Celebrate Earth Day With This Organic, Responsibly Farmed CBD Oil

You might have noticed that CBD oil has become a hot item lately. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a cannabinoid extracted from hemp, that can be found today in everything from coffee and tea to oils and creams. If you are curious about this unique product, or if you’re already on board and are looking to stock up on some CBD on the cheap, then now’s a good time: Starting April 22 and through the entire month of May, Sunsoil is offering$5 off your first order when you use promo code: MANUAL.

Not only is the hemp organically farmed and naturally processed; they also practice sustainable agriculture and are proud members of 1% for the Planet, a global movement to donate 1% of their annual sales to environmental causes.

There are so many cannabidiol products on the market today, it can be hard to know where to start. Sunsoil’s liquid CBD Drops are a great option if you’re new to CBD. Liquid CBD oil is one of the most popular ways people take cannabidiol today due to its simplicity, purity, and ease of use. Sunsoil’s product line includes CBD Drops in four different varieties — chocolate mint, citrus, cinnamon, and unflavored.

If you’re looking for convenience, Sunsoil also offers its CBD oil in easy-to-take soft gels or vegetarian capsules. They also make CBD Coconut Oil, which is perfect for cooking, topical use, making CBD-infused coffee (if you’re into that), and pretty much any other application for which you’d use coconut oil. All of Sunsoil’s CBD products are full-spectrum, made from organic hemp they farm in Vermont, and are quality-tested by third-party labs.

What differentiates Sunsoil from other CBD oil brands is its commitment to providing the highest quality control for its products. Sunsoil’s farms and processing facilities are USDA certified organic. And since they own their process from seed to shelf, Sunsoil can price their CBD products affordably while maintaining rigorous quality control.

Earth Day is April 22 and to celebrate, Sunsoil is offering you $5 off on your first order with the promo code: MANUAL. This promo code is valid until May 31st, making right now the perfect time to try out CBD for the first time and/or to stock up on some high-quality, Vermont-made organic cannabidiol products.

Editors' Recommendations