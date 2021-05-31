The Memorial Day sales are here and if you’re looking to upgrade your cooking, you’re in luck. Right now, there are plenty of fantastic Memorial Day air fryer deals going on which means you can enjoy crisper and healthier food for far less than normal. If you’re looking to dive into the Memorial Day air fryer sales, we’ve got all the best prices and deals rounded up here, along with some insight into whether now is the right time to shop the sales or not.
Best Memorial Day Air Fryer Deals
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker$215
Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer$76
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven$200
Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL$110
Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer$100
Chefman Digital 6.5-Liter Air Fryer Oven$86
Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket (AF101), Black/Gray$99
Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer$50
GoWISE USA 3.5-Liter Programmable Air Fryer$80
GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator$80
PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer$79
Power XL 5-quart Vortex Air Fryer$80
Kalorik 26-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel – The Maxx$200
Cosori CS158 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT$123
Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer$130
Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Air Fryer$47
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer$180
Big Boss 15.9-Liter Oil-Less Air Fryer$66
Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill$190
Dash 6-Quart Family Size Air Fryer$80
Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360$180
Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer$106
GoWISE USA 1,700-Watt 5.8-Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer$83
Should You Shop the Memorial Day Air Fryer Sales?
It might seem super tempting to dive straight into the Memorial Day air fryer deals without thinking any more about the matter. We don’t blame you if you do. Air fryers are pretty amazing although we do recommend checking out our look at the best air fryers to make sure you buy the right one.
Where things get a little trickier is knowing when the right time to buy is. You see, the Memorial Day air fryer sales are only a few weeks before Prime Day deals hit and if we’re honest, we’re expecting Prime Day to be a much bigger sales event. That means if you wait just a few more weeks, there’s a strong chance that you’ll save even more cash when you buy a new air fryer.
However, that might not be convenient. If your current air fryer has just failed or you’re simply too desperate to buy one, then there’s nothing wrong with buying one in the Memorial Day air fryer sales. You’ll still get a good deal. We’ve just got a feeling you’ll get an even better deal if you hold out a little longer.
Waiting that bit longer will also give you some time to think about your future purchase. Consider what you can afford and plan a specific budget for your new air fryer. Some air fryers can be very inexpensive so there’s something for every budget out there. Similarly, think about what features you need. Some air fryers simply crisp up your food but others add extensive other features. You may not need all of these so don’t worry about spending the extra if you simply don’t need to.
Whatever you decide, the Memorial Day air fryer sales are worth checking out. It just might be wise to hold on a little bit longer too.
