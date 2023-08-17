 Skip to main content
Need an egg substitute for baking? These are the absolute best

What can I substitute for an egg? The best baking solutions

Sarah Joseph
By
Eggs in a burlap sack
NP27/Shutterstock

Baking is a beloved pastime for many, but running out of eggs can be a problem. Those with dietary restrictions or who choose a vegan lifestyle might find that suitable replacements for certain ingredients can be a challenge. One ingredient that is often difficult to substitute is eggs, which play a crucial role in providing structure, moisture, and leavening to baked goods.

If you’re stuck wondering, “What can I substitute for an egg?” you’re in the right place. Thankfully, there are several fantastic egg substitutes for baking. Here, we’ll explore four popular egg alternatives — applesauce, mashed bananas, yogurt, and buttermilk — and provide the correct measurements to ensure your baked goods turn out deliciously fluffy and moist.

Applesauce in a bowl surrounded by cinnamon and apples.
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Applesauce as an egg substitute

An applesauce egg substitute not only adds moisture but also imparts a subtle fruity flavor to your baked treats. It’s a great egg substitute for cake mix, but you might also consider using it as an egg substitute for cookies. When using applesauce as an egg substitute, follow this simple conversion:

  • Replace 1 large egg with ¼ cup of unsweetened applesauce.
Remember that applesauce adds moisture, so consider reducing other liquid ingredients slightly to maintain the desired consistency of your batter.

Person slicing a ripe banana
james benjamin/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Mashed bananas as an egg substitute

Mashed bananas are a versatile and natural egg alternative that adds a delightful sweetness to your baked goods. Opt for ripe bananas for the best results. A ripe banana is a fantastic egg substitute for cake, although it may alter the flavor. Here’s the conversion:

  • Substitute 1 large egg with ½ medium-sized ripe mashed banana.

As bananas are naturally sweet, you might want to reduce the sugar content in your recipe slightly to balance the sweetness.

A glass bowl of yogurt
Sara Cervera/Unsplash

Yogurt as an egg substitute

Yogurt is an excellent egg substitute in baking that adds tanginess and moisture to your baked goodies. Use plain, unflavored yogurt for the best results. The conversion is as follows:

  • Replace 1 large egg with ¼ cup of plain yogurt.

If you find the batter is too thick due to the yogurt, adjust the consistency by adding a tablespoon or two of milk or water until you achieve the desired texture.

Buttermilk being poured into a glass.
Fascinadora/Shutterstock

Buttermilk as an egg substitute

Buttermilk is a popular ingredient in various baking recipes and can effectively replace eggs while adding a pleasant tangy flavor. Follow this conversion:

  • Substitute 1 large egg with ¼ cup of buttermilk.

Buttermilk can be acidic, so consider adding a pinch of baking soda to the dry ingredients to maintain the leavening effect of the eggs.

Baked good on a plate
freestocks/Unsplash

Tips for successful egg substitution

  • Mix leavening agents: Since eggs contribute to the leavening process, combining baking powder and baking soda when using egg substitutes will help achieve optimal rise and texture.
  • Choose the right substitute: The choice of egg substitute depends on the desired flavor and consistency of your baked goods. For instance, applesauce and mashed bananas work well in sweet recipes, while yogurt and buttermilk are better suited for savory treats.
  • Experiment and adjust: Every recipe is unique, so feel free to experiment with different combinations of egg substitutes to find the perfect match for your favorite baked goods.

Eggs in a carton

Egg substitutes in baking open up a world of possibilities for those with dietary preferences or restrictions. Whether you choose applesauce, mashed bananas, yogurt, or buttermilk, these alternatives will add moisture, structure, and flavor to your baked treats. Just remember the correct measurements based on how each substitute interacts with other ingredients in your recipe. Hopefully, you can now confidently whip up your recipe and create delectable, egg-free goodies that will impress everyone who takes a bite.

Stop tossing your garlic and onion skins: Here are 6 incredible reasons why
It turns out you might be throwing away the best part of your everyday ingredients
Onions and garlic

