Chef Tom Colicchio and Holy Grail Partner on Holiday Roasts

Anyone who considers themselves a “foodie” knows Chef Tom Colicchio and his series of highly successful restaurants under his hospitality group Crafted Hospitality. However, most Americans know him for making amateur chefs sweat and showing off his 8-minute meals as a judge on Top Chef, one of the most successful reality cooking shows around. When he’s not doing that, he’s advocating for restauranteurs, supply chain issues, and hunger relief.

Who is Holy Grail Steak Company?

So, needless to say, Chef Colicchio knows his stuff. That’s why his collaboration with Holy Grail Steak Co. is so exciting and meaningful. If you haven’t heard of Holy Grail Steak Co., the name explains it all. Purveyors of some of the finest cuts of meat around, Holy Grail Steak Co. works directly with small ranchers dedicated to raising cattle with no hormones, no antibiotics, sustainable pasturing, and humane living conditions. The folks at Holy Grail will go on to say that the living conditions of the cattle at the farms they partner with aren’t just humane but luxurious.

“They’re [Holy Grail] working directly with farmers sourcing great meats. Things that are really unique and things that, before Holy Grail, weren’t available to the general public.”

Providing people with delicious, all-natural foods from small farms is where Chef Colicchio’s vision for his Crafted Hospitality group and Holy Grail Steak Co. aligned. Holy Grail reached out to Chef Colicchio for a small project, but when he had a chance to try out the product, he was impressed, and they decided to go bigger.

Holy Grail and Chef Tom Colicchio Collaboration

Holy Grail and Chef Colicchio teamed up to ensure that your holiday roast will be juicy and delicious this year. Every roast ordered from the Chef Colicchio collection will come with recipe cards and include delightful side dish recipes. If you’ve already secured a roast for the holidays but are dying for some sage roasting advice from Chef Colicchio, we’ve got you covered.

“I get this question asked all the time: ‘How long do I cook it for?’ That’s not the question they should be asking. They should be asking: ‘What temperature should I cook it to? (which is up to your taste preference).’ That’s all that matters. The next question should be: ‘What temperature should I cook it at?’ For a large roast, I would slow it down. I would say around 250.”

Chef Colicchio says that reducing the oven to a slow-and-low cooking temperature mimics sous vide cooking, ensuring the outer meat of the roast does not go above 250 degrees. If you cook it at 350 or above, the outer flesh will reach that same temperature, making it dry and undesirable. If you’re concerned about the outside of the roast browning, Chef Colicchio says it will still brown if you cook it longer at 250. But, if you want to kick it up a notch and get a heavy sear, you can do the following

Tips and Tricks

Pull the roast out when it’s done cooking.

Turn the oven up to 500.

Wait fifteen minutes.

Put the roast in for about 5 minutes.

Chef Colicchio also suggests getting yourself an excellent leave-in Wi-Fi thermometer. Chef’s choice is another partner of his, Meater. Not only can you monitor the temperature of the meat on your phone and get alerts, but the technology also has an algorithm that tells you how long until the roast is done. That way, you can better time other dishes, so you’re not left with cold mashed potatoes and hot rib roast.

How to Buy Your Holiday Roast

If you’re interested in getting a roast from the Chef Colicchio collection by Christmas, you have to act fast because supplies are limited. All bone-in prime rib roasts will be shipped by the week of the 20th. But if you miss your window, there’s still hope for New Year’s Eve.

Also, beef isn’t the only roast to choose from. The Chef Colicchio Collection offers a Kurobuta pork roast, Mangalitsa Smoked Ham, and a beautiful Sonoma County Rack of Lamb.

“I think lamb is one of the most underrated pieces of meat. A lot of people who like meat, they love steak. But, I think lamb is overlooked. I like it a lot, and I think the rack of lambs that they have are fantastic.”

