 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Our honest review of Souper Cubes, the Shark Tank product you need in your life

Souper cubes aren't just for freezing food

Lindsay Parrill
By
Souper cubes
Souper Cubes

If you’re like the rest of America, you enjoy watching Shark Tank from time to time. Sitting comfortably on your couch, contributing your two cents about whether a product or business is a good idea or a ridiculous one, whether or not it will receive an offer, and at what price. It’s a great show, to be sure, but over the last 15 seasons, we’ve seen some great ideas get heart-wrenchingly squashed, and some ridiculous products and businesses inexplicably launch into giant success. But when Souper Cubes creators Jake and Michelle Sendowski went on the show in 2020, everyone – both in the tank and on their couches at home – instantly agreed that the product was a winner.

Souper Cubes
Souper Cubes

What are Souper Cubes?

Souper Cubes are portioned freezer trays that allow you to freeze perfectly sized servings of just about any food you can think of. They come in a wide range of colors and sizes, including two tablespoons, half cup, one cup, and two cups, and are made from 100% food-grade silicone. They’re extremely durable, easy to use, and safe for both the oven and the dishwasher.

Souper Cubes
Souper Cubes

What can I freeze in Souper Cubes?

The short answer to this question? Everything you’re already freezing, but make it better. Made too much chili or marinara sauce? Simply ladle those leftovers into the one-cup-sized trays and pop them in the freezer. When you’re ready for a single serving, pop one out and leave the rest. The one-cup size is perfect for sauces, soups, homemade stocks or broths, leftover ground beef or turkey, and mashed potatoes.

Recommended Videos

The two-cup-sized tray is perfect for plan-ahead meal prepping. At the beginning of the week, make a big batch of chicken with rice and vegetables, meatloaf and mashed potatoes, or short ribs and grits. Fill each cube up to the indicated fill line, pop it in the freezer, and your lunch and dinners for the week are completely taken care of.

Related

Use the half-cup-sized cubes for leftover canned goods after a recipe has only called for a small amount. This is a great way to save money on things like tomato paste or canned fruits and vegetables.

The two-tablespoon size is perfect for freezing fresh herbs in olive oil or any other small ingredient you’d like to have at the ready when it comes time to make dinner. Just pop them out of the tray and straight into the saute pan.

Souper Cubes
Souper Cubes

Souper Cubes are not just for freezing

Not only are these little bad boys great at preserving your food, but they can bake all of your favorite desserts, too. Souper Cubes can take the heat up to 415F and make for excellent loaf pans that release your cakes and breads with ease.

And if you prefer stoneware for your baking, Souper Cubes makes those, too.

Souper Cubes
Souper Cubes

Souper Cubes will save you a lot of money

Far too often, leftovers and unused ingredients spend a few days in the refrigerator before ultimately being thrown out. The amount of money that most of us toss out with the trash is startling when we do the math. With Souper Cubes, those ingredients and leftover meals that would otherwise be tossed can be saved and easily reheated and enjoyed with ease.

Souper Cubes
Souper Cubes

Souper Cubes are good for the waistline

Souper Cubes are also wonderful for those of us trying to maintain healthy eating habits. By portioning out meals beforehand and keeping them handy and ready to go in individually frozen blocks, there’s no risk of overeating. For those who are set on healthier eating habits in the new year, this reason alone is worth the investment of a few trays.

Souper Cubes
Souper Cubes

Souper Cubes will help keep you organized

Speaking of goals for the new year, many of us are trying to reduce stress by de-cluttering and getting organized. If your freezer is anything like mine, you know that between the frozen tundra of chicken breasts, bags of meatballs, and an embarrassing amount of ice cream, it’s easy for things to get messy in there. Souper Cubes’ easily stackable trays and convenient block shapes save space in one of the biggest places we need more of it.

