There’s never been a better time to learn how to groom yourself. No, really. In the past decade, personal care products for men have soared into a multibillion dollar industry, as brands compete year after year to create the most innovative creams, gels, and serums for your skin and hair.

That’s great news for guys (farewell to the dreary three-in-one soaps of yesteryear), but building a solid grooming routine from so many options can be overwhelming. Enter our third annual Grooming Awards. For the past four months, The Manual team has tested hundreds of grooming products from the world’s leading brands, and some upstarts. This year, we enlisted some prominent influencers, guys who’ve made their careers by keeping up their appearance, to vote on their favorite grooming essentials, and divided up our categories by skin and hair types to make sure our recommendations are inclusive.

We know you’ll love these 19 grooming products as much as we do. And, in our new shelter-in-place reality, why not use this extra time to practice some self care? You deserve it.

Your face is the first thing people notice about you. Here’s how to make a great first impression.

Best Face Wash

Scotch Porter Restoring Face Wash

When Scotch Porter launched in 2015, it was an industry game changer as one of the few grooming lines for men of color. We found that the brand’s newly reformulated face wash works well on just about anyone. Yes, it gently removes impurities, but the gel-based cleanser also contains some blemish-fighting benefits like hyaluronic acid, which keeps skin moisturized, and willow bark extract to keep acne at bay. Even better, it lathers easily, features minimal fragrance, and also doubles as a great beard wash. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Face Washes for Men.

Best Serum

Clarins Double Lipid Serum

If you’re going to splurge on a skincare product, invest in a serum. Much lighter than a moisturizer, think of it as a strong cocktail of active ingredients for your mug. Hands down, Clarins was the best serum we tried by far. Its proprietary formula of 21 plant extracts addresses almost any skin concern. Dealing with hyperpigmentation, premature skin aging, or redness? This serum has a fix for that. Testers who used this twice a day for at least two weeks saw a smoother complexion, fewer breakouts, and a reduction in the appearance of pores and wrinkles. As the kids say, we love to see it.

Best Moisturizer

Lab Series Age Rescue Lotion

There are plenty of reasons why Lab Series consistently places in our Grooming Awards: The company makes premium moisturizers that are worth the (relatively) hefty price tag, and its Age Rescue Lotion is no exception. So many creams and gels we tried were either too light or too greasy, but this one had the best consistency. It smells like a five-star hotel, and can be used all year round on almost any skin type. Influencer Leo Chan is a huge fan. “I highly recommend this,” He says. “It’s such a great brand for guys who are just starting to learn how to take care of their skin.” Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Moisturizers for Men.

Best Eye Cream

Skinceuticals Age Eye Complex

Some of the most well-manicured men have fallen head-over-heels with Skinceuticals (count influencers Moti Ankari and Joey Zauzig among them), and it’s easy to see why after trying their silky eye cream, which feels luxurious enough to put on our sensitive eye area. It also contains a combination of antioxidants and peptides to fend off the appearance of crow’s feet, puffiness, and dark circles. Zauzig puts it succinctly, “I swear by it.” Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Eye Creams for Men.

Best Face Mask

Loops Night Shift Mask

Most face masks are basically sheets dipped in serums. Typically, they’re made of cotton, but Loops’ masks are made using a thick hydrogel that retains a much larger amount of liquid and can easily cling to skin. It comes in two parts, which means you can use just the top half if you have facial hair, and it can fit almost any face shape. Caution — its super-sticky gel may make it a bit of a hassle to unpack, but we promise you the results are worth the extra effort. Loops’ Night Shift mask contains anti-aging ingredients that speed up collagen production. After wearing it before bedtime for ten minutes, we woke up to clearer, plumper skin. “It makes you feel damn good after putting on,” says influencer Brendan Fallis. Enough said.

Whether you’re trying to keep your mane under control, or trying to prevent losing it, we’ve got you covered.

Best Conditioner

Seen Conditioner

We tried plenty of great conditioners that could turn even the most brittle strands into silk. Washing them off though was a problem: The majority of conditioners we tested were packed with skin-clogging detergents and silicones (hello, bacne!). That’s why the top honor for this category went to Seen, a vegan haircare line designed by dermatologists that’s non comedogenic, which means it won’t cause breakouts. The conditioner’s key ingredients are Hemisqualane and Bisabolol, a one-two punch that hydrates hair and soothes your scalp and skin. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Conditioners for Men.

Best Shampoo

Kristin Ess Daily Cleansing Shampoo

Our judges generally try to only wash their hair every two weeks to prevent their manes from turning brittle and looking thinner. After all, so many shampoos we tried were too strong and drying to apply regularly. That was the case until we found Kristin Ess’ shampoo, which deep cleans hair without stripping its natural oils that provide volume and shine. And because it’s vegan and contains no skin-irritating sulfates and fragrances, Kristin Ess’ shampoo is gentle enough for weekly use. This is a godsend for guys who spend a lot of time outdoors and need to regularly wash their hair from the elements. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Shampoos for Men.

