In the latest of the Early Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting the Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker a whopping 30%, slashing the price from $199 to $139 with free one-day shipping and free returns. This beats last year’s Black Friday price by $10 and is the deepest discount we’ve seen yet on this app-controlled water cooker. You won’t find it anywhere else for less, and this deal likely won’t last long.

This Sous Vide cooker lets you make thousands of recipes at the perfect temperature. Chicken marsala? Teriyaki salmon? It’s all within reach, with no risk of undercooking or overcooking your food. You can make meats, eggs, and vegetables with ease. To get started, you just attach the Sous Vide cooker to a container with water and place your meal inside in a sealed bag. The Sous Vide cooker provides for better flavor and moisture retention than traditional cooking methods. What’s more, this Wi-Fi-connected cooker allows you to set the time or temperature with the Anova app, so you can sit back and relax while your meal cooks to perfection.

The reviews speak for themselves regarding the quality of the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker. More than 2,500 Amazon customers rated this item an average rating of 4.7/5 stars, with reviewers citing the overall value and quality of their food as reasons for their praise. What’s more, Anova includes a 100-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year warranty to protect your purchase. You have nothing to lose by giving it a try, especially at this low price. Over 60 million of these Sous Vide cookers have been sold thus far, and the product has a loyal following among happy customers.

This is one of the best sous vide machine deals we could find right now, and these are likely to sell quickly, so act fast. It would be unusual to see the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker reduced any further than this. Even last year’s Black Friday deal couldn’t beat the $60 in savings! Originally priced at $199, the Anova AN500-US00 is now just $139 with free one-day shipping and free returns. You could get started cooking better meals in a matter of days.

