 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The ultimate premium gift guide for the yoga lover in your life

Here are the best gifts you can give a yoga enthusiast

Briana Bonfiglio
By
yoga class
fizkes / Adobe Stock

We all have that one person in our lives who lives and breathes yoga. This gift guide is for them. Whether your friend or family member is a yoga newbie or a longtime yoga enthusiast, we highly recommend these products that go beyond just a basic yoga mat. Behold: the ultimate gift guide for the yogi in your life.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Yoga Dice

Many yoga lovers start out by going to classes or watching YouTube videos. After a while, though, that guidance is no longer needed, though some may not even realize it. The gift of the Yoga Dice can help your yogi friend take their practice to the next level. This little box of dice offers yoga pose suggestions so yogis can string them together and form their own yoga sequences. This is a fun, low-cost option for the intermediate yogi in your life.

yoga blanket
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Yoga Blanket

In yoga, blankets are used both for comfort and as a bolster or pillow. Yoga is both a meditative and a strenuous practice, and a soft yet sturdy blanket can enhance the experience. This option — a thick Mexican blanket — is known to be great for yoga. Yogis of all skill levels will appreciate this gift, and it comes in several different colors.

yoga 365
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Yoga 365: Daily Wisdom for Life, On and Off the Mat

Lots of people who do yoga aren’t just in it for the exercise; it’s about the principles of the practice as well. The book Yoga 365: Daily Wisdom for Life, On and Off the Mat is full of ancient tales, life lessons, yoga poses, and mantras to live by. It was written by Susanna Harwood Rubin, a longtime artist and yoga instructor. This small, hardcover book will help any yoga lover deepen their practice by taking what they learn on the yoga mat into their daily lives. If your loved one is intuitive, enjoys reading, and loves a good inspirational quote, this book is for them.

foam yoga block
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Recycled Foam Yoga Block

Foam blocks are often used in yoga as a prop to lean on in certain poses. Even the most advanced yogis use them, so they are a good gift for yoga enthusiasts of any skill level. This recycled foam yoga block is especially practical because it is high-density and firm — not a cheap piece of foam that would leave you falling over. Plus, it is an earth-conscious product, which many yogis would appreciate. It is 4-by-6-by-9 inches and comes in two colors: midnight blue and thunder grey. The company that sells it, Manduka, is well-versed in yoga props and also sells yoga straps, towels, and other yoga accessories to complete the set.

foldable yoga mat
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Jade Voyager Yoga Mat 

Let’s get into yoga mats. A good yoga mat has just the right amount of grip and cushion to perform poses without slipping and without feeling the hardness of the floor so much that it hurts. That can be a hard balance to achieve, and some lower-quality yoga mats can make yoga classes uncomfortable. The Jade Voyager Yoga Mat has been rated among the top yoga mats for professional yogis and is a great gift if your yoga lover is looking to upgrade. Plus, it rolls up nice and tight and therefore is easy to transport.

cork yoga mat
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Cork Yoga Mat

Does your friend or family member go to hot yoga classes? Then this very well may be the gift for them. This airy, 100% vegan product is made of all recycled materials and sustains well in hot yoga conditions. It is the original cork yoga mat and comes in several different colors. Its mix of cork and rubber makes the mat not only extremely light and easily portable but also non-stick and durable.

canvas yoga mat tote
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Canvas Tote for Yoga Mat

If your yogi is always on the go, this canvas tote would be the perfect gift for them. This tote bag is spacious, easy to carry, and designed especially for carrying yoga mats. It has a slot to slip a yoga mat right into. Its large design also means that it can fit lots of yoga accessories as well. This is the prime gift for any yogi who attends regular yoga classes outside their home. It zips fully and is water resistant, so it’s great for those who attend outdoor yoga classes at the park or beach as well.

yoga mat wash
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Mat Wash

Let’s face it — yoga gets sweaty. The yogi in your life could use mat wash to clean off their yoga mat between sessions. This mat wash is a simple spray made by Gaiam, a popular brand when it comes to yoga products. The mat spray disinfects and removes any sweat or dirt, while not doing any damage to the mat. It is made with organic essential oils.

lululemon leggings
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Lululemon Leggings

A yoga lover gift guide would be incomplete without a good pair of leggings. Lululemon is a brand most have heard of, but did you know they make leggings especially for yoga? Any yoga lover would be thrilled to receive these high-end leggings that are soft and flexible, designed specifically for the types of moves they’ll be doing on the mat.