Best Hair Product

Jack Henry Clay Pomade

Gone are the days when pomades meant slicked-back ‘dos ala John Travolta in Grease. Today’s best pomades have evolved to become one of the most versatile hair products. Case in point: Jack Henry, a clean grooming brand that grew a buzzy following for its clay pomade. Count us as one of their ardent followers. We love that it can easily shape almost any hair type and provide a soft, all-day hold without making our hair greasy or crunchy, thanks to ingredients like beeswax, bentonite clay, and essential oils.

Best Hair Clippers

Andis Master Cordless Clipper

Socially distancing from our barbers has been difficult to say the least. If you’re going to cut your own hair at home, we highly recommend Andis’ cordless clipper, which is a favorite among professional barbers for its long battery life, sleek design, and adaptability. It’s durable enough to run through thick, coarse hair without any nicks, but can also gently trim fine hair. It’s been a lifesaver for influencer Phillip Holmes, who uses this daily to keep his lineup sharp. Yes it’s expensive, but it’s an investment that’s built to last. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Hair Clippers for Men.

Best Hair Growth Product

Nutrafol for Men

Hair growth supplements can be a dubious market, but Nutrafol for Men is the real deal. The brand’s secret sauce is a formula of natural ingredients that stave off DHT, the dreaded hormone that speeds up hair loss. Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank is one of many dermatologists we’ve talked to who recommend Nutrafol for guys with visibly thinning hair (which usually begins at 30). Of course, results may vary, and swallowing four capsules daily ad infinitum sounds like a hassle, but we noticed increased hair thickening after three months of use. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Hair Growth Products for Men.

Facial hair is the only feature on your mug that can instantly transform your appearance without cosmetic surgery. We show you how to shape it.

Best Razor

Gillette Skinguard Razor

Cartridge razors are the quickest way to shave, but they’ve gotten a bad rap for causing ingrown hairs and irritation because their multiple blades tend to tug and pull at the skin. This is especially true for Black men or men with coarse facial hair, who have to use a comparatively time-consuming safety razor if they want a clean shaven look. That’s why we have to tip our hats off to Gillette’s SkinGuard series, a time-saving option for guys with sensitive skin, thanks to a comb-like guard placed between the blades to minimize irritation while still allowing for a smooth way to remove their whiskers. Simply put, a new demographic of guys finally have access to a daily shave without having to worry about razor bumps or nicks. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Razors for Men.

Best Shave Cream

Jack Black Supreme Cream

When it comes to finding the ideal shave cream, you want something that lathers easily, smells fantastic (but is not overbearing), and provides an even closer shave. Jack Black’s offering ticks off all those boxes and then some, thanks to its thick, velvety formula of essential oils that lubricate the skin without irritation (unlike some alcohol-based shave gels that can cause redness). Using this felt like a treat, and left our face feeling soft and supple. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Shaving Creams for Men.

Best Beard Product

Pacific Shaving Co 3-in-1 Everyday Beard Care

Beard oil, beard balms, and beard conditioners … the recent explosion of styling products for your facial hair could be confusing for men who just want a simple way to shape their whiskers. We tried countless beard products, but we kept going back to Pacific Shaving Co’s 3-in-1 Everyday Beard Care, which functions like a conditioner and styling cream. It’s made with natural ingredients, features a pleasant citrusy fragrance, and just a dab of this smooths, softens, and controls even the curliest hair. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Beard Products for Men.

Best Beard Trimmer

Wahl Aqua Blade Trimmer

For all-things trimming, every panelist we talked to recommended Wahl’s. What’s not to love? It’s a century-old brand known for its stable of sturdy clippers, and this trimmer is no exception. It features an impressively long battery life at 2.5 hours, includes 12 clip guards for multiple hair length options, and it’s waterproof, so guys who treat showers as a one-stop grooming-shop can add this to their caddy. We found Wahl’s Aqua Blade Trimmer shapes edges just as well as other clippers that are twice as expensive. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Beard Trimmers for Men.

Your body is a temple. Learn how to treat it like one.

Best Deodorant

Hiki Tangerine Deodorant

When it comes to choosing the best deodorants, we prefer ones that don’t include aluminum, which clogs pores to reduce perspiration and causes those unsightly sweat stains. But the problem with many of the natural deodorants we tested is that they don’t work as long as their aluminum counterparts. Hiki, a new sweat brand, was a welcome exception. Its deodorants last for hours even on the hottest days, are sustainably packaged, and come in three scents (though the brand’s Tangerine fragrance was by far our favorite). Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Deodorants for Men.

