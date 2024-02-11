 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

Intuitive eating: The hottest new dieting hack, explained

This is what intuitive eating really is

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By
Man and women sharing a meal together
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Have you ever found yourself trapped in the seemingly endless cycle of dieting, governed by strict rules and forbidden foods? If so, the concept of intuitive eating might just be a breath of fresh air your routine needs. This approach to eating is not just another diet fad; it’s a sustainable, health-focused lifestyle that has profound benefits for your well-being.

In a world dominated by diet culture, we are bombarded with messages that promote fad diets, quick fixes, and the relentless pursuit of weight loss. These societal pressures can often lead to disordered eating patterns, body dissatisfaction, and a negative relationship with food. Intuitive eating serves as a powerful antidote to this toxic environment, offering a way to break free from the cycle of restrictive eating habits and embrace a more sustainable approach to nutrition.

Group of people sharing a meal outside together
Ron Lach / Pexels

What is intuitive eating?

Intuitive eating is an empowering approach that teaches you to listen to your body’s natural hunger signals rather than external dieting rules. It’s a self-care eating framework that integrates instinct, emotion, and rational thought. This approach includes rejecting the diet mentality, honoring your hunger, making peace with food, and respecting your body, among others.

Recommended Videos

Intuitive eating encourages individuals to trust their body’s signals to guide them in making choices around food, allowing them to break free from the cycle of chronic dieting and return to a sense of balance with eating. The transformative power of intuitive eating can be profound, moving someone from a life of restrictive eating and guilt to one of freedom and self-respect.

Related

Consider a high-powered executive who has cycled through numerous diets and experienced the weight gain that comes with dieting. By embracing intuitive eating, he can learn to recognize his body’s true needs, enjoy his meals without guilt, and ultimately make peace with food.

This shift not only can lead to a healthier relationship with food but also to improved overall well-being as he learns to cope with emotions without turning to food. This holistic change can lead to a more joyful and energetic life as he starts respecting his body’s needs rather than punishing it with unrealistic diet standards.

Person eating a meal on a picnic table outside
Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels

The benefits of intuitive eating

It’s important to note that intuitive eating isn’t about weight loss or adhering to external dietary guidelines. Rather, it emphasizes cultivating a positive relationship with food, honoring your body’s natural cues, and embracing a balanced and flexible eating style.

Become aware of your hunger and fullness cues

One of the essential benefits of intuitive eating is the reconnection with your body’s natural hunger and fullness signals. By learning to honor your hunger and respect when you’re full, you’re less likely to engage in the overeating that often comes from ignoring these cues. This approach can lead to a more balanced eating pattern and prevent the kind of yo-yo dieting that wreaks havoc on your metabolism.

Enhanced psychological well-being

Ditching the diet mentality can significantly improve your mental health. Studies have shown that intuitive eating promotes a healthier body image and reduces the stress associated with restrictive diets. By eating intuitively, you’re also likely to experience lower levels of depression and anxiety related to food and body image, fostering a more positive self-esteem and overall well-being.

Goodbye, food guilt

When you practice intuitive eating, you challenge the “food police” in your head—the internalized voice that labels foods as “good” or “bad” and makes you feel guilty for enjoying a slice of cake. This shift in perspective can alleviate the guilt and shame often associated with eating, which is not only liberating but also conducive to making more balanced food choices without emotional distress.

Find joy and satisfaction in eating

Intuitive eating encourages you to discover the satisfaction factor in your meals, allowing you to enjoy food for the pleasure it brings. This approach can transform your eating experiences, making them more enjoyable and satisfying, which paradoxically can help you to eat less because you’re savoring your food and feeling content with less.

Physical health benefits

While intuitive eating isn’t specifically designed as a weight loss strategy, it often results in a healthier body composition. Studies have shown that those who eat intuitively tend to have lower BMIs and a reduced risk of chronic conditions associated with weight, such as cardiovascular disease. Plus, by avoiding restrictive diets, you’re more likely to maintain a consistent weight over time, avoiding the health risks associated with weight cycling.

Intuitive eating is a lifestyle approach to nutrition that focuses on listening to your body’s natural hunger signals rather than following strict diets or rules. It promotes a positive relationship with food, honoring your body’s needs, and embracing a balanced and flexible eating style. By practicing intuitive eating, you can reconnect with your body’s hunger and fullness cues, improve your mental health and body image, let go of food guilt, find joy in eating, and experience potential physical health benefits.

Editors' Recommendations

Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
Can eating peanut butter reduce stress? The answer might surprise you
How eating peanut butter may reduce stress
Peanut butter

 

Peanut butter is a go-to for many of us, offering an excellent option for a healthy snack and a great way to reach your protein macronutrient goals. However, few people know about one of peanut butter's secret benefits -- the ability to lower cortisol. Consuming just one two-tablespoon serving of peanut butter a day might help you manage stress better and bring down high cortisol levels. Here's how.
What is cortisol?
Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced in the body's adrenal gland in response to stress. At the same time, cortisol can be good in some cases, such as in a response to exercise, too much cortisol can leave you susceptible to many physical and emotional symptoms of stress. When chronic stress occurs in the body, high cortisol levels can leave you with symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, weight gain, headaches, and so many more unwanted symptoms.

Read more
Is a celery juice cleanse really beneficial?
What's the deal with the popular celery juice trend?
Green juice.

There’s a buzz about celery juice these days, and it seems like every other health enthusiast, medical professional, influencer, and guru is raving about and sipping on a bright green drink. You’ve probably heard people talking about the three-day celery juice cleanse, too, and you might be wondering what the deal is with celery juice anyway. Is a celery juice cleanse beneficial? Turns out celery juice contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds that might provide several health benefits.

What is celery juice?
Celery juice is the nutrient-rich juice from celery — a cultivated plant of the parsley family with long fibrous stalks. You’ll obtain more nutrients from drinking one cup of celery juice made with 4 or 5 stalks than from one cup of chopped celery because you’re consuming more celery in a liquid form. However, you lose most of the fiber when you juice fruits and vegetables, and fiber plays a role in healthy digestion and slows down blood sugar spikes. Some people believe it’s best to drink celery juice or any juice like this with a meal that’s rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats.
The nutritional profile of celery juice
When it comes to nutrition, one cup (240 mL) of celery juice provides:

Read more
Why liver is a superfood (and the best ways to include it in your diet)
Here's why liver deserves its superfood crown
liver and onion on skillet on wood on table next to onions and herbs

In many indigenous tribes and cultures worldwide, liver has long been a prized and famous food. Valued for its nutritional benefits, people transformed liver into unique and flavorful dishes, from chopped liver and liver and onions to liver pate. It seems many people either love liver or hate it. No matter where you stand, it’s indisputable that liver is one of the most nutritious superfoods you can find, and even if you’re not the biggest fan of the taste, there are ways to disguise it and cook it so you can still reap the benefits. 

The nutritional profile of liver
The liver is a vital organ found in animals and humans that’s responsible for filtering toxins, storing vitamins, and more. For hundreds of years, organ meats have been the preferred nutrient source, but today, most people prefer muscle meats. The most commonly eaten liver is from cows, chicken, and lamb. 

Read more