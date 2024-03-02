 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These are the 3 types of exercise you should be doing for better mental health, study says

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By
Man lifting deadlift bar
Victor Freitas / Pexels

Depression can feel like an uphill battle you never signed up for. Often, movement can seem like the last thing that would help you feel better. However, numerous studies have shown the positive effects of exercise on mental health. It has even been suggested that exercise could be considered a “core treatment” for depression.

Man sitting on ground with head in his hands, looking frustrated
Nathan Cowley / Pexels

What is the link between exercise and depression?

Exercise has long been known to have numerous benefits for our physical health, but what about our mental well-being? 

Recommended Videos

Several explanations have been proposed for how exercise improves mental health, but the exact mechanisms are not fully understood. It has been suggested that exercise increases the brain’s production of endorphins, which are known as “feel-good” chemicals. 

Related

Other neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, which regulate mood, are also released during exercise. Physical activity can also provide a mental escape from negative thoughts and emotions.

Man walking in nature with backpack
Clem Onojeghuo / Pexels

So, what’s the best exercise for mental health?

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal reviewed 218 randomized controlled trials and concluded that walking or running, strength training, and yoga were the top three forms of exercise found to combat depression. Also effective in improving mental well-being were strength training, mixed aerobic exercise, and Tai Chi.

It’s interesting to note the study found that exercise works regardless of the severity of other health conditions or depression. Therefore, regardless of your current health, incorporating exercise into your daily routine can help you feel better mentally. Assuming you can exercise safely.

Furthermore, the study found that exercise works better the more intense it is. This suggests that engaging in activities that elevate your heart rate and challenge your body may have greater benefits for your mental health.

Incorporating these exercises into your daily routine may seem challenging at first, but there are several strategies you can adopt to make it easier. First, start by setting realistic goals and gradually increasing the duration and intensity of your workouts over time.

To make exercise a seamless part of your daily routine, try incorporating it into activities you already enjoy. For example, you can walk or jog to work instead of driving, take the stairs instead of the elevator, or incorporate strength training exercises into your lunch break. You can also consider finding an exercise buddy or joining a running or hiking group to increase your motivation and accountability.

Man in gym doing pushup off of two kettle bells.
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Connecting the dots between exercise and mental health

Exercise is not just about physical fitness; it has a profound impact on our mental well-being as well. Engaging in regular physical activity releases endorphins, our body’s natural feel-good chemicals, which can help boost our mood and reduce symptoms of depression. 

So, whether you prefer going for a brisk walk, hitting the pavement for a run, or finding your zen through yoga, incorporating these activities into your routine can have a positive impact on your mental health.

Editors' Recommendations

Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
Can’t do pull ups? You need this simple addition to your workout routine
a man doing pull ups

There's no doubt that a pull-up is one of the most challenging exercises to master. Not only does a pull-up require a strong upper body, but it also requires grip strength and core stability. Even for people who regularly do killer back exercises at the gym, a pull-up is a different type of motion than that of many strength training exercises -- making it difficult even for those with a strong back. However, with time, patience, and dedication, anyone can master the pull-up.

There are many approaches to pull-up training, such as using an assisted pull-up machine or performing negative reps. Ultimately, a combination of techniques and exercises can help your body gradually get used to pull-ups and improve over time. Using a pull-up band is a great way for beginners of any skill level to start practicing a pull-up motion. Here's how.

Read more
4 easy Pilates exercises to shrink your love handles
4 Pilates moves to get rid of love handles
man doing pilates leg and arm stretch seated wooden floor

Having love handles can be frustrating. No matter how much you diet or exercise, those pesky fat deposits around your waist won't budge. If you've tried everything under the sun to lose your love handles with no success, it may be time to give Pilates a try.

Pilates is a great way to target your core and slim your midsection. The controlled movements help build lean muscle mass while burning fat. 

Read more
5 effective Pilates exercises for core strength
Lower your risk of injury and strengthen your core with these 5 Pilates moves
man blue hair exercising on a bench outside by the trees

Whether you’re bending forward to pick something up off the ground, reaching up to grab something from a shelf, or running a marathon, having strong core muscles makes plenty of activities easier. Strong core muscles are especially important for athletes and runners. If those muscles are too weak, it can increase your risk of injuries and lower your performance and endurance. Every well-rounded and varied workout program includes exercises that work your core. We’ve found the best five Pilates exercises for core strength to add to your workout routine. 

1. Swan dive
Your lower back is a big part of your core. The swan dive Pilates move is similar to the upward-facing dog pose in yoga and helps strengthen your shoulders, forearms, triceps, and lower back while stretching your chest and abdominal muscles. Swan dive is a beginner to intermediate move that works your abdominals, hip extensors, and back extensors. 

Read more