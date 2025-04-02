 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

What is the best time to eat protein for maximum gains?

Does timing really matter?

By
man drinking protein shake in gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Many fitness professionals and enthusiasts believe that there is a “best time to eat protein for maximum gains.” As a trainer and nutritionist, I stress to clients that getting in enough protein every day is the most important factor. However, some studies have addressed how protein timing could improve your chances of gaining muscle and prime your body for gains.

How? We’ve extensively looked at the science behind protein timing, including whether you should eat protein before or after a workout and how much protein you should eat in one meal, and we’ve laid out everything you need to know below. Continue reading to learn how to optimize your efforts at the gym through proper nutrient timing!

Recommended Videos

What the science says about protein timing

Man eating chicken
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

Mostly, when people discuss protein timing, it’s about whether one should consume protein before or after a workout. As such, there are several seemingly conflicting studies on the subject.

Related

For example, one study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition suggests that people who are trying to maximize muscle gain should eat a leucine-containing protein source after working out. Leucine is an amino acid that is instrumental in instigating muscle protein synthesis and repair.

Another meta-analysis published in the same journal suggests that protein timing does not matter much, and the most important thing is total protein intake.

While the science may seem conflicting, there are several general guidelines to follow for eating and supplementing with protein for optimal muscle gains.

What is the best time to eat protein for muscle growth?

Male athlete drinking protein shake while sitting in gym
Westend61 / Adobe Stock

Technically, there’s no best time to eat protein for muscle growth. Instead, it’s best to ensure you’re getting enough protein consistently throughout the day — with special emphasis on eating protein around your workouts. A paper by the International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends consuming a quality protein source (roughly 20 to 40 grams) soon after resistance exercise (often within a few hours) to help stimulate muscle protein synthesis.

Does this mean the anabolic window exists? The anabolic window is a popular fitness and bodybuilding term that refers to a period after working out (30 to 60 minutes) where your body absolutely needs protein. Many fitness enthusiasts assert that your workout may be less effective or even useless if you don’t eat within this time frame.

The anabolic window is simply a theory, but the idea behind it is founded in science. The research concludes that there are no benefits to going hours without eating protein after a workout, but eating or supplementing with protein not long after has immense benefits. So, while you won’t lose all your gains if you don’t have that protein shake on your way home from the gym, it’s still advisable to ingest some protein as soon as you can.

Does protein intake frequency play a role in absorption?

Flank steak tacos.
Los Muertos Crew / Pexels

Again, the science on this one is a little conflicting. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology advises that people eat 0.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For the average American man, this would amount to about 36 grams of protein per meal. According to this study, this is the optimal amount the body needs in one meal.

However, more recent research suggests that there is no maximum limit to how much protein you can eat per meal. A study by Cell Reports Medicine study asserts that eating as much as 100 grams of protein in one sitting is scientifically applicable.

The takeaway from this is that the most important factor when it comes to eating enough protein for muscle growth is not protein timing or frequency but total protein intake. Eating every few hours may not be convenient for people who work long shifts or are always on the go. Also, sometimes, you may not be able to eat immediately before or after working out.

If this is you, you should simply focus on meeting your required daily protein intake. If meeting this required intake in one or two meals is convenient for you, do it. Apart from the fact that eating like this will be effective, not obsessing over all the tiny details will result in a much better relationship with food and exercise. Remember, consistency is more important than almost anything else.

How much protein should you be eating to build muscle?

Cottage cheese and berries
DraCat / Pixabay

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suggests eating 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight for optimal muscle growth. USADA bases its suggestion on two highly regarded studies asserting that this is the optimal daily protein intake to maximize muscle protein synthesis.

According to USADA, for a 150-pound person, 1.6 to 2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight “would equate to about 109 – 150 grams of protein per day.”

Example day of a high-protein diet

Fried salmon steak with vegetables on wooden table
Jacek Chabraszewski / Adobe Stock

Here’s an example of a high-protein meal plan for a single day, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a healthy snack, along with their approximate calorie and protein content:

Breakfast: Vegetable omelet with spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms and whole grain toast.

Lunch: Grilled chicken salad with mixed greens and quinoa

Dinner: Baked salmon with steamed broccoli and brown rice

Snack: Greek yogurt with berries and a protein shake

Depending on your portion sizes, this simple meal plan provides approximately 1,950 calories and 130 grams of protein. For someone who weighs around 50 kg and is trying to maintain a healthy weight, this plan not only supports proper calorie intake but also provides enough protein to support muscle growth.

Frequently asked questions

whey protein
jdoms / Adobe Stock

Is it better to eat protein in the morning or at night?

It does not matter very much when you eat protein — what’s important is that you meet your daily intake. The United States Anti-Doping Agency suggests optimal protein intake for muscle growth to be 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

Is it smart to eat protein before bed?

Ingesting protein before bed can be beneficial for muscle repair and growth during sleep. Slow-digesting proteins, such as casein found in cottage cheese, provide a steady release of amino acids overnight, supporting muscle protein synthesis.

What are the symptoms of too much protein in the body?

Excessive protein intake can lead to various health issues, including kidney strain, dehydration, digestive disturbances, and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. It’s advisable to balance protein consumption within recommended guidelines to avoid these adverse effects.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Are protein drinks good for you? Benefits, downsides, and tips to know
Should they be part of your muscle-building routine?
Male athlete drinking protein shake while sitting in gym

Protein is among the essential nutrients your body requires to function properly, as it needs adequate amounts to build and repair muscle, promote hormone health, and more. As a trainer and nutritionist, I encourage all my clients to consume plenty of protein daily, whether they are trying to lose weight or build muscle. Protein drinks often come up in these discussions — so, are protein drinks good for you?

While you could meet your daily protein needs with whole protein-rich foods, these drinks can be a convenient way to add protein to your diet. In this article, we'll explore the benefits of protein drinks, the potential side effects, and how to incorporate them into your diet. It is time to dive in!
Are protein drinks good for you?

Read more
Intermittent fasting: All the benefits, and why you should try it
You may have the wrong idea about intermittent fasting
Man holding spoon and fork in between a clock placed on a plate

Ranging from the Mediterranean diet to the DASH diet, there are many eating methods for you to choose from if you are looking to improve your health. But what about eating methods that focus on when you eat rather than what you eat? As a nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who have found that intermittent fasting makes reaching their goals that much easier. So, what exactly is intermittent fasting?

In order to get the best information, we spoke with Kayla Girgen, RD, LD, a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Untapped. Keep reading to discover everything she had to say about fasting to see if it is something you should try!
What is intermittent fasting?

Read more
The beginner’s guide to going gluten-free
Discover what you can and can't eat
Woman with hands pushed out, refusing to eat white bread slice on chopping board

A gluten-free diet is required for those with celiac disease, but many people are choosing to go gluten-free for various benefits, including reduced inflammation and improved joint pain. As a trainer and nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who found they felt better when they generally avoided foods with gluten. So, is this eating method something you should try?

When it comes to what you can and can't eat, things may get a little tricky, so read our complete guide to going gluten-free to get all your questions answered.
What is a gluten-free diet?

Read more