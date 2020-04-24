The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You’ve got your skin care regimen down to a science. You’re cleansing, shaving, and moisturizing a few times a week. Maybe you’ve even started using a toner or a serum. What else could you possible do to get amazingly healthy skin that glows? Sir, it’s time to get your mask on.

Masks are a great way to boost skin’s moisture levels and collagen production, while firming, toning, and reducing the appearance of those fine lines. About five to ten years ago, the landscape also changed with the arrival of the Korean skincare revolution and its “sheet masks,” tissue-like cutout masks that were easy to use.

We spoke to He-Time co-founders Christopher Carl and Samantha Bergmann about the changing men’s skincare market, and how they worked to create masks that focused on their target male customer.

“We haven’t had to trick guys into doing anything,” Carl tells The Manual. “The market has been changing and shifting, and men are already okay with the concept of self-care.”

But they did take into account the general differences between men’s and women’s skin. They note that men tend to have a thicker, oilier skin and larger pores than women, and so they, along with some of other favorite grooming brands ahead have used ingredients to address those distinctions.

Below, we round up some of our favorite sheet, cream and liquid masks, along with multi-packs for convenience and savings.

The Best Sheet Masks

Best Overall: Jaxon Lane Bro Mask

Winner of our 2019 Grooming Awards, this version is actually made with a hydrogel base, so it may feel a little unruly at first, but get it situated and you’ll enjoy its antioxidants and hydration for smooth, glowing skin.

Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Lapcos Daily Skin Mask Charcoal

This sheet mask incorporates fine charcoal powder to detoxify, tighten, and hydrate skin. It also include salicylic acid to clarify and brighten skin, while treating acne and blemishes. Tea tree oil hydrates and soothes. This mask is designed for women’s faces, so it may be a bit small on some guys.

Best for Dry Skin: Kiehl’s Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask

Made from a trifecta of uber-moisturizing Amazonian oils to give your skin a dewy glow, this mask is also perfect for wearing in between Zoom calls for a spa-like experience.

Liquid Masks

Best for Mature Skin: Beau Brummell Face Mask

We like that this product comes in an easy-to-use, easy-to-carry tube. We also like the experience itself: kaolin clay helps to tighten and firm the skin while managing oil levels. It also includes activated coconut charcoal. Just spread the mask on your face and neck and let it sit for ten minutes or so, then rinse.

Best for Blemishes: Disco Face Mask

Disco adds soothing eucalyptus to charcoal and papaya oil in a clay and bentonite base to clear blemishes and even skin tone. Disco also includes willow bark, which includes salicylic acid to soothe irritation.

Best for Sensitive Skin: Cln&Drty Natural Skincare The Glow Mask

Cln&Drty uses a blend of turmeric, carrot seed oil, and kaolin clay to brighten skin while detoxifying, and deep cleaning. The brand has also recently revamped the formula to be more eco-friendly with essential oils and natural fragrances; leaving out artificial fragrances, synthetic waxes and emulsifiers, and mica.

Best for Combination Skin: Skinceuticals Clarifying Clay Mask

Containing exfoliating Alpha Hydroxy Acids for acne-prone skin, this mask also contains a soothing blend of aloe and chamomile to reduce redness.

