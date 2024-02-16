 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Why glasses made for bourbon actually matter

Here's why whiskey glasses matter

Christopher Osburn
By
Whiskey tasting
Lance Reis/Unsplash

If you’re just a casual bourbon drinker, you might pour your favorite whiskey into a rocks glass with some crushed ice and call it good. We’re not here to say that your technique is bad. Everyone enjoys their bourbon differently, and we aren’t the judgmental type. But a master distiller or seasoned whiskey taster might say that by drinking your bourbon like this, you’re not getting remotely as much out of it as you could.

If you enjoy sipping bourbon, you should probably invest in at least one whiskey glass. And we’re not talking about the same glass you use to sip your Old Fashioneds. We’re talking about a glass that was specifically created to be used for tasting whisky. A great whiskey glass will enhance the aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel of your favorite bourbon. Wouldn’t you want to enjoy all the aromas and flavors your favorite expression has to offer?

Whiskey glass
Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Why whiskey glasses matter

A well-made whiskey glass is designed to allow drinkers to experience the nuanced, exciting aromas of their favorite bourbon before diving into flavors like vanilla beans, toffee, chocolate, oak, cinnamon, and other spices. Imbibing bourbon with a well-made whiskey glass will completely change the way you think about your favorite spirit. It will crank your experience up to eleven.

Recommended Videos

There are various whiskey glasses to choose from. Each is designed for a particular reason. They include the classic rocks glass (great for cocktails), the Glencairn (great for fans of aroma), the Norlan glass (great for aeration), the Neat glass (great for swirling), and the classic Snifter (a must-have for bourbon drinkers).

Snifter
David Jdt/Unsplash

What is the one glass you need?

While you’ll likely want rocks or old-fashioned glasses on hand for your favorite cocktails, when it comes to tasting, the classic, long-stemmed snifter is a must-have for any serious bourbon drinker. Also known as a balloon glass, the snifter comes in a variety of shapes. We prefer a thinner snifter with a long stem, wide bottom, and narrow top. All three of these characteristics are important when it comes to nosing and tasting bourbon.
The stem, while providing a great grip on the glass also keeps the liquid away from your warm hands. The thick bottom and narrow top are designed to enhance the aromas, thereby enhancing the flavors as well.

Related

To get the most out of your bourbon, pour it into the glass and give it a gentle swirl. Nose the whiskey gently and take in the complex aromas. Now, it’s time to sample the spirit. Take a nice sip and hold it in your mouth before swallowing. Let it swirl around your tongue before swallowing.

If you’re feeling really frisky, do a little chewing motion (called the “Kentucky Chew”) to let the flavors completely cover all of your taste buds. If you’re dealing with a higher-proof whiskey, add a few drops of water to open it up even more. The key is to just enjoy yourself. Nose it more, sip it, and just have fun finding new and exciting aromas and flavors.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
This is the simple secret to making incredible meatloaf and meatballs
Upgrade your meatloaf and meatballs with this tip
Meatballs

Suppose you make a lot of dishes with ground beef. In that case, you know that this conveniently shrinkwrapped ingredient can come with one very annoying risk - crumbly, can't-reach-for-the-water-fast-enough, completely unappetizing dryness. Of course, many of us - thanks to knowledgable mothers and grandmothers - grew up armed, knowing this risk, prepared to tackle it head-on in our most beloved ground beef dishes. And while you, too, may know the secret to keeping your meatloaf, meatballs, or even burgers from drying out, you may not know that this technique has a name. It's called a panade.

A panade (puh-NOD) is simply a pasted mixture of bread and liquid that's added to ground beef recipes like meatloaf or meatballs to make them moist and tender. Most often made of humble white bread and milk, this paste is the absolute best way to guarantee your ground beef dishes stay tender and moist instead of turning to flavorless meat bricks in your marinara sauce.
How does a panade work?
The combination of starch and liquid in a panade keeps the proteins in the ground beef from tightening and shrinking during the cooking process. As the meat cooks, the panade turns into a sort of moisture-making lubricant that settles between protein fibers, keeping them from getting tough.

Read more
Our 4 favorite whiskey drinks, ranked
The best whiskey drinks, ranked
Whiskey cocktail

We love whiskey. We love it all: bourbon, single-malt Scotch, rye whiskey, Irish whiskey, and Japanese whisky. We enjoy it neat, on the rocks, and especially mixed into our favorite classic cocktails. The latter is what we’re going to get into today.

We don’t have to tell you that whiskey is a great spirit to mix with. There’s a reason some of the most well-known cocktails ever created use whiskey as the base or, at the very least, one of the main ingredients. Take a look at any list of “classic” cocktails. While you’ll see many made with gin, vodka, tequila, and other spirits, many of the most well-known feature whiskey.

Read more
This is our favorite tequila for making Palomas at home
Our favorite tequila for palomas
Paloma

When it comes to tequila cocktail hierarchy, there’s no dethroning the Margarita. This classic cocktail of tequila, lime juice, and triple sec is perfect and elegant in its simplicity. Tart, sweet, and filled with vegetal agave flavor. But if you’re interested in something with a little more kick in terms of citrus flavor, the Paloma is a great, equally simple alternative.

While there are different takes on the recipe, the most basic and classic version calls for tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit-flavored soda like Fresca, Pellegrino, Jarritos, or Spindrift. A pinch of salt or (if you’re feeling lively) a salted rim makes for an added salinity to even out the tart, sweet, citrus flavors.

Read more