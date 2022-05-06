Save $100 on the Iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer at Best Buy

There’s a good reason why thousands of chefs from around the world swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid stand mixers. These appliances are among the best in the industry, with robust features and incredible mixing power that will help you create your next masterpiece in the kitchen. Today, you can find one of the best KitchenAid deals we’ve seen all year at Best Buy. Get the iconic KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer for just $350, a massive $100 off the regular price. That’s an incredible offer for a stand mixer that you’ll be using for years to come.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is one of the best stand mixers around, able to mix even the densest, heaviest mixtures with ease. The 5-quart bowl has the capacity to make over a hundred cookies in a single batch, so you can spend less time mixing your dough and more time baking and eating your creations. It also has a unique bowl-lift design that ensures sturdy support when making large batches or working with heavy mixes. In addition, the Pro 5 Plus is equipped with KitchenAid’s signature planetary action technology, with 67 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for a thorough, even mix, no matter what you’re making.

You also get 10 different speed options to perfectly set the machine to get the best result possible. One of our favorite things about this KitchenAid machine is its versatility. Out of the box, it comes with a coated flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip, perfect for all your baking needs. However, you can also use the power hub to connect the Pro 5 Plus with over 10 optional attachments, capable of making recipes like pasta, burgers, and ice cream. Not only does it save you the cost of having to get an entire new appliance but you also save on counter space.

Professionals swear by KitchenAid stand mixers, so if you’re looking for the best, this is the deal to pick up. Right now, you can pick up the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus at Best Buy for just $350. That’s a $100 discount on the standard price of $450. So hit the Buy Now button below and get this deal while it’s still around!

Editors' Recommendations