Put your pain in its place with Therabody's new RecoveryTherm Cube

Therabody is known for its innovative percussive massage guns, but its newest product, the RecoveryTherm Cube, takes pain relief to the next level. The RecoveryTherm Cube is a compact, portable device that relieves aches and pains and reduces inflammation through instant hot, cold, and contrast therapy.

Just attach the RecoveryTherm Cube to the area that needs it the most, whether it’s a sore shoulder, tight calf, or achy back, and let the Cryothermal Technology do its magic. It may just put your heating packs and cold compresses to shame.

Precise temperature control for maximum pain relief

Cyrothermal Technology might sound like something straight out of a science fiction flick, but it’s pretty simple. The RecoveryTherm Cube combines heat, cold, and contrast therapy to help alleviate pain and promote a faster recovery.

The device has three scientifically calibrated temperature settings that allow you to customize your recovery based on your needs. You can choose from temperatures as high as 109 degrees Fahrenheit for deep heat therapy, which helps to relax muscles and increase blood flow, or as low as 46 degrees Fahrenheit for cold therapy, which helps to reduce inflammation and numb pain.

Unlike a heating pad or ice pack, the RecoveryTherm Cube has a battery life of up to 120 minutes for both hot and cold settings and up to 60 minutes for its contrast setting. This means you can enjoy extended relief without the hassle of reheating or refreezing — just be sure to read the instructions first.

Targeted treatment wherever you need it

The RecoveryTherm Cube is small enough to fit in a backpack, briefcase, duffle bag, or even your glove compartment. This makes it a quick and convenient fix for aches and pains on the go. Whether you’re at the office, recovering from a workout, or dealing with chronic or post-operative pain, this little gadget has you covered.

The optional hands-free strap lets you attach the RecoveryTherm Cube wherever you need it most for targeted pain relief. This includes hard-to-reach areas, such as your lower back or ankle. It comes with a 23.6-inch strap, a 39.4-inch strap, and a USB-C charging cable for easy recharging.

As of August 2, 2023, you can get the RecoveryTherm Cube for $149. That’s a more affordable price compared to Therabody’s other products, and it definitely beats the cost of multiple trips to the chiropractor or physical therapist.

Pro tip: If you want to make your pain management even more effective, try using the RecoveryTherm Cube after the Theragun. Combining temperature and percussion therapy is a powerful way to reduce pain and inflammation.

