This popular wine doesn’t taste great mid-flight (and more secrets that Delta Airlines’ sommelier revealed)

In-flight wine is finally getting better

Mark Stock
By
Delta Airlines plane flying through tthe sky
Daniel Shapiro/Pexels / Pexels

While people tend to get excited about traveling, the in-flight wine menu is rarely part of that equation. Historically, imbibing at altitude has been more of a stress reliever than a palate-pleaser and rarely the focus of the Delta drink menu.

We live in a brave new world for wine, and the culture is seeping into air travel. Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson teamed up with Delta Airlines to curate a respectable wine list for its clientele. Passengers can now try everything from refreshing Chilean Chardonnay to Port.

Mike Henny is the managing director of onboard service operations at Delta. He says the idea was to “wow” customers with the new offerings. “We selected from over 1,300 options after a robust RFP process, working with our own internal Delta teams, longtime partners like Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, and even some Diamond Medallion members to gather feedback and narrow down our selections.

Delta and Robinson are no strangers; they’ve worked together since 2007. “We were thoughtful and intentional when choosing these wines,” says Henny. “Having delicious, premium wines is the baseline — we also wanted to work with partners that reflect Delta’s commitment to diversity and sustainability and share Delta’s values and passion for reflecting the diverse communities we serve.”

But what are the challenges of serving wine on a plane? “The biggest thing would be the difference in altitude and how that impacts your sense of taste and smell,” says Robinson. “When I started working with Delta, we tested wine selections in the air to understand the differences in drinking wine at altitude. Now that we’ve done this for a long time, we know the most important characteristics, and it’s more about keeping up with all the evolution in the wine industry.”

There’s a bit of a juggling act, finding a happy medium between what presents well under the conditions and trends. “The biggest thing is to take what we know about what shows well in flight and overlap that with the new wine styles coming on the scene,” Robinson says. “For example, Rose was a big opportunity that was easy and worked well onboard because of its acidity. However, some Napa Valley Cabernet doesn’t show well at altitude because it’s too tannic, with an amplified drying sensation in-flight that overpowers the fruit.”

Wines available on Delta Airlines.
Delta Airlines / Delta Airlines

New wines on the Delta drink menu

Some 17 wines made the grade. Robinson is particularly jazzed about a few members of the list. “I’m excited about the Cune Reserva Rioja, which is bottle-aged for six years and will taste great at altitude,” she says. “I’m also stoked about the Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc,” Robinson says. “It’s truly a juggernaut of the category in terms of popularity. This one tastes like passionfruit and is explosive with lots of acidity.”

In addition to the Spanish and New Zealand wines mentioned above (the Invivo is a Sarah Jessica Parker project), Robinson is also amped about a Chardonnay from House of Brown, Napa’s first Black-owned label. “It’s a style we incubated with them to not be too oaky or buttery for in-flight, and it turned out quite well,” she says.

As far as creating a tasting experience goes, airlines have the advantage of a captive audience. But they have disadvantages too, like lack of space. “We focused on building out a strong rotating wine list, so flyers will see new wines every few months,” Henny says. “We keep track of customer feedback to guide our selection process for future cycles.”

Since plane travel became a thing, wine hasn’t really been at the forefront. Sure, first class gets its complementary bottomless bubbles, but generally speaking, there hasn’t been much beyond that. Throw a recent pandemic and supply chain shortages in there, and it’s only recently that airlines are taking the stuff seriously (and gaining greater access to it).

That bodes well for the future. Travelers shouldn’t have to throw back a Barefoot Moscato. We can do better. And Delta days, this is just the beginning. “This new wine program isn’t a ‘one and done,’” Henny says. “As we look to the future, you can expect to see refreshed options as we continue to add new partners, play around with our wine offerings, and explore food and dessert pairings. We will also continue to work closely with our flight attendants to enhance Delta’s service; our people are the key to elevating the experience of flying with Delta, and our flight attendants are critical to delivering the hospitality and service excellence we’re known for.”

It seems like the recipe for some elevated wine experiences at 30,000 feet, not just through Delta but other airlines, too. Sure, not all wines work, but approachable offerings seem to do the trick, and there have never been more in the market. We’re already seeing pairing options and the like while flying. Perhaps soon, we’ll get a full-blown experience not unlike being in a tasting room on land.

