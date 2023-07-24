Best Buy’s deal of the day is $170 off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Whether it is from Gordom Ramsay, The Bear, or perhaps even our own work experiences, one thing we’ve all learned is that kitchen work rough, hot, and intense. We need someone to work with us, or at least to yell at to let some steam off. While we don’t have a person offering their services to you today, we do have one of Best Buy’s highest rated kitchen appliances on sale for over $170 off. It’s the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, which is usually $450, for only $280. While, again, it isn’t a person, it can do a lot more than just mix and — if you really need to let off some steam — you can yell at it. It’s only on sale until 1:00 AM EST, so do act now and tap that button below to see if it is for you!

Why you should buy a KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

A mixer should be on your big list of kitchen essentials, but probably isn’t near the top. Things like a good microwave, toaster, and even kitchen knives probably are taking your top slot. After all, you can just use a whisk for mixing. However, getting your mixing done well — the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer works at 11 speeds and ‘folds’ as well — will make your food have a more premium feel, absent of lumps. It saves time for more skill-intensive work as well.

The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer features a stainless steel bowl and BPA free materials. Its 5.5 quart size should not be underestimated either. If filled with dough, it’d be enough for about half a dozen loaves of bread. The machine folds, beats, kneads, and shreds, keeping your hands free for more important matters. Then, if you want to get really fancy, you can buy additional attachments that can do everything from slicing up veggie noodles to whipping up the perfect ice cream (to go à la mode with the pie you just made).

So, again, if you want to start making your life easier, go ahead and tap the button below. The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is $170 off from now until 1:00 AM EST. That drops the price from $450 to a mere $280, so grab one now! Then, pick up one of our favorite aprons for men, because you know its gonna get messy once you get mixing.

