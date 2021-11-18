Walmart Is Practically Giving Away This Gigantic Air Fryer Today

Black Friday deals are flying in fast. Retailers open sales seasons early, so now is the time to get in a bid to get the best holiday shopping deals possible. The best Black Friday air fryer deals, for example, may or may not occur on the actual holiday, as is evident by today’s $31 discount on the Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer at Walmart, bringing the price down over 31% from $100 all the way to $69.

How air fryers really work is like magic, creating fried food wonders without the work, the hot oil, or the leftover grease. Air fryers work via convection, spreading a superheated breeze over prepared food. A heating element generates and circulates this hot air via a fan placed on top of the air fryer. Hot air wafts over fries, tater tots, chicken, and other tasty vittles that are stacked in a perforated food basket, giving them a crispy, fried texture. No oil also means healthier eating and less fat in meals.

When choosing an air fryer to purchase, you’ll find that basket fryers are much easier to clean than glass air fryers. The Chefman TurboFry also provides the necessary size to share fried food wonders with family and friends with its giant, eight-quart air frying basket. With little to no oil to deal with, the TurboFry’s square, stainless steel design looks sharp in the kitchen and its removable basket is dishwasher safe, providing for easy clean-up. The Chefman allows you to skip the microwave to reheat leftovers to perfection, bringing bring back that crunchy consistency and fried flavor even days later.

The Chefman TurboFry offers an easy time and temperature touchscreen with helpful presets to cook fries, chicken, meat, or fish at the push of a button. Temperatures are also adjustable and a 60-minute timer automatically shuts off once food is cooked, so you don’t have to worry about burning or drying out meals. And an LED shake reminder alerts you to agitate the basket to make sure food cooks evenly.

All this is available for just $69 (a $31 discount), which is one incredible deal. Make sure to act fast, though, because supplies surely will not last. It is likely we’re going to see continued supply chain issues due to pandemic-precipitated factors, so it’s a smart move to jump ahead of lines during the holiday shopping season. Once the Chefman TurboMan Air Fryer is gone, Walmart will take the listing down, leaving would-be chefs air fryer-less.

