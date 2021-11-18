Cranberry sauce is a legit classic but it doesn’t have to be the only fruit-driven side on your holiday table. In fact, maybe you should just use it in a great cranberry cocktail and leave the holiday table to some other, more interesting cranberry sauce alternatives. As you’re looking to slather something on a slice or turkey, roll, or leftover sandwich the next day, consider the following.
Chutney Recipes
A thick relish of sorts hailing from India, chutney is the condiment you never knew you loved. It can function like a chunky jam, great on everything from toast and pita bread to roasted vegetables and poultry. We borrowed a pair of great options from Jamie Oliver that will work through the holidays and beyond.
Mango Chutney Recipe
This sweet and spicy option is great for immediate use and can be thrown in the fridge for months on. Go Indian and try it with curries or simply apply some to turkey or a simple cheese and crackers spread.
Ingredients:
- 4.5 lbs mangos (firm, but ripe)
- 8 cardamom pods
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 fresh red chilli
- 500 ml white wine vinegar
- 1.5 cups granulated sugar
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 2 tsp nigella seeds
- 1 piece of ginger (3-inches)
Directions:
- Peel, stone and roughly chop the mangos; set aside.
- Remove the cardamom seeds from the pods. Peel and finely chop the garlic, then trim and finely chop the chilli.
- Add the vinegar and sugar to a large pan over a medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Bring to boil and reduce heat.
- Gently toast the cumin, coriander and cardamom seeds until aromatic, then crush with the chilli powder using a pestle and mortar. Add to the vinegar pan, along with the chopped mango, nigella seeds and 2 teaspoons of sea salt.
- Finely grate in the ginger, add the garlic and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour until it has a thick, syrupy consistency, adding the chopped chilli for the last 10 minutes.
- Divide among jars, seal and keep for up to 6 months.
Spiced Plum Chutney Recipe
A good stone fruit chutney can make the holiday table sing, especially this one with its deep, wintery flavors.
Ingredients:
- vegetable oil
- 4 shallots
- 2 lbs mixed plums
- 3 fresh bay leaves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 5 cloves
- .5 tsp ground allspice
- .5 tsp ground ginger
- 1.5 cups brown sugar
- 1 orange
- cider vinegar
Directions:
- Drizzle 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pan over a low heat. Peel and slice the shallots, then cook gently, or until softened and golden brown. Meanwhile, stone and chop the plums.
- Add the bay leaves and spices to the pan, fry for 1 minute then stir in the plums. Add the sugar and finely grate in the orange zest.
- Squeeze the orange juice into a measuring jug and top up to 2 cups with cider vinegar. Add to the pan and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer slowly until most of the water has evaporated and the chutney is reduced and thick, stirring now and then as it cooks.
- Spoon the chutney into jars and seal straight away. Leave to cool and store in a cupboard for a few weeks before eating.
