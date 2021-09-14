The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for a new blender or a more efficient option than your current setup, you’ll love this KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender at Best Buy right now. Ordinarily priced at $100, it’s down to just $80 for a limited time only, making it a tempting deal for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen gadget collection. As always with these deals, if you’re keen to buy it, you’ll need to be quick so you don’t miss out on the sale price. It won’t last forever.

The KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender offers all the features you’d expect from the best blenders as well as the best immersion blenders. Cordless, it has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that is capable of blending up to 25 bowls of soup on a full charge so you won’t have to worry about cables too often. Perfect if you’re trying to keep your kitchen less cluttered and you hate it when cables get caught up in things, plus a lot safer, too.

Along with all that, the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender has a removable 8-inch blending arm with a 4-point stainless steel blade so it can quickly and efficiently blend ingredients for smoothies, milkshakes, soups, hummus, and pretty much anything else you might want to blend. There’s a removable pan guard, too, so your cookware is protected while you use it, plus a variable trigger switch so you have extensive control over how you blend things.

Well designed and convenient to use, the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender is a great way to be able to get more done in the kitchen. Normally priced at $100, it’s down to just $80 at Best Buy for a limited time only. This is the ideal time to upgrade to a superior blender for less than usual. Snap it up now.

