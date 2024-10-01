 Skip to main content
Hip flexor exercises are an effective way to avoid injury during resistance training

Anatomy, benefits, and more

By
Man doing mountain climbers on a mat
Morsa Images / Unsplash

Did you know that about 5% to 28% of injuries among high-risk sport-specific groups are related to hip flexors? You are probably not an athlete in a high-risk sport-specific group, but if you want to enjoy exercise and avoid injuries during resistance training, it’s expedient to perform some hip flexor exercises. 

There are many exercise options to strengthen your hip flexors, especially since you use this muscle group every day when you move around. To make things easier for you, we’ve outlined some of the most effective ones that can help you make progress faster. Let’s get into it!

What are the hip flexors?

Hip flexors: Internal snapping hip syndrome. Psoas major, Iliopsoas muscle and snapping area
sakurra / Adobe Stock

The hip flexors are a group of muscles located near the top of your thighs that allow you to lift your knees toward your torso and bend at the waist. According to the American Hip Institute, the hip flexors are primarily made up of five muscles: the psoas major, the iliacus, the rectus femoris, the pectineus, and the sartorius. 

Together, these muscles support a wide range of movement. If you don’t strengthen or stretch them properly, they can become tight or weak, potentially leading to discomfort or injury.

Benefits of having strong hip flexors

Man stretching his hip flexors
Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock

Improved athletic performance 

Strong hip flexors contribute to better speed, agility, and power in sports that involve running, jumping, or kicking. They help you generate more force when lifting your knees, leading to faster sprints and higher jumps. Research shows that increased hip flexion strength can also improve the speed and agility performance of physically active, untrained individuals.

Enhanced stability and balance 

Hip flexors support the pelvis and lower spine, helping maintain stability during movements, such as walking, running, and standing on one leg. This means that stronger hip flexors will increase the body’s stability, making such activities even easier. 

Better posture 

Hip flexors play a key role in maintaining proper posture. Strong, balanced hip flexors can help prevent the pelvis from tilting forward, reducing the risk of developing lower back pain and improving body alignment.

How to tell if your hip flexors are weak

Man stretching his hip flexor
24K-Production / Adobe Stock

There are signs that are indicative of weak hip flexors. Some of them are difficulty lifting your knees, lower back pain, hip pain or tightness, poor posture, an imbalanced gait, and difficulty with physical activities that involve hip flexion, like running and squatting. 

These signs may not always mean that a person has weak hip flexors. Nonetheless, if you experience any of these, incorporating some hip-strengthening exercises would be erring on the side of caution.

5 exercises for stronger hip flexors

Kettlebell swings

A man swinging a kettlebell by a blue sky
Taco Fleur / Pexels

Instructions:

  • Stand with feet at least shoulder-width apart and place the kettlebell in front of you. 
  • Bend your knees slightly and hinge at the hips to pick it up. 
  • Swing back, pulling the kettlebell between your legs. 
  • Swing forward, pushing your hips forward to swing the kettlebell up to chest height.
  • Return to the starting position with the kettlebell in between your legs and continue swinging back and forth. 

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps

Iliopsoas march

Instructions:

  • Lie on your back, resting on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. You could place a band around your ankles for extra resistance. 
  • Tighten your abdominal muscles to stabilize your lower back. 
  • Slowly raise one knee toward your chest, keeping your lower back flat. 
  • Bring your foot back to the starting position and repeat the movement with the other leg. 
  • Continue alternating legs in a controlled, marching motion. 

Recommended sets and reps: 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps for each leg

Banded hip flexion

Instructions:

  • Secure one end of a resistance band to a low anchor point, like the leg of a heavy table or a sturdy piece of furniture. 
  • Step into the band with one foot, placing it around the top of your foot or ankle. 
  • Face the anchor point and stand tall with your core engaged and feet hip-width apart. 
  • Slowly raise the leg with the band, bringing your knee toward your chest while keeping your back straight. 
  • Gradually return your leg to the starting position. 
  • Complete the reps for one leg, then switch to the other leg. 

Recommended sets and reps: 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps for each leg

Hip flexor march

Instructions:

  • Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and keep your core engaged. You could place a band in between your legs for added resistance. 
  • Raise one knee as high as you can toward your chest, balancing on the opposite leg. 
  • Slowly bring your leg back down to the ground. 
  • Raise the opposite knee in the same way. 
  • Continue alternating knees in a controlled, marching motion.

Recommended sets and reps: 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps

Mountain climbers

A man doing mountain climbers
Li Sun / Pexels

Instructions:

  • Get into a plank position with your hands straight, directly under your shoulders. 
  • Quickly pull one knee toward your chest while keeping your core tight. 
  • As you extend the first leg back to the starting position, bring the other knee forward. 
  • Continue alternating legs in a running motion, keeping the hips low and your back flat. 

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 20 to 30 reps per leg

Frequently asked questions

Kettlebell swings
Juçanã Girardi Maximiliano / Pexels

Should I stretch a sore hip flexor?

Stretching a sore hip flexor will help alleviate tightness and improve flexibility. Focus on light, pain-free stretches and avoid overextending the muscle to prevent further strain.

Does walking strengthen hip flexors?

Walking can help strengthen hip flexors, especially when you focus on lifting your knees higher with each step. However, targeted exercises are more effective for building strength in these muscles.

How long does it take to fix weak hip flexors?

Noticing improvements in weak hip flexors could take anywhere from weeks to months, depending on how consistently you train and stretch the muscles. Other factors, like the individual’s fitness levels, may also affect progress.