Souper Cubes

Souper Cubes are better for the environment

Another important reason we love Souper Cubes is because they are a great way to reduce plastic waste in the kitchen. By eliminating the need for single-use plastics like zip-top bags or flimsy Tupperware, Souper Cubes are saving both dollars and the planet at the same time.

Souper Cubes
Souper Cubes

Are Souper Cubes worth it?

Yes.

Admittedly, at first glance, Souper Cubes don’t seem like the thriftiest option for someone who’s trying to save a few dollars. But if you consider the money saved in the long run, the slightly higher price tag is more than reasonable. After using Souper Cubes for a few months now, our food waste is down, meal prep is easier, and everything in the freezer is easy to find and enjoy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Rick Martinez teams up with Topo Chico for 3 delicious holiday recipes you can make at home
Who doesn't love Rick Martinez and Topo Chico?
Rick Martinez with Topo Chico

If you don't yet know Chef Rick Martinez, it's time to get acquainted. Affable host of video series Mi Cocina and Sweet Heat on both the Food52 YouTube channel and Pruébalo on the Babish Culinary Universe channel, this wonderfully vibrant chef is known for his authentic, delicious Mexican cuisine.
Chef Martinez sat down with The Manual to discuss his exciting new partnership with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and his passion for making his native Mexican cuisine more mainstream in American culture. He was also generous enough to share some of the incredibly delicious holiday recipes he's created to pair with the brand's popular, fresh, and fruity hard seltzers.
"Part of the reason I wanted to do this sponsorship is because it gives me the opportunity to really present Mexican food and a deeper sense of the culture into mainstream media," Chef Martinez told us. "Taking something like chocolate bark, for example, which is so ubiquitous in the United States around the holidays, and giving it a Mexican twist in a dish like a tostada chocolate bark is really fun for me to do. And I think that Topo Chico Strawberry Guava really pulls out a lot of those fruit flavors, both out of the chocolate and the different fruits you can be using to top the chocolate."

Chef Martinez went on to explain his passion for Mexican produce, sharing his personal and nostalgic fondness for mangoes, particularly, and how they influenced his holiday pork ribs recipe. "Mangoes are one of my favorite fruits. When we were talking about the recipes I wanted to develop for the holiday season and what they would pair well with, I knew I wanted to do something with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Tropical Mango. I created the pork dish really for the flavor of the drink itself...What's great about all of these recipes is that they're very much a combination of 'me' and Topo Chico Hard Seltzers."

Read more
Make the most of your leftovers: How to reheat crab legs so they’re just as good the next day
How to make this tasty crustacean taste good the second time around
Close-up of crab legs

Within the vast ocean of seafood, crab holds a special pace. The crustaceans are other-worldly; the meat is rich and delicious, and the act of eating it is all kinds of fun. So much fun, in fact, you're likely to order too much and have some leftovers to work with.

Now, it hasn't been easy for our seafaring and pinching friends lately (especially snow crabs). Climate change has altered water temperatures and made the environment for any number of species of crabs more challenging (meanwhile, green crabs are invasive in many areas, and some companies are getting pretty creative about eradicating them). That said, do your homework before buying or ordering, and make sure you're doing things sustainably.

Read more
It’s time to pay attention to Hawaiian rum — why this liquor should be on your bar cart
Hawaii grows a lot more than just pineapples
A Kuleana Rum Works sugarcane field.

While craft beer and whiskey tend to get the headlines, there’s another homegrown beverage gaining a much-deserved following. It goes by Hawaiian rum, and if you haven’t started paying serious attention to the fine liquor, now’s the time.

Kuleana Rum Works is a great example, one of several shining stars emerging from the Hawaiian spirits scene. Granted, Hawaii has a bit of an advantage for rum, with its tropical climate ideal for growing sugarcane (Louisiana and a few other states are trying their hand, too), but you still have to make the stuff. And the results are as complex and exciting as anything coming out of the Caribbean. In fact, these sip-worthy rums deserve to be in the same conversation as single malt whiskies or coveted Scotches.

Read more