There’s no better time to buy appliances than during the holiday shopping season, where retailers are slashing products in kitchen essentials like this air fryer Black Friday deal. You can pick up the Insignia 5-qt. Digital Air Fryer at Best Buy for just $50, which is a massive $70 off. That’s the best deal on a popular and highly rated air fryer you’re going to see all year. If you don’t have an air fryer yet, this should be at the top of your shopping list.

Today’s Best Air Fryer Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Large 5-quart basket can cook a lot of food

Dishwasher-safe basket

Digital interface with recommended food presets

Up to 60 minutes on the cooking timer

The Insignia 5-qt. Digital Air Fryer offers incredible value, especially at its current discounted price. Best Buy is selling it for $50, which is a whopping 58% off the original price of $120. That’s a steal of a price for such a versatile kitchen tool.

If you don’t already have an air fryer, you’re missing out! Fortunately, this Insignia 5-qt. Digital Air Fryer is the perfect way to get introduced to the world of air frying. It’s straightforward to operate — all you need to do is add the food you want to fry into the large 5-quart basket, set the timer and temperature, and wait for it to cook! The timer automatically shuts off after the end of your selected cooking period, and you can customize the length up to 60 minutes. You don’t have to add oil either, making most air fryer dishes much healthier than using a standard frying pan.

There’s even a preprogrammed menu on the digital interface that takes the guesswork out of cooking the most popular foods. The stainless-steel exterior is sleek and easily fits in with the rest of your kitchen appliances. It’s even dishwasher safe, so once you’re done cooking for the day, you can easily clean up the basket. Once you’ve gotten the hang of using your air fryer, you can also expand your culinary horizons by checking out our list of the best air fryer recipes for everyone to try.

Right now, you can pick up the Insignia Air Fryer for the ridiculously low price of $50, which is $70 off the regular price of $120. This is the absolute best price you’re going to see on a top-quality air fryer, so if you’re interested, hit that Buy Now button to get yours!

Should You Shop This Air Fryer Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

Are you wondering whether you should buy this air fryer now or wait until Cyber Monday in hopes of getting a better deal? Here’s our advice: get this right now. It doesn’t get much better than this insane 58% price cut, so we seriously doubt that it could get any lower than this price point. On top of that, most Cyber Monday deals are identical to Black Friday deals, if they’re even still available by the time Monday rolls around. This is one of the most popular air fryers on Best Buy, so this could go out of stock before the weekend.

If you manage to find an air fryer that’s even cheaper than this model, then it’s not difficult to cancel your order or return the item to Best Buy. However, we doubt you’ll be able to find something that provides this kind of value. Start making healthy, easy, and delicious dishes for your entire family and get this air fryer Black Friday deal right now.

