Best Memorial Day Air Fryer Deals and Sales for 2021

The Memorial Day sales are here and if you’re looking to upgrade your cooking, you’re in luck. Right now, there are plenty of fantastic Memorial Day air fryer deals going on which means you can enjoy crisper and healthier food for far less than normal. If you’re looking to dive into the Memorial Day air fryer sales, we’ve got all the best prices and deals rounded up here, along with some insight into whether now is the right time to shop the sales or not.

Best Memorial Day Air Fryer Deals
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$215 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears
Expires soon

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$200 $365
This 4-in-1 oven lets you make your favorite fried dishes. Enjoy different cooking modes with the Cuisinart Oven Fryer and continue living a healthy life.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$110 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer

$100 $185
The Cuisinart Air Fryer has cooks up to 2.5 pounds of food and has a viewing window so you can watch the progress.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Chefman Digital 6.5-Liter Air Fryer Oven

$86 $96
The generously sized 6.5-liter ChefMan Digital Air Fryer and Oven lets you cook much larger quantities of family favorites to serve more people or for larger servings.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket (AF101), Black/Gray

$99 $130
Enjoy guilt-free fried food with this Ninja Air Fryer that uses up to 75% less fat than traditional fry methods. It also works as a food dehydrator.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

GoWISE USA 3.5-Liter Programmable Air Fryer

$80 $150
Relax and dig into your best-loved foods without added calories with this 3.5-liter programmable air fryer. It quickly warms and fries with the use of a small amount of oil.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator

$80 $120
GoWise USA's 5-quart air fryer and dehydrator has three stackable racks for making your own dried fruit or veggie snacks or jerky. LED digital controls with eight presets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$79 $180
On a budget? Get your first air fryer from PowerXL. It includes a recipe book for you to practice the basic features of this appliance. Let quick cooking be your friend.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Power XL 5-quart Vortex Air Fryer

$80 $100
Enjoy snack food in a healthier way with this air fryer. A true versatile kitchen device, it can also broil, roast, bake, and dehydrate.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Kalorik 26-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel – The Maxx

$200 $280
This air fryer is a perfect gift for yourself or anyone you know who loves to cook. The 26-quart digital Maxx air fryer is perfectly designed for quick heating, toasting, and cooking.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Cosori CS158 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT

$123 $130
If you want a large air fryer this 5.8-quart Cosori model is the right size. The Wi-Fi connected device is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible and has a digital touchscreen for easy operation.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

$130 $200
Want an all-around kitchen appliance? Go get the Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer as it lets you choose 12 cooking functions to serve different dishes on any occasion.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Air Fryer

$47 $99
This 3.2-quart air fryer can grill, bake, roast or air fry all your favorite foods like french fries, chicken tenders, and more. It fits up to two pounds of food, and it's easy to clean.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer

$180 $224
This model features two independent baskets, allowing you to cook two different dishes at once. It can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's
Expires soon

Big Boss 15.9-Liter Oil-Less Air Fryer

$66 $70
This air fryer is a good investments especially if you're preparing for Thanksgiving. A full turkey can be cooked and see how it transform into a delicious food through the transparent glass bowl.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$190 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing which promises even cooking.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dash 6-Quart Family Size Air Fryer

$80 $100
This 6-quart air fryer can make huge servings of dishes. You can cook without the use of oil and still keep the tasty flavor and crispiness of the dish.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

$180 $250
Prepare your favorite snacks with the Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 and worry less as it helps reduce the calories in every meal.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer

$106 $130
This family-sized air fryer is also a dehydrator, convection oven, and rotisserie cooker. Use this appliance to create healthy meal and snakes without a big mess.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GoWISE USA 1,700-Watt 5.8-Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

$83 $110
Digital controls enable eight cooking functions with the 5.8-quart GoWise USA air fryer. Presets for fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Air Fryer Sales?

It might seem super tempting to dive straight into the Memorial Day air fryer deals without thinking any more about the matter. We don’t blame you if you do. Air fryers are pretty amazing although we do recommend checking out our look at the best air fryers to make sure you buy the right one.

Where things get a little trickier is knowing when the right time to buy is. You see, the Memorial Day air fryer sales are only a few weeks before Prime Day deals hit and if we’re honest, we’re expecting Prime Day to be a much bigger sales event. That means if you wait just a few more weeks, there’s a strong chance that you’ll save even more cash when you buy a new air fryer.

However, that might not be convenient. If your current air fryer has just failed or you’re simply too desperate to buy one, then there’s nothing wrong with buying one in the Memorial Day air fryer sales. You’ll still get a good deal. We’ve just got a feeling you’ll get an even better deal if you hold out a little longer.

Waiting that bit longer will also give you some time to think about your future purchase. Consider what you can afford and plan a specific budget for your new air fryer. Some air fryers can be very inexpensive so there’s something for every budget out there. Similarly, think about what features you need. Some air fryers simply crisp up your food but others add extensive other features. You may not need all of these so don’t worry about spending the extra if you simply don’t need to.

Whatever you decide, the Memorial Day air fryer sales are worth checking out. It just might be wise to hold on a little bit longer too.

