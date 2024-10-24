You don't have to do high-intensity cardio to see results; here's why you should give zone 2 cardio a try

A cardio workout doesn’t always have to be high-intensity and take you to the point of exhaustion to get the type of results that you are looking for. Low-intensity cardio can improve cardiovascular health and blood flow, help you build stamina and stronger muscles, and more. Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity exercise that’s making waves in the fitness world as more exercise enthusiasts recognize the benefits of this low-intensity workout. What is zone 2 cardio anyway? How can you incorporate it into your training schedule? Read on for a guide to everything you need to know about zone 2 cardio.

What is zone 2 cardio?

Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity exercise where your heart rate remains in zone 2. The ‘zone 2’ refers to the five-zone system of heart rate training:

Zone 1: 50 to 60% of your maximum heart rate or MHR (some common systems go up to 65%).

Zone 2: 61% to 70% of MHR (some systems go up to 75%)

Zone 3: 71% to 80%

Zone 4: 80% to 90%

Zone 5: Up to 100%

Zone 1 is for warmups, whereas zone 2 is more like a low-intensity light jog or aerobic training. Zone 3 is more moderate, such as a faster jog. Zone 4 is a high-intensity workout, and you might peak into zone 5 for a few seconds, but zone 5 isn’t sustainable for long workouts. The zones differ slightly, so one heart rate device could place you in a different zone than another.

A low-intensity workout

Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity workout, the opposite of high-intensity interval training or HIIT. With HIIT, you raise your heart rate with short bursts of intense exercise followed by specifically timed rest periods. Zone 2 cardio doesn’t spike your heart rate up in the higher zones, so you should still be able to hold a conversation without getting too out of breath.

What are examples of zone 2 cardio?

You perform less strenuous zone 2 cardio workouts at a steady pace.

Examples of zone 2 cardio workouts include:

Brisk walking

Swimming

Cycling

Rowing

Tai-chi

Yoga

How long should zone 2 cardio last?

As the old adage goes, ‘Any exercise is better than no exercise at all.’ Low-intensity exercise gets your body moving and provides plenty of benefits, and there isn’t a consensus on the exact amount of time zone 2 cardio should last. However, the American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll be working in the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s called in sports medicine.

What are the benefits of zone 2 cardio?

The American Council on Exercise says that low-intensity exercise is an effective way to train your aerobic system and burn calories. It takes longer to generate results, but you’ll still get plenty of benefits, such as:

Improving blood flow.

Reducing stress levels.

Reducing the risk of heart disease.

Better brain function and focus.

Burning calories and aiding with fat loss.

Improving your cardiovascular health.

Boosting muscle strength.

Reducing your blood pressure.

Increasing your oxygen intake.

Training for long-distance and endurance events.

Beginners and advanced athletes can try zone 2 cardio, and it’s an excellent choice for those working on rehabilitating muscles.

How do you know when you’re in zone 2?

The goal with zone 2 is to sustain a steady pace where your heart rate is raised to somewhere between 60-70% of your maximum heart rate, ideally for at least 30 minutes. You can use different methods to determine your maximum heart rate; some are more reliable than others. Many fitness professionals believe the best, most reliable, and easiest way is to write down the highest heart rate logged on your device when working out at your highest intensity, such as running as fast as you possibly can on a treadmill or pedaling on an exercise bike. The heart rate logged at your peak, or ‘breaking point,’ is your maximum heart rate.

The talk test

If you don’t want to fuss about your heart rate or you don’t have a heart rate monitoring device, you can try the talk test. You’re moving your body with low-intensity exercise, but you can still carry on a proper conversation. With moderate intensity, you’re a little more out of breath, and your words might be more intermittent with heavier breathing. With high-intensity physical activity, such as running at a fast pace, you won’t be able to carry on a conversation.

How do you implement zone 2 cardio into your training schedule?

You could set a goal of 30-40 minutes of zone 2 cardio twice every week. You can add in more sessions once you’re ready. Zone 2 should make up a larger portion of your training, so you aren’t overtraining with higher heart rates and intensity. You’ll improve your strength and stamina as you continue to include low-intensity exercise in your training schedule. If you have any questions or concerns about the right exercise type, it’s best to consult your doctor, healthcare provider, or physical therapist.

Try to remember that you don’t want to spend too much time thinking about your heart rate and staring at the monitor. Overusing fitness trackers and health monitors has possible drawbacks as well as benefits. You can use the talk test or go by how you feel. Always listen to your body. You’ll feel it when you get a good workout, and your body will thank you.