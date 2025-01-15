Kettlebell vs. dumbbell: Which is better for your workout routine?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the difference between kettlebells and dumbbells? Can you use dumbbells and kettlebells interchangeably? Benefits of using kettlebell vs. dumbbell in your workout What exercises are kettlebells best for? What exercises are dumbbells best for? Factors to consider when choosing the best equipment Frequently asked questions

Kettlebells and dumbbells are both key pieces of workout equipment. And they’re not just for gym enthusiasts – lifting weights can help anyone live a healthier life. But whether you’re putting together a home gym or just trying to add exercise to a busy schedule, you might only have space or budget for one type of weightlifting equipment. How do you weigh the pros and cons of kettlebell vs dumbbell exercises? As a trainer, I constantly promote kettlebells and dumbbells to my clients since they can use them to get their workouts done nearly anywhere.

In this article, we’ll break down the differences between kettlebells and dumbbells and what exercises you can do with each. At the end, we’ll help you weigh the options and decide which is best for you, so your home gym can be optimized for your goals. So, let’s get into it and settle this question once and for all!

What is the difference between kettlebells and dumbbells?

A kettlebell is shaped roughly like a kettle — if you’re willing to use your imagination a bit. It has a round body where most of the weight is and a large loop of a handle on the top. It’s easy to hold from the top but hard on the sides or bottom. Many exercises involve holding it with one or both hands and letting it hang down, like a purse.

Dumbbells are more versatile. Their handle is a straight line in the middle, with two balanced weights on each end. They can usually only be held in one hand, so if you do an exercise with both hands at once, you just use two dumbbells.

Can you use dumbbells and kettlebells interchangeably?

Some exercises can use either a dumbbell or a kettlebell, but they aren’t entirely interchangeable. For example, doing a dumbbell press forward or upwards is easy, but due to the way kettlebells hang down from the handle, it would be difficult to do it with them. Conversely, it would be very difficult to do kettlebell swings with dumbbells. Other exercises, like bicep curls, work well with both.

Benefits of using kettlebell vs. dumbbell in your workout

Using either kettlebells or dumbbells can help you build muscle mass and strength by increasing the resistance of some exercises (like squats) and making other types of exercises (like lifts) possible. Weightlifting can help you maintain muscle during weight loss — a 2021 study found that adding resistance training “reduced lean mass loss during weight loss.” Both are good inclusions in your workout routine, and you should definitely try to have one or the other.

The benefits of kettlebells specifically are their typically heavier weight and their form factor, which makes some exercises much easier to do. The benefits of dumbbells are their greater versatility and flexibility, plus being easier to use and store. Which you should choose depends on what you’re looking for.

What exercises are kettlebells best for?

Kettlebells are most famous for kettlebell swings. Other great kettlebell exercises include the suitcase carry, the single-arm windmill, and the Turkish getup.

What exercises are dumbbells best for?

Dumbbells can be used for a wide variety of exercises. You can set one on your feet to do leg extensions, lift in all directions to work different parts of your arms, do presses, rows, and flies, and even deadlift.

It’s also common to use dumbbells just to add weight to standard exercises like lunges and squats. You can use kettlebells for this, too, but dumbbells usually have a wider range of weights, which makes them easier to work into your existing exercises.

Factors to consider when choosing the best equipment

There are several factors involved in the kettlebell vs dumbbell choice. One is versatility. Both kettlebells and dumbbells can be used for adding weight to exercises and for lifting, pressing, pulling, and pushing. However, dumbbells are a bit more adaptable and versatile overall, and there are more dumbbell exercises for you to try.

Another factor to consider is cost. Kettlebells usually cost more than dumbbells. It’s also easier to find adjustable dumbbells (so you only need to buy one, and not a set) than adjustable kettlebells. This affects space, too — and even without being adjustable, dumbbells take up less space.

For most people, dumbbells will probably be a better option if you can only choose one. However, if you’re deciding what to work out with at the gym or if you have space for both types of equipment, it’s best to use both for a wider variety of exercises.

Frequently asked questions

Do kettlebells build more muscle?

Kettlebells and dumbbells can both build muscle. Kettlebells may be easier to handle at higher weights, which can help you build more muscle, but how much muscle you gain mostly depends on how you use weights, not what kind you have.

What is unique about a kettlebell when compared to a dumbbell?

A kettlebell has a unique shape. Unlike dumbbells, which you can easily hold sideways or over your head, a kettlebell can only be held at the top. This makes it great for kettlebell swings but not great for exercises like bench pressing.

Is it better to squat with dumbbells or kettlebells?

Both kettlebells and dumbbells are good for increasing the difficulty of squats. If your kettlebells are too heavy or large enough to touch the ground when you squat, then dumbbells would definitely be better, but otherwise, they’re the same.