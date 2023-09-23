 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

Can an OMAD diet help you with weight loss? What you need to know

One meal a day seems like an obvious way to lose weight, but does it work?

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By
Red apple with measuring tape around it
Robert Owen-Wahl / Pixabay

In recent years, intermittent fasting has taken the dieting world by storm, offering a promising path to achieving desired results. Among its various forms, the OMAD diet, short for “one meal a day,” has gained attention for its extreme approach to intermittent fasting. However, the question remains: is it a healthy choice? With limited research on this restrictive eating pattern, it’s crucial to take a closer look before diving into the OMAD diet.

Overhead view of a meal presented on a cutting board
-Rita-👩‍🍳 und 📷 mit ❤ / Pixabay

What is the OMAD diet?

The OMAD diet is as straightforward as it sounds: individuals who choose to follow it fast for 23 hours a day and consume all their daily calories within a one-hour eating window. While it may seem appealing as a quick fix for weight loss, the extreme nature of this regimen raises concerns about its long-term effects on health.

Recommended Videos

​​Before starting any diet, including OMAD, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian about whether it’s appropriate for your specific health goals and individual circumstances. They can provide personalized guidance and help you make informed decisions about your dietary choices.  

Watermelon and berries arranged on a plate with heart shaped cut outs.
Silviarita / Pixabay

Health benefits of the OMAD diet

The OMAD diet presents several potential health benefits, which have contributed to its rising popularity. 

Effective weight loss

OMAD can lead to a calorie deficit, resulting in weight loss. Restricting eating to just one meal naturally limits the consumption of food and snacks throughout the day. This intentionality behind when and what you eat makes it an attractive option for those aiming to shed pounds.

Easy-to-follow routine

One of the OMAD diet’s advantages is its simplicity. With only one meal to plan and prepare, many individuals find it easier to maintain a dietary routine, saving time and effort in meal planning.

Heart healthy benefits

Some studies suggest that intermittent fasting, including the OMAD approach, can reduce the risk of heart disease. It may contribute to improved heart health by promoting weight loss and potentially impacting cholesterol levels. Currently, there is limited research on this matter, and it is recommended to consult a doctor if you have heart problems or are at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease.

Man with blood pressure cuff around this upper arm

Health concerns with the OMAD diet

While the OMAD diet offers potential benefits, it is essential to acknowledge the existing health concerns:

Research is limited

One of the most significant drawbacks of the OMAD diet is the scarcity of research, particularly concerning its long-term effects. The extreme nature of OMAD makes it challenging to conduct comprehensive studies on its safety and efficacy.

Restrictive diet

OMAD is an extreme version of intermittent fasting. Sustaining the OMAD diet over an extended period can be difficult, and its strict eating window may not be suitable for everyone’s lifestyle. Those with a history of eating disorders or other health-related problems like diabetes should consult a medical professional before starting the OMAD diet. 

The OMAD diet has captured the attention of those seeking a quick and drastic path to weight loss. While it offers potential benefits, it comes with notable risks and uncertainties due to its extreme nature and limited research. Before jumping into the OMAD diet, consider consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to determine if it aligns with your health goals and lifestyle. It’s crucial to prioritize your long-term health and well-being when making dietary choices, ensuring that they are sustainable and evidence-based.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
The benefits of yoga: Why you need to add it to your workout routine today
Yoga can improve your flexibility and your mood. Keep reading to learn some more benefits
A man doing a yoga pose with a tablet in front of him in the living room.

Society places heavy emphasis on physical fitness, but other forms of exercise exist. Sports, resistance training, Zumba, power walking — the list goes on. Unfortunately, some people lack either the time or the physical ability to choose some or most of those options. That's where yoga comes in.

While yoga may seem easier than lifting 50-pound weights or running for miles, it's still beneficial to your health in many ways. With so many possible yoga poses out there for all levels, almost anyone looking to start the practice can find moves suitable to them, regardless of their current health. 

Read more
What to eat after a workout: 9 post-workout meals to try
Here are the best foods for your post-workout meal
A man with a towel over his shoulder eating a banana.

Proper nutrition is an integral part of achieving fitness and health goals for everyone. Sound nutrition and physical activity practices are essential in your efforts to get healthy and maintain a proper level of physical fitness and health. Achieving your goals is not exclusive to the observance of one without the other.

Therefore, it's important to keep the saying "we are what we eat" when looking at overall health and fitness goals. If you have come to terms with the choice of an appropriate exercise routine, then figuring out what to eat after a workout will amount to overall peak performance.

Read more
Load up on high-fiber foods: Your guide to getting enough fiber in your diet
Learn about fiber-rich foods and how to get plenty daily
Fiber in beans

"You need more fiber in your diet." How often has your doctor, nutritionist, or mom told you that? You probably know you need fiber, but do you understand why it’s so important? 

The kind of soluble fiber that you find in grains, fruits, and veggies is best known for keeping you regular. You’re not as likely to suffer tummy problems or experience constipation if you constantly eat fiber-rich foods. While this is an essential component of healthy living, fiber has many benefits beyond regular, healthy bowel movements. Fiber also helps you maintain a healthy weight and reduces your risk for certain diseases. 

Read more