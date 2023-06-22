 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Some of the best running shoes you can buy are heavily discounted today

Jen Allen
By

Running shoe deals are even better when they combine great value with some of the best running shoes you can buy right now. That’s the case today with Nike currently selling the Nike Vaporfly 2 Carbon Fiber running shoes for $150, reduced from $250. A huge saving of $100 or 40%, these are the shoes that avid runners are obsessed with right now. A worthwhile investment if you’re keen to get your pace faster than ever, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Nike Vaporfly 2

The Nike Vaporfly 2 running shoes are designed to be truly high-end shoes for anyone seeking elite levels of performance. Sure, you’ll still need to put the work in but Nike promises that these shoes offer the company’s greatest energy return yet. A full-length carbon fiber plate provides a responsive feel that helps you move through your stride more effectively.

Recommended Videos

Alongside that, a redesigned upper provides better comfort and breathability than before. The whole shoe is ultra-breathable and soft with a design that conforms to your foot perfectly. There’s also reinforcement along the forefoot so you get extra durability and secure comfort while you run. The Nike Vaporfly 2 running shoes also have an internal foam pod at the heel for extra cushioning while light padding on the tongue cuts back on any lace pressure at the top of your foot — all things that are essential for longer runs in particular.

Related

Extra attention to detail comes from how the laces loop, being conducted via lightweight side supports, so there’s no need for an arch band and it reduces the shoe’s weight too.

These are easily some of the best running shoes for men at the moment. Pair these up with the best fitness gear for runners and you’ll be unstoppable at achieving more personal bests. Plus your feet will thank you for it too with a much comfier build than ever before.

Usually priced at $250, the Nike Vaporfly 2 running shoes are currently down to $150 at Nike. A massive saving of $100, this is the ideal time to buy. They’re currently available in a number of sizes and color schemes but stock is running out quickly so make sure to look fast.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
What all the major vitamins do: A complete guide
Follow this guide to maximize your health
Sprout and salad dish served

If you are looking to improve your health, you likely know that nutrition is a fundamental aspect of that. The food we eat determines our energy levels, our weight, our risk for certain ailments, and more. Essentially, our daily diets can determine our overall quality of life.

Because of this, it is vital that you understand there is a whole list of vitamins that the body needs to thrive. Whether you are wondering "what are vitamins," or you already have some knowledge of the nutrients, we have created a guide for you to make everything that much easier!
Vitamin A

Read more
Garmin’s new watch features for runners and cyclists rival Apple’s smartwatch updates
Get even more out of your Garmin watch with these update features
A runner on a dusty track with scrubland and rocky outcrops in the background.

Courtesy of Garmin Courtesy of Garmin

With so much being made of Apple's new smartwatch operating system targeting hikers and bikers, we shouldn't lose sight of the big players in the active watch game. When you think of running or cycling, most people immediately go to a Garmin watch for a good reason. From the high-end Fenix range to the low-profile Forerunners, these watches are an industry standard go-to for tracking training and progression for casual runners and world-class athletes alike.

Read more
How to prevent shin splints: 5 simple tips for a better workout
Use these tips and exercises for effective shin splint prevention
Man tying his shoes.

Workout schedules that include activities like running, walking, and dancing can leave you with uncomfortable and persistent piercing pain that shoots up your shins. It is possible to overwork the muscles, tendons, and bone tissues as your workout becomes more strenuous or as you use different muscles.

Have you ever had to change or stop your workout schedule because of pain and discomfort along the shin bone? Then you're most certainly suffering from shin splints! The pain may initially go away if you stop exercising, but it could become constant and lead to a stress reaction or fracture.

Read more