They may be the first thing we toss in the bin when it comes time for dinner prep, but it turns out that papery onion and garlic skin actually has some pretty incredible talents other than frustratingly sticking to our fingers. These are our favorite onion skin and garlic skin benefits.
Benefits of onion and garlic peels
1. They add nutrients to your diet
It may sound peculiar, but you can actually eat your onion and garlic skins. And while that papery skin may not be the first thing you want to turn to when it comes time for a midnight snack, it can actually be incorporated into your recipes. Add garlic and onion peels to stock for added flavor, grind, and mix them into savory baked goods. However you choose to include them in your cooking, you can rest assured that you're getting extra boosts of vitamins A, C, E, as well as many additional antioxidants. Skins are also a hefty source of flavonoids, including quercetin, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.
2. They add protection and flavor during the cooking process
Keeping the skins on onions and garlic during the roasting process has many benefits. Firstly, all of the wonderful health benefits mentioned above. By keeping the skin intact as long as possible in the cooking process, more nutrients can make their way from the skin into your dish. But by keeping that skin on, you're also protecting the ingredients themselves from harsh cooking and over-browning. Onion and garlic skin will help to protect the more fragile flesh beneath from high heat, providing you with a softer, gentler, more flavorful ingredient.
3. They can relieve muscle cramps
Onions — especially onion skins — are rich in anti-inflammatory properties. By steeping your onion skins in hot water for a few minutes to make tea, you can help to alleviate muscle cramps and tension throughout your entire body. Enjoy before bedtime for full-body relaxation.

4. They're great for the garden
It turns out all those added nutrients in onion and garlic skins aren't just good for your body. They're great for your garden, too. Instead of tossing those skins in the garbage, compost them and put them right back into the ground where all of those wonderful nutrients can help other ingredients grow and flourish.
5. They relieve itchy skin
In addition to all of their other health benefits, garlic and onion skins contain anti-fungal properties that help to alleviate itchy skin ailments, including bug bites and athlete's foot. Simply apply onion or garlic skin-infused water to the affected area for instant relief.
6. They're to dye for
Did you know that onion and garlic skins can be used for dyes? By boiling skins in water, you can create a solution that will give a beautiful golden brown hue to most fabrics, including wool, linen, and silk. It will even help to eliminate gray hairs and give them a natural shine and bouncy texture. Who knew?!

You might want to steal this pro chef’s ‘Jesus juice’ for use in your home kitchen
No matter where you land on the religious spectrum, Jesus Juice is your new savior
preserved lemons and oil tips on cooking olive lemon

Every now and then, you might find yourself watching a cooking video, or hell, a how-to video about anything, really, and suddenly — bam — there's a genius tip that will change your life forever. A tip so good that you're mad you're only just getting the information. This is one of those tips.
How to Cook Perfect Scallops Every Time
In a recent YouTube video, Chef Will Murray of London's Fallow restaurant demonstrates how to perfectly cook scallops. And while his scallop cooking lesson is wonderfully informative, it was his finishing touch that really caught our attention. In one of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments, Chef Murray finishes his perfect scallop with what he calls...Jesus Juice. No mention as to why exactly it's been named Jesus Juice, but we like it, and we're keeping it.
The quirkily named condiment, he goes on to say, is a mixture of pickled lemon juice and rapeseed oil that can finish just about any dish.
Intrigued, we decided to try Jesus Juice for ourselves, and it's not an exaggeration to say it was the best decision we've ever made.
By mixing one part pickled lemon juice with one part oil (Chef Murray calls for rapeseed oil, but any neutral oil will work just as well), you're creating a condiment that can be splashed on just about any dish for an immense boost of texture and flavor. The perfect balance of zingy acidity and fat combine beautifully on seafood, chicken, pork, steak, salads, or absolutely anything else that just needs a special touch.
At this point, you may be wondering where pickled lemon juice comes from, and we're here for you. Just like anything else in the produce section, lemons can be pickled. The result is a zippy, complex, pleasantly sour, intensely lemony ingredient that can be used in an array of both savory and sweet dishes. The pickled lemon juice is what remains in the jar with the lemons, and it makes for an incredibly delicious and versatile ingredient. This is our favorite preserved lemons recipe so that you can try Jesus Juice for yourself.

Pickled lemon recipe
Ingredients

The best Santa Fe restaurants: A guide to this city’s incredible food and wine
Off to Santa Fe in 2023? Here are the best places to eat and drink.
La Fonda Hotel in Santa Fe.

There's so much to love about the American Southwest. And in towns like Santa Fe, you not only get the charm and scenery of a high desert town, you get some serious food and drink options. Tourists may go for the adobe architecture and sunny skies but they'll stay for the New Mexican cuisine.

Santa Fe, located a short and stunning drive from Albuquerque, is a great place to eat. The rich culinary scene falls right in line with the town's major focus on the arts. As you might expect, the food is informed by classic Mexican cuisine but is also very much its own thing. Dining in New Mexico is a truly singular experience that pulls ingredients and customs from the immediate area. If you're lucky enough to get out there this summer, here's where to wine and dine.

