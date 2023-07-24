 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy’s deal of the day is $170 off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

John Alexander
By

Whether it is from Gordom Ramsay, The Bear, or perhaps even our own work experiences, one thing we’ve all learned is that kitchen work rough, hot, and intense. We need someone to work with us, or at least to yell at to let some steam off. While we don’t have a person offering their services to you today, we do have one of Best Buy’s highest rated kitchen appliances on sale for over $170 off. It’s the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, which is usually $450, for only $280. While, again, it isn’t a person, it can do a lot more than just mix and — if you really need to let off some steam — you can yell at it. It’s only on sale until 1:00 AM EST, so do act now and tap that button below to see if it is for you!

Why you should buy a KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

A mixer should be on your big list of kitchen essentials, but probably isn’t near the top. Things like a good microwave, toaster, and even kitchen knives probably are taking your top slot. After all, you can just use a whisk for mixing. However, getting your mixing done well — the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer works at 11 speeds and ‘folds’ as well — will make your food have a more premium feel, absent of lumps. It saves time for more skill-intensive work as well.

Recommended Videos

The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer features a stainless steel bowl and BPA free materials. Its 5.5 quart size should not be underestimated either. If filled with dough, it’d be enough for about half a dozen loaves of bread. The machine folds, beats, kneads, and shreds, keeping your hands free for more important matters. Then, if you want to get really fancy, you can buy additional attachments that can do everything from slicing up veggie noodles to whipping up the perfect ice cream (to go à la mode with the pie you just made).

So, again, if you want to start making your life easier, go ahead and tap the button below. The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is $170 off from now until 1:00 AM EST. That drops the price from $450 to a mere $280, so grab one now! Then, pick up one of our favorite aprons for men, because you know its gonna get messy once you get mixing.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Why 1,000 Best Buy Customers Love This $35 Mini Air Fryer
bella pro series 4 quart air fryer deal best buy december 2021 mini

When checking out the best air fryer deals, you might be wondering just how much you need an air fryer. We get it. Air fryers might be one of the most popular kitchen appliances out there at the moment but is it all just hype? Right now is the perfect time to find out for not much cash at all. That's because Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series 4-quart air fryer for just $35. A huge reduction of 50% off means you save $35, making this 'impulse buy' territory. If you're still not sure about buying an air fryer, read on while we tell you all about them.

On the surface, the Bella Pro Series 4-quart Air Fryer is an ideal purchase to make. However, if you're the kind of person that ends up buying kitchen gadgets and only using them once (if at all), it's a good idea to learn a bit more about them first. While this Bella model doesn't feature amongst our best air fryer brands or our look at the best small air fryers, it's still worth checking out.

Read more
Don’t Miss This KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday Deal
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer sits next to a cake on a kitchen counter.

If you're an avid cook, this may be the KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday deal you've been waiting for. Best Buy's Cyber Monday deal for the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is the lowest price we've ever seen. Best Buy is selling this powerful KitchenAid mixer for $500. KitchenAid mixer deals are always a big draw, and this model is one of the best KitchenAid mixers. With this discount, the deal won't last long, so if you want it, buy it now.

Buy Now

Read more
Don’t Wait Until Black Friday to Buy a KitchenAid Mixer — Shop NOW
KitchenAid Onyx 4.5 Quart Stand mixer on counter.

Looking for Black Friday deals on a KitchenAid stand mixer and want to make sure you get it in time for the holidays? Don't wait until Black Friday to order it, then. Supply chain issues may make these mixers in short supply as we get closer to the holidays.

Not only do these mixers make a great gift but also many home cooks will be looking to replace or upgrade their own equipment before digging in to their own holiday baking projects, which means that these mixers will be in high demand for the next few months. KitchenAid is one of the most trusted names in kitchen wares, and are especially known for their classic stand-up mixers, which have been a staple of home bakers for generations. Check out the best stand mixers available on the market today to find the one that will fit your kitchen needs.

Read more