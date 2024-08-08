 Skip to main content
Raid your garden and make a gin basil smash

Herbs aren't only for cooking - try them out in your cocktails too

Every summer, I tell myself that this year it’s going to be different. This year, I am going to grow my own herbs, and I’m going to make it a success. You can probably guess where this is going, and it ends with me looking sadly at dried up pots of sage and coriander wilting pathetically on my balcony.

There is one herb that even I have managed to grow, though, and it’s basil. Fresh, juicy, and pungent, basil smells divine and adds wonderful flavor to dishes from pasta to salads. But it needn’t be limited to your meals — basil can also be put to great use in your cocktails.

So if you’re feeling brave, head out to the garden and harvest yourself some fresh basil. Or if you’re still struggling with greening your thumbs, then head to the store and pick up a pot of basil there and give it a good haircut. Then you’ll be ready to try one of summer’s most pleasing gin cocktails: the gin basil smash.

This drink is a variation on the classic combination of gin and citrus, as it’s basically a gin gimlet with added basil and lemon rather than lime. The advantage of this simple style of drink is that you can easily tweak the amount of simple syrup you use to meet your preferences for sweetness, but my advice would be to avoid using too much sugar to give the fresh herbs a chance to shine.

If possible, don’t pick the basil until just before you make the drink so that it stays fresh. And before you throw your basil into your shaker, be sure to tear it or to clap it firmly between your hands to help release the oils.

How to make a Gin Basil Smash

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz gin
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz to 1 oz simple syrup
  • Generous handful of basil leaves (10-12)

Method:

Ensure basil leaves are well bruised and add them to a shaker tin along with ice and the other ingredients. Shake well, then strain either into a tumbler with ice (the traditional choice) or into a coupe glass without ice (my preferred option). Garnish with more basil leaves.

