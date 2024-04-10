 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What is a Gose style beer? All about this unique drink

Get to know this sour, tart, salty beer.

Christopher Osburn
By
Gose beers
iStock

To say that there are a lot of beer styles is a massive understatement. Beer beginners might feel overwhelmed even when it comes to classifying popular beer styles like lagers, stouts, and IPAs. This is before you even get into offshoots of the lager, such as pilsners and Vienna lagers or barrel-aged or imperial stouts and double IPAs, New England-style IPAs, and even milkshake IPAs.

While the ginormous beer tree seems to grow a new beer style branch every few months, there are roughly around 100 different styles currently being brewed worldwide. That’s an awful lot of beer to pay attention to, let alone be knowledgeable about. But fear not, ordering a pint at your local bar or brewery won’t come with a questionnaire asking you to name the various styles. Still, it’s always a good idea to learn a little bit about some of the lesser-known styles in case you ever want to carry on an intelligent conversation with a beer fan. Today, it’s the Gose style of beer’s turn.

Recommended Videos

What is a Gose?

Lost Nation Gose
Lost Nation

If you’ve paid any attention to the American craft beer world in the last decade-plus, you’ve probably seen a lot of beers in your local beer store or grocery store labeled as a “Gose.” Maybe you’ve never tried it. Well, we’re here to say that you should. It’s the kind of beer that needs to be tasted to be believed. When it comes to beer, it’s unique.

Related

Technically, it is a wheat beer, but this top-fermented beer gets added flavor from the addition of coriander and salt. It’s also fermented with lactobacillus bacteria to give it a tart, sour taste. It’s usually low in alcohol at less than 5% ABV. This makes it a session beer.

What does it taste like?

Gose beers
iStock

The Gose style is known for its low alcohol content and light and fruity body with a sour, tart, gently spiced, and salty flavor. In a world of hoppy, bitter, piney IPAs, this sour, tart, salinity-filled beer is a welcome respite. It’s refreshing, crisp, dry, and well-suited for a hot, humid day. To add to that, many brewers elevate the beer by adding various fruit flavors like key lime, tangerine, grapefruit, berries, and even cherries.

What is the Gose style’s history?

Gose beer
Marina Zaharkina/Unsplash

While fairly new to the American beer scene, the Gose style can be traced to the 13th century in the town of Goslar in Germany. Initially, the beer got its salty flavor from the high salinity in the water used by the breweries, but today, brewers simply add salt to give it the added saline kick.

While it started in the Lower Saxony town we mentioned earlier, it was popularized in the city of Leipzig, where you’ll still find some of the most popular Gose-making breweries today. It only became popular in the US in the last decade, with the first widely popular American coming from Vermont’s Lost Nation brewers. It was called “Gose”. Beers from brands like Anderson Valley and Westbrook followed this beer.

Where to start your Gose journey

Westbrook Gose
Westbrook

Your best bet is to either start with a Gose from Germany like Leipziger Gose. Then try a simple American take on the style like Lost Nation Gose or Westbrook Gose. Then work your way up to a flavored Gose like Creature Comforts Tritonia or Anderson Valley Briny Melon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
You’ll love these popular brandy bottles (all under $40)
We ranked budget brandy bottles
Whiskey on a rock outside near a fire

If you’re a spirit drinker, you’re likely well aware of how great bourbon, single malt Scotch, rye whiskey, aged rum, tequila, and mezcal are for sipping neat or on the rocks. But what about brandy? If you’re like many drinkers, your only image of brandy might be a memory of when you saw your grandpa drinking it on a cold winter night in front of a fireplace. But there’s so much more to this spirit than an old-timey drink enjoyed by geriatrics.

For those unaware, brandy is a spirit made from distilled wine as well as a variety of other fermented fruit juices (blackberry, apple, cherry, and more). Its name is a reference to the Dutch word brandewijn which roughly translates to “burnt wine”.

Read more
The espresso con panna is the tastiest yet most forgotten about espresso drink
espresso cup

Are you looking for something different to order on your next coffee shop run? A shot of espresso is a perfect choice when you're in the mood for something strong and rich to start your day. If you head to your go-to coffee shop, chances are you'll see the classic espresso drinks on the menu, such as lattes, cappuccinos, and americanos. But if you're looking for something new to try, consider the delicious (and often forgotten) espresso con panna.
What is an espresso con panna?
An espresso con panna is a simple drink that consists simply of shots of espresso topped with whipped cream. In Italian, "espresso con panna" literally means espresso with whipped cream. It can be ordered with a single or double espresso shot. Depending on where you order it, you may also have the option to opt for a decaf espresso con panna (if decaf espresso shots are available). This drink is similar to a macchiato but differs in that the espresso is topped with whipped cream instead of a dollop of steamed milk.

This drink is small but mighty! Unlike an americano, which contains more liquid because water is added, the espresso con panna does not contain added water or milk. Instead of cream, the addition of whipped cream on top adds a slight creaminess to the drink and a touch of sweetness. What makes this drink so good is the texture of the whipped cream in each sip. Plus, you'll get a fast dose of caffeine without having to drink an entire cup of coffee. Also, the espresso con panna is low in sugar and perfect for a ketogenic diet.

Read more
What does AVA mean? Breaking down the geographical wine phenomenon
Breaking down the AVA, or American Viticultural Area
Vineyard

There are 269 American Viticultural Areas, but like most people, you probably don't really know what that means. That's okay; we're here to break down the viticultural term, a fascinating designation used to showcase specific regions and their unique effects on the wine grown there.

An AVA is an important concept to understand, as it's a big deal in winemaking. Europe practically invented the movement, which is rooted in terroir. Think about regions like Champagne, Burgundy, and Bordeaux—all distinctive in terms of where they are on the map and the flavor of the resulting wines.

Read more