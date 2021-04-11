How to Reheat Fries to Savor the Flavor and Crispiness

Few things are as satisfying as biting into a French fry. Fries are popular around the world and for good reason. If you’ve been wondering how to reheat fries, you are in luck: This article covers the best ways to reheat those delicious sticks of golden goodness.

Did you know French fries have been a popular food ever since they were invented back in the late 1600s? Though originally a Belgian creation, French fries got their name from American soldiers that were stationed in a francophone region of Belgium during World War I. French fries have taken the world by storm to become one of the most popular foods of all time. If you have leftovers that you want to reheat and enjoy again, it’s important to choose the right cooking technique.

It’s easy to understand why French fries have become one of the world’s most popular comfort foods. Whether served as a side dish or eaten as a main course, French fries deliver an incredible taste.

How Do You Revive Leftover Fries?

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to enjoying popular foods like French fries. Though many people love a crispy French fry, others really savor the taste of a wetter and floppier texture. It doesn’t matter if you prefer them crispy or not, there are many great ways to reheat fries to deliver the taste you enjoy.

We recommend reheating leftover French fries using a:

Microwave

Oven

Air Fryer

The best way to reheat fries depends on what equipment is available in your kitchen and how you like your fries.

If you don’t really care about crispiness, then it’s easy and efficient to reheat your fries using a microwave. For those that prize a crispy fry, we recommend using the air fryer or oven.

How to Reheat Fries in the Microwave?

Fries reheated in the microwave are usually less crispy than fries reheated using other methods. If crispiness is your goal, we recommend using a different method. That said, when you want fries prepared as quickly as possible, the microwave is a good choice.

Follow these steps to reheat fries in the microwave:

Allow the fries to reach room temperature. Very lightly dampen 1-3 pieces of paper towel using water. Place the fries on a plate and layer them with the moistened paper towels. Microwave for 20 seconds. Check your fries. Eat and enjoy or continue microwaving for 20-second intervals until you reach your desired temperature.

Not all French fries or microwaves are created equally. French fries that are cut very small will need less time than those cut into wedges for instance. Always keep an eye on foods that you are reheating.

How to Reheat Fries in the Oven?

Fries reheated in the oven tend to be crispier than fries reheated in a microwave. If you love a nice crispy fry, we recommend that you try using your oven to reheat next time. The oven takes a bit more time than the microwave but delivers more consistent results.

Follow these steps to reheat fries in the oven:

Allow fries to reach room temperature. Preheat oven to 400℉. Place parchment paper or aluminum foil on a baking sheet. Layer fries evenly on the baking sheet. Back for 5 minutes or until fries reach your desired crispiness. Remove from the oven and enjoy.

Once you get the hang of reheating foods using the oven, you will find that it delivers superior texture and flavor to most other reheating methods. Keep in mind that ovens with a convection setting will be more powerful than normal ones. Always keep a close eye on foods that are being reheated in the oven.

How to Reheat Fries in the Air Fryer?

Many consider the air fryer to be the best way to reheat fried foods. Air fryers work great, but many people don’t own one. If you enjoy fried foods like fries, it’s definitely worth considering investing in a quality air fryer.

Follow these steps to reheat fries in the air fryer:

Allow fries to reach room temperature. Preheat your air fryer to a temperature of 300℉. Air fry your fries for 3-6 minutes. Remove from the air fryer and enjoy your fries.

The air fryer is becoming more and more popular. Many people love using this method because it delivers such a reliable way to revive leftover fried foods. You will be able to take your leftover fries to the next level with an air fryer.

There are many methods to reheating delicious French fries. Based on what you have at home and how you like your fries, choose your method and enjoy!

Editors' Recommendations