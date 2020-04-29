The Best Hair-Cutting Kits for an At-Home Haircut

A good-looking, at-home haircut starts with a quality haircutting kit. You can’t just reservice your beard trimmer for your head and hope for the best. When considering your options, versatility and comprehensive cutting performance should be prioritized. The best hair cutting kits should feature a durable, reliable clipper for added accuracy while cutting; a wide-range of guide attachments for multiple cutting lengths; and added tools and features to enhance your cutting experience no matter what your expertise.

If you’re looking for a kit to cut your own, or someone else’s, hair from home, chances are you’re not a licensed barber or hairdresser. So, as sad as it may be, instead of trying to achieve some fresh, clean-lined fade, you’re better off searching for a set of clippers that can provide you with an orderly cut all-around. Once you’ve got that down, then you can look into getting some scissors and shears to help blend-in the edges on a more sophisticated cut.

We went ahead and put together a collection of the best hair cutting kits for all skill levels so you can turn those at-home haircuts into something you’re proud of.

Equipped with tapered combs, a sharp pair of barber scissors, and titanium coated blades, this 18-piece kit from Remington covers all the bases for a proper at-home haircut. It boasts a hand-friendly design that helps keep a steady hand when cutting and a long-lasting lithium battery so you can line up the whole family on one charge. On top of that, it hosts a powerful vacuum system that almost completely eliminates the clean-up step.

Details:

Powerful cutting blades for all hair types and added durability

18 length-adjusting, tapered combs for precise cutting performance

Blade oil and blade brush for easy maintenance

Delivered with zippered organizational pouch

One of the most annoying aspects when cutting your hair at home is how loud the clippers can be. If this becomes an issue for you or your housemates, WONER offers a cordless haircutting kit that boasts hair clippers that are designed to operate at low volume. This 16-piece kit features a ceramic and titanium build for incredible durability, as well as nine guard combs with adjustable trim lengths for precise cutting control.

Details:

Powerful ceramic-titanium blades for all hair textures and added longevity

Thinning attachment, barber scissors, hair comb, and ear guards for added cutting performance

Boasts 240 minutes of runtime after full charge

Storage case and maintenance tools

If you’re a more experienced hairdresser, or you live with someone who cuts hair and you’re trying to convince them to help save you money, YBLNTEK offers a nine-piece professional hair cutting kit that includes a pair of straight barber scissors, thinning shears, and an open advice line to achieve a stylish at-home cut. The kit also features two hair clips, three different combs, a cleaning cloth, and a handy hair cape for minimizing your mess.

Details:

Best suited for experienced hair stylists

Ergonomic handle design and rubber insert for added comfort when in use

Made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel that’s easy to clean

Delivered with a sleek, leather storage case

Editors' Recommendations