Best Buy Is Practically Giving Away This KitchenAid Hand Blender

If you’re looking for a new blender or a more efficient option than your current setup, you’ll love this KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender at Best Buy right now. Ordinarily priced at $100, it’s down to just $80 for a limited time only, making it a tempting deal for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen gadget collection. As always with these deals, if you’re keen to buy it, you’ll need to be quick so you don’t miss out on the sale price. It won’t last forever.

The KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender offers all the features you’d expect from the best blenders as well as the best immersion blenders. Cordless, it has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that is capable of blending up to 25 bowls of soup on a full charge so you won’t have to worry about cables too often. Perfect if you’re trying to keep your kitchen less cluttered and you hate it when cables get caught up in things, plus a lot safer, too.

Along with all that, the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender has a removable 8-inch blending arm with a 4-point stainless steel blade so it can quickly and efficiently blend ingredients for smoothies, milkshakes, soups, hummus, and pretty much anything else you might want to blend. There’s a removable pan guard, too, so your cookware is protected while you use it, plus a variable trigger switch so you have extensive control over how you blend things.

Well designed and convenient to use, the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender is a great way to be able to get more done in the kitchen. Normally priced at $100, it’s down to just $80 at Best Buy for a limited time only. This is the ideal time to upgrade to a superior blender for less than usual. Snap it up now.

More Blender Deals

If you are sold on a new blender but you’re not sure if this is the one for you, we have plenty of other KitchenAid blender deals to check out. Whatever your budget or need is, there’s sure to be something here for you.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

$100 $110
This blender combines 1,400 watts of power along with strong blades to crush ice for your smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, all at the touch of a button. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction. more
Buy at Best Buy

Breville the Q BBL820SHY1BUS1 Blender

$350 $600
Breville's commercial-grade blender uses an 1,800-watt motor for lighter and smoother textures. Five speed settings and four one-touch programs: Green Smoothie, Dairy Smoothie, Pulse/Ice and Soup. more
Buy at Wayfair

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

$452 $600
Enjoy smooth consistency with every smoothie, soup, and more, with the Vitamix A2500 smart blender. It has three settings available, a self-adjusting wireless motor, and a digital timer. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

$180 $200
The next generation of Ninja's original kitchen system comes with twice the functionality and a new modern design. You'll love the processor bowl attachment as well as the to-go single serve cups. more
Buy at Amazon

NutriBullet Blender

$99 $120
For the home cook in need of a well-rounded blender, the NutriBullet blender is an excellent option that comes with three speeds and a pulse function to give you complete control over your produce. more
Buy at Wayfair

