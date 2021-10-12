  1. Food & Drink
These Are the KitchenAid Blender Deals You’ve Been Waiting For

By

Get ready to whip up amazing smoothies, margaritas, and more! Right now, you can save big on top-rated blenders from KitchenAid when you shop these sales on Amazon. Get the KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Blender for just $80, or choose the KitchenAid KSB4027PA K400 Countertop Blender for just $200 for a more advanced kitchen accessory. Whichever blender you decide to go with, you’ll be able to crush ice, blend sauces and soups, and create delicious frosty beverages in the blink of an eye. Not sure if these models are right for you? Check out our list of the best blenders of 2021 to find the one that fits your kitchen style.

KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender – Black Matte — $80, was $100

KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender being used by a woman to make smoothies in a home kitchen.

Make smoothie magic at home with the KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender, on sale now at Amazon for just $80, marked down $20 from its regular price of $100. This highly rated blender can make crushed ice easily in just ten seconds, and lets you craft perfectly chilled smoothies and margaritas with ease. Featuring three speeds to achieve the perfect blend for fruit, soups, and more. This blender is the perfect accessory for any kitchen. Whether you’re hosting a backyard luau with mai tais and pina coladas or processing garden vegetables to make homemade salsas and sauces, get it all done quickly and efficiently with this KitchenAid blender. Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out these Ninja blender deals to see how they stack up.

KitchenAid KSB4027PA K400 Countertop Blender, 56 Oz, Passion Red — $200, was $270

Person making blue smoothies using fresh ingredients using the KitchenAid KSB4027 blender in a kitchen.

If you’re looking for an advanced blender for the serious home chef, then you need to check out the KitchenAid KSB4027PA K400 Countertop Blender, on sale now at Amazon for just $200. You’ll save $70 off the regular price of $270 when you order it today, plus get free shipping for Prime Members. Quickly blend and create a range of textures. Whether you’re making morning smoothies or garden salsa, this blender does it all. Want to add even more high-quality KitchenAid appliances to your home kitchen? Check out these KitchenAid mixer deals to make delicious cakes, frosting, and more at home.

More Blender Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great KitchenAid blender deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Multiple colors available

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender

$53 $105
Whip up flavorful smoothies, dips, sauces and more with the portable BlendJet 2 personal blender. The brand has a huge variety of colors on sale for up to 50% off right now. more
Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction. more
Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ

$90 $110
This blender combines 1,400 watts of power along with strong blades to crush ice for your smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, all at the touch of a button. more
Breville the Q BBL820SHY1BUS1 Blender

$350 $600
Breville's commercial-grade blender uses an 1,800-watt motor for lighter and smoother textures. Five speed settings and four one-touch programs: Green Smoothie, Dairy Smoothie, Pulse/Ice and Soup. more
NutriBullet Blender

$100 $120
For the home cook in need of a well-rounded blender, the NutriBullet blender is an excellent option that comes with three speeds and a pulse function to give you complete control over your produce. more
Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

$170 $200
The next generation of Ninja's original kitchen system comes with twice the functionality and a new modern design. You'll love the processor bowl attachment as well as the to-go single serve cups. more