Best Body Wash

Huron Body Wash

Think of Huron — a new no-frills skincare line — as a massive upgrade from drugstore bar soaps. All of its products are made without toxic parabens, sulfates, and aluminum, and we’re over the moon when it comes to its body wash, which easily cleans dirt and grime without drying skin at a price that can’t be beaten. Best of all, it contains eucalyptus and menthol, which together smells like millennial ambition. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Body Washes for Men.

Best Sunscreen

Coola Mineral Body Sunscreen Spray

Yes, men of color, we too need to use SPF, and Coola’s mineral sunscreen spray is without question the best UV-ray repellent for any skin type. Our love for this is multifold: First, it’s spray-based so it applies easier than cream sunscreens; second, it’s reef-safe (you’re welcome, marine life); third, it actually goes on sheer, which is a godsend for men with darker complexions; fourth, it’s fragrance free (goodbye synthetic sunscreen odor). Simply put, this is a summer essential.

Best Lotion

Bevel Lotion

Complete with shea butter, argan oil, and Vitamin E, Bevel’s lotion is the closest thing we’ve found to the perfect all-year-round lotion. It’s light enough to wear during summer, and it’s also ultra hydrating, making it ideal for even the harshest winters. Testers reported no irritation while using it, and it really does live up to its marketing claims of providing all-day moisture. In other words: We’re sold. Read more about our Grooming Awards Finalists: The Best Lotions for Men.

Best Cologne

Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau Fraiche

Picking the best cologne for men is tricky business. After all, smell is so closely attuned to emotion and memory, which makes picking a favorite fragrance such a personal decision. Even so, Yves Saint Laurent’s Y Eau Fraiche was the biggest crowdpleaser among our judges. Notes of lemon, geranium, and cedarwood make this the quintessential summer scent, and it smells fresh yet understated, so you can use it for any occasion. We’re sure you’ll keep wearing this long after temps have dropped.

Video: How to Build a 4-Step Skincare Routine

Meet The Judges

Brendan Fallis Brendan Fallis first made waves as a professional skier who competed with Team Canada. Now, he’s a trending DJ and lifestyle influencer, and has been featured in marketing campaigns by Revlon, Adidas, Stuart Weitzman, and more. He and wife, fellow social media star Hannah Bronfman, live in New York City. Click to check out their Instagram.

Leo Chan Express, Movado, and Audi are just a few of the few brands Leo Chan has collaborated with since launching his travel and lifestyle blog, Levitate Style. He’s also staying busy with his philanthropic fashion line, Wear for Humanity, which is directing all of its proceeds to nonprofits who are leading the fight against COVID-19. Click to check out their Instagram.

Moti Ankari Moti Ankari cut his teeth as a fashion assistant at GQ, and has gone on to create his own menswear blog, The Metro Man, co-founded shoe line Ankari Floruss, and has become a fashion and lifestyle influencer in his own right. Click to check out their Instagram.

Phillip Holmes Freelance stylist and content creator Phillip Holmes started out as a styling manager for Gap Inc, and has since consulted on marketing projects for BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and more. He’s currently based in Phoenix, Arizona. Click to check out their Instagram.

Joey Zauzig Fashion and lifestyle influencer Joey Zauzig first got his start at a PR firm in New York City before branching out to develop his personal brand. Since then, he has grown a sizable Instagram following (160,000 and counting), and has worked with Hanes, Nike, Bentley, and more. Click to check out their Instagram.

John Jones John is a Jersey City-based writer who enjoys covering design in all its forms, from fashion to architecture, interiors, and textiles. When he’s not herding cats with his husband, he’s training for his next Tough Mudder or hanging out in St. Augustine, Florida, the nation’s oldest city. Click to check out their Instagram.

Ty Gaskins Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Ty launched his fashion career at Paper. Since then, his writing and styling work has been featured in V Magazine, ODDA, and L’Officiel USA, interviewing and collaborating with numerous fashion icons like Bella Hadid, Solange Franklin, Rihanna, and Virgil Abloh. Click to check out their Instagram.

Vanessa Powell Vanessa is a freelance Fashion and Lifestyle Editor and Wardrobe Stylist. Previously, she was the Fashion Editor at PeopleStyle, and a People.com contributor. Now, Vanessa works with various publications and clients on building a brand image through style and product placement, and splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City. Click to check out their Instagram.

James Love Most recently, James was the Fashion Market Editor at Essence, where he assisted with styling celebrities including John Legend, Cam Newton, Ciara, and more. The Ohio native’s writing and styling work can be found in CR Fashion Book, Ebony, and W Magazine. Click to check out their Instagram.

