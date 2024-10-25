 Skip to main content
New study claims standing desks may not be the answer to a healthier you

Should you still invest in a standing desk?

By
Man Using Adjustable Height Standing Desk In Office For Good Posture
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

If you work at a desk all day, you likely understand how it can take a toll on your body even though you are stationary. Sitting for extended periods of time has been linked to posture issues, back pain, weight gain, and more, but you have to get your work done, so what is there to do?

This is where standing desks came in. Projected to reach over 12 billion dollars in sales by 2032, the standing desk was supposed to be the solution everyone was looking for — you can still get your work done, but you take away the health risks of constantly sitting. However, a recent study published in the Oxford University Press claims otherwise. 

Over 83,000 people were involved in this study, making its results ones you want to pay attention to. The goal was to see if standing versus sitting had a varying impact on factors like CVD (coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart failure) and orthostatic circulatory disease. After years of follow-ups, they came to a conclusion. Those who used a standing desk did not have an increased or decreased CVD risk but did have an increased risk of orthostatic circulatory disease. Those who sat at a desk for 10+ hours per day had an increased risk of both factors. 

Related

Overall, this means that opting for a standing desk doesn’t lower your chances of ailments like heart disease, and you are at an increased risk for problems like varicose veins associated with orthostatic circulatory disease if you spend too much time either standing or sitting. So, whether you choose to still commit to a standing desk or take a seat, the key to staying healthy and mitigating risks is being active. Try to take ten minutes every one to two hours and stretch or take a walk to be your healthiest self.

Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
