen (which you should because it’s one of the essential skincare tips). It’s described as a lightweight, non-greasy serum that’s formulated to provide broad-spectrum RVA and UVB defense.

But the word “serum” sends that description in a decidedly different direction. It’s the first indicator that something different is afoot here, especially when ot goes on to say that LUMIBRONZE “enhancing your skin’s radiance with a healthy, sun-kissed glow.” That doesn’t sound like any other sunscreen on the market, and this serum is also designed to hydrate and nourish the skin while improving tone and texture.

Two products in one

SOL LABS LUMIBRONZE
SOL LABS

That sounds suspiciously like two products in one, which is what makes LUMIBRONZE so different. In addition to the traditional protection provided by sunscreen, LUMIBRONZE is also formulated to give users an antioxidant-rich, anti-aging defense system, and it does this for all types of skin.

In addition, there are three shades of what SOL LABS calls “bronzing radiance” — Sunbeam, Golden Hour and Amber Glow. It’s at least somewhat jarring to see this kind of skin coloration provided in a sunscreen, and the SOL LABS marketing material also says that LUMIBRONZE “streamlines routines by offering non-nano mineral protection with skin care benefits.”

The product model here is unusual as well. It’s based on K-Beauty’s focus on skin health and prevention, with niacin amide, astaxanthin, and rice bran extract included in LUMIBRONZE to provide anti-aging benefits that go beyond surface-level results. It’s a unisex product, but a good chunk of the marketing material suggests a beauty-based approach.

Can this combination work?

SOL LABS LUMIBRONZE
SOL LABS

If you step back and look at the history here, there’s a fair amount of irony in this product release. For years, sunscreen and skincare companies have spent millions of dollars to convince consumers that they need to give up on the concept of deep tanning, and instead opt for a product that keeps them safe from the ravages of too much time in the sun.

Now, though, tanning is back — sort of. It’s not the most natural concept in the world, but SOL LABS is betting that consumers will be willing to give it a go, and that they’ll quickly adapt to and come to love a product that gives them both UV protection and a kind of instant tan.

LUMIBRONZE is priced at $36 for 50 mL.

Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough is a freelance author and journalist who has published dozens of novellas and novels, and his journalism has…
Harry Slatkin’s Dwell212 body care line promises mood-boosting skincare
New Dwell212 body care products offer innovative pricing
Dwell212 new products on black background

Harry Slatkin’s reputation in the world of fragrances is both impressive and longstanding, so it’s big news when he introduces a series of body care products that can help men improve their skincare routines. His nickname within the industry is “The Nose,” which should tell you all you need to know about his skill set.
Slatkin’s latest entry in the fragrance and skincare game is a new product line launched this month under the brand name Dwell212. The Dwell212 body care products are grouped under four different product categories: Body Lotion, Body Wash, Hand Wash and Fragrance Mist.
There are four different scents in each category, so there’s a bit to unpack here with this many individual products. The specific scents are Cucumber, Lavender, Citrus, and Petals. All four scents are designed to be used by both men and women, although the Petals scent is being marketed more for women.

The Dwell212 scents
The next level of analysis involves examining some of the specific products more closely. Citrus Body Wash, for instance, is a 16-ounce product that relies on vitamin E and shea butter to help moisturize, and to soothe and calm irritated skin.
Cucumber Body Lotion, meanwhile, is formulated to be light, invigorating, and rejuvenating. Aloe is added to enhance the benefits provided by shea butter and vitamin E.
For the Fragrance Mist category, we’ll explore the world of Lavender, which comes in 8-ounce quantities. The effective ingredients are the same, including the aforementioned aloe. This product is also touted as vegan and free of harmful skincare additives like aluminum, sulfate, phthalate, and parabens.
Lastly, let’s look at the Hand Wash category and Petals. It’s described as having a “flirty, floral bouquet,” hence the more feminine marketing approach. The effective ingredients are the same as the others, though, and some men are using the Petals products, according to the company.
One slight difference between these products and those of other skincare companies is the use of essential oils. Some manufacturers are eschewing them, but the Dwell212 website claims that they “elevate your vibe and mood throughout the day,” so mood enhancement is part of the pitch.

The latest Dr. Squatch soaps pack a powerful moisturizing punch
New moisturizing soaps from Dr. Squatch
Three new soaps from Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch has earned a reputation for keeping men busy when it comes to adding products to their skin care routines, and these three soaps are no exception.
In addition to packing a powerful moisturizing punch, they also represent the latest Dr. Squatch men’s skincare products as comprehensive skincare solutions, and the company has been ahead of that curve for some time.
These three soaps are lined under the Total Moisture umbrella. There’s Total Moisture Shea Butter, Total Moisture Mango Butter and Total Moisture Green Tea Butter. Intriguingly, each one offers slightly different moisturizing ingredients, so let’s take a closer look and break down which ones are in each individual soap.

Total Moisture Shea Butter

How and why men should add vitamin C to their skincare routine
Vitamin C is essential for men's skincare
Vitamin C, orange, blackboard

For most people -- myself included -- vitamin C is a dietary concern, and like them, I make an effort to incorporate it in my daily meals and snacks. They know it’s common in citrus fruits and many other beneficial foods, but they have no idea that it can be a significant factor in enhancing skincare.
The men who do get it know they’re on to something. For men, vitamin C for skin is just as essential, and getting products that incorporate it is a key part of their daily skincare regimen. Like me, they know what those compounds and products are, and they understand what skincare with vitamin C provides and how it works. But it’s not hard to get those same results with a little research and some extra work, so I'm here to help you get those same advantages.

The basic benefits of vitamin C skincare for men