Recommended Videos

Need a gift for the yoga lover in your life? We’re sure that any of the options in this gift guide will do wonders. Whether your friend or family member is a beginner to yoga or a seasoned professional, all yogis can use some new gear or yoga accessories, and these would all make perfect gifts that they’ll appreciate and enjoy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briana Bonfiglio
Briana Bonfiglio
Smoothie recipes tips and tricks: Make your life easier (and make better smoothies) with these simple insights
Everything you need to know to make the best smoothies
Banana and berry smoothie

 

A perfectly blended smoothie can hit the spot for a quick breakfast, a snack, or even a meal replacement. Whether you’re looking to lose weight or simply enjoy a morning beverage, smoothies are a great way to get your daily serving of fruits and veggies. 

Read more
How to get in shape in 30 days: The ultimate guide
30-day workout challenge: Learn 7 tips for getting in shape in a month
Shirtless man exercising on a trail outdoors.

Many people seek out how to get in shape in as short of a time period as possible. The reality is that, yes, you can see changes after only 30 days. However, it requires a lot of discipline and an honest assessment of where you currently are at. Those who are new to fitness may need to take a different route than those who are experienced with exercise and tracking their food intake. Either way, be prepared to make some changes to your current lifestyle.

Don’t think of the next month as a deadline. Instead, consider this 30-day fitness challenge the first month of the rest of your life—a month full of changing bad habits, finding healthier alternatives, and getting in shape for good.

Read more
The ultimate lat guide for building your strongest back ever
Strengthen your back with this lats workout guide
A man with strong lats.

Many people are motivated to work out due to building strong, well-defined muscles. However, we often focus on the muscle groups we can readily see in the mirror, such as the quads, biceps, shoulders, pecs, and abs, and forget to give as much workout time and attention to the equally-important muscles on the backside of the body. This can create muscle imbalances that ultimately decrease your functional strength and can leave you susceptible to injury.
With that in mind, one of the key muscles in the back your workouts should target is the latissimus dorsi muscles, more commonly referred to as the lats.
The lats are the largest muscles in the back and are recruited for many important movements involving the trunk, core, and upper body, such as pulling and rowing. In this article, we will provide a full rundown of the best exercises to strengthen your lats, ensuring that even if you can't easily check out these muscles, they are getting just as strong and shredded as your pecs and abs.
There are numerous exercises that target the lats, including bodyweight exercises, dumbbell and barbell options, and weight machines. Before we dive into those exercises, it's helpful to define exactly what are the lats. Keep reading for inspiration and guidance on the best lats exercises to help ensure that even if you can’t see them, your lats are just as strong and defined as your pecs and abs.

What are the lats?
The "lats" or latissimus dorsi muscles are a pair of large, triangular, or V-shaped muscles on either side of your spine. They span from the inside of your upper arm by your shoulder down to the back of the pelvis at the waist, creating a dramatic taper spanning your entire back.
The primary function of the lats is to work together to stabilize the spine while supporting and providing strength to the arms and shoulders. They allow for side bending and keeping the spine straight while also helping extend, rotate, and move the shoulder. For example, the lats are involved in any pulling motion, whether pulling down something overhead or pulling back on something in front of you.
They also help adduct the arms, which is the motion that occurs when your arms are up and out to the side like the letter “T” and then pulled back down to your sides. The lats are heavily involved in exercises like pull-ups and rowing but are even involved in running, walking, and breathing.

Read more