 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

This ultra runner finished one marathon every day for an entire year

Finishing a marathon requires physical and mental fortitude.

By
legs running on track.
Olly / Pexels

Finishing one marathon once in your life is a big accomplishment you should be proud of. Training for a marathon and crossing the finish line requires dedication, consistency, and a degree of athletic prowess. A full marathon is 26.2 miles, and the average marathon time for men in 2023 was 4:14:29 and 4:42:09 for women. After running a marathon, many runners might take a breather, but some just keep on going. Finishing one marathon every day for a year is incredibly impressive, but one ultra runner recently did just that and raised money for breast cancer research, too.

One marathon every day for an entire year

Hilde Dosogne ultra runner marathon every day for one year guinness record in Belgium
Virginia Mayo / AP

In Ghent, Belgium, on the last day of 2024, Belgian ultra runner and bioengineer, Hilde Dosogne, crossed the finish line cheered on by a sea of spectators. Hilde Dosogne set out to smash the Guinness World Record as the first woman to run a marathon every single day of the year. She was able to run most marathons on a flat loop around a stretch of water outside the university town of Ghent, with a strong headwind as one of her toughest obstacles.

Recommended Videos

Onlookers expected Hilde to appear exhausted and struggling to put one foot in front of the other, but she emerged weary with a big smile and her arms up in the air. Hilde exclaimed that she was glad it was over as she completed her final marathon of the year after fighting off blisters, bursitis, the flu, and more.

Related

Hilde ran at least 15,444 kilometers in a single year and raised around 60,000 euros or $62,438 for breast cancer research.

Smashing the world record

marathon runners legs on road
Tong-su-Z / Unsplash

After completing her last marathon, the filing of photo and video evidence, GPS data, and independent witness reports to verify Hilde’s accomplishment comes next. The Guinness World Records organization will take around three months to officially approve her record.

55-year-old Hilde joins Jugo Farias, the Brazilian who holds the male record of 366 days. Jugo achieved this record in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 28th, 2023. When it comes to the female category, the current record is held by Erchana Murray-Bartlett of Australia, who finished one marathon a day for 150 days on January 16th, 2023.

The mental fortitude of marathons

running track outdoors
Ben Soyka / Unsplash

Hilde Dosogne and Jugo Farias are inspiring other runners around the world and raising money for charity. It goes to show the true power, agility, and endurance of a persistent athlete. Running one marathon isn’t just a physical feat, it also displays mental fortitude. As Hilde says, “The mental strain is harder than the physical.” Hilde explains that showing up at the start line every day was the most challenging mental part that really required the power of her mind.  

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Here’s the one fitness practice Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg can’t go without
Mark Wahlberg prioritizes his health and fitness at home and on the road.
Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg has long graced the silver screen, from Planet of the Apes and The Italian Job to Ted and the Transformers: Age of Extinction. He’s also served as the executive producer of five HBO series, including Entourage. To continue his successful acting career and keep up with his fast-paced life, Mark works hard to stay in shape. Lately, he took to Instagram to share that he takes an ice bath, no matter where he goes, and “stays living that cold life”. 

 

Read more
Jumpstart your new year fitness goals with TikTok’s viral Winter Arc challenge
Now is the season to prioritize and improve your athletic performance
man running wearing hoodie outside two shirts

It’s the same story every January; the gym is bursting with people eager to fulfill their new year’s fitness resolutions. Before that, in the months leading up to the holidays, people tend to kick back a little and slow down with their training routines. You can start that weekly run, swim, or circuit class after the new year. 'New year, new you' is often the echoed phrase. TikTok’s viral Winter Arc challenge is switching things up and encouraging people to pick up the pace sooner. Let’s look at the Winter Arc challenge and top tips to help you get ahead with your fitness goals.
The latest trending TikTok fitness challenge

‘Winter Arc’ is a 90-day challenge trending on TikTok where you use the last three months of the year to focus on health and fitness objectives and personal development, such as joining a running club, improving your nutrition, or starting a five-day workout plan. Instead of the fall being leisurely time off or a time to sink into your couch and hibernate with a warm beverage, this challenge looks at the holidays as a time to jumpstart your health and fitness goals. The only rule is that you must stay consistent and disciplined to make noticeable progress by the new year.
The idea behind the Winter Arc

Read more
Study finds walking could turn back the clock for your brain by this many years
There are plenty of reasons to put one foot in front of the other and head out the door
Man jogging brisk walking outdoors in nature

Walking brings a whole host of benefits, from breathing in the fresh air to improving your sleep quality and moving your muscles and joints. Your mood will likely be better after your walk, which could make the day ahead more productive. Research has shown that a brief 10-minute walk can lower your blood pressure, so there are plenty of reasons to put one foot in front of the other and head out the door. A new study reveals that walking could make your brain this many years younger. Let’s take a look at the study.
The study

In the study published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine, the researchers set out to determine the health impacts of everyday physical activities, including walking regularly and doing chores. The 204 participants answered questions on their phones during a nine-day study. They checked in six times every day, around every 3.5 hours.

Read more