If wine and travel are your thing, we’ve got you covered. Check out our favorite wines to add to your collection and the best wine country regions for outdoor travel. Also, here’s some context about drinking at altitude. Happy travels!

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
How to pair soju and beef: Master Sommelier Kyungmoon Kim of Wangbi gives us his top tips
There's a delicate balance to strike, here.
variety of Korean liquors

Grilled short rib with caviar and king oyster mushroom. Dipping sauce served on the side. Wangbi / Noon Creative

While beef is often paired with red wine, there's another liquor that's equally amazing with steak — Korean soju. This smooth and mild liquor is incredibly popular in Korean cuisine, so much so that the distinctive green bottles of the alcohol are a common sight on any table piled high with Korean barbecue.

Read more
What a wine’s alcohol content can tell you about how it will taste
Does a higher alcohol content mean better wine?
White wine in glass swirling

Inevitably, whenever the fact that I sometimes write about wine comes up in menial small talk, the same question is always asked: "Do you prefer red or white?" I detest this question. Not for its offensive oversimplification of a world I love, but because the forced comparison is absurd. It's like asking someone to choose pizza or hamburgers, drama or comedy, snowboarding or surfing. Why must we choose? One cannot select a favorite; pick one they like better than the other, when there are such complex and nuanced yet obvious differences. There are too many factors at play - acidity, tannins, body, texture, mood, ambiance, setting, time of day, and alcohol content.

From a bright and bubbly glass that only flirts with the idea of a tipsy brunch, to a rich and tannic, powerful wine that holds the power to cast a spell in just a few glasses, the intoxicating effects of wine vary in many ways, including literal. Alcohol plays a tremendously important role in winemaking. Without the artistry of fermentation, wine would just be grape juice, so appreciating and understanding more about the alcohol content in our favorite wines is crucial.

Read more
Robert Mondavi Winery unveils Arch & Tower tasting room, Napa’s newest treasure
A gorgeous room with a lovely view
Arch & Tower, Robert Mondavi

If you know Napa Valley wine, you know Robert Mondavi Winery. This esteemed winery has been around since 1966, impressing tourists and locals alike with its astounding beauty in both landscape and wine. A tour of Napa Valley's greatest truly isn't complete without a walk through the famous To Kalon Vineyard, recognized as one of the most prestigious Grand Cru vineyards in the world. From Robert Mondavi Winery's exquisite grapes are born a hearty range of beautiful wines, including its famed Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, and Fumé Blanc Reserve. This time-honored name seems limitless in its ability to impress. And now, the famed label has, incredibly, outdone itself.

Drink Robert Mondavi wine at the new tasting room
In addition to the classically beautiful and romantic ambiance of the vineyard and winery itself, Robert Mondavi Winery has just opened the doors to a sparkling new downtown tasting room, Arch & Tower. Located in the historic Borreo Building at 930 3rd Street, Arch & Tower is a bright new jewel in the Napa crown. Pairing a gorgeous juxtaposition of old architecture and richness with an edgy yet inviting modern flair, this new hot spot is about to take Napa by storm. The venue is relaxed yet elegant, with a large outdoor terrace overlooking the Napa River, often peppered with gondolas sparkling in the sunset. Inside, the finishes are masculine and warm, inviting you to sink in, get comfortable, and enjoy.
While very adamant about keeping in the spirit of neighborhood camaraderie by encouraging guests to enjoy dinner at any of downtown Napa's impressive restaurants, Arch & Tower's chef Jeff Mosher is presenting some delicious bites that pair perfectly with your selected tastings. Depending on your appetite, you can select from the menu one of four tastings, varying in wines as well as different assortments of food pairings. And we're here to tell you - they're all delicious.
The place is truly spectacular, a simultaneous testament to both Robert Mondavi Winery's history and its future, extending its reach to not only the more experienced wine drinker but now, the younger taster, new to the art of wine and enthusiastic to jump into this world Robert Mondavi Winery has created.
Robert Mondavi Winery's Director of Hospitality Phil Hansell told The Manual, "The honor and responsibility of being a part of the team ushering in this next chapter is humbling. The wine is world-class. The food is authentic, unapologetically Napa, and we want all to be a part of it and enjoy it."

Read more