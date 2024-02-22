 Skip to main content
Eight Sleep could totally change how you sleep — for the better

An Eight Sleep connected to a bed.
Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is a unique way of improving your night’s sleep without you needing to worry about replacing your existing mattress. Instead, you add one of its Pod Covers to your current mattress and gain a ton of benefits including that all-important better night’s sleep. While you might have already checked out the best places to buy a mattress, this is a more convenient solution as you won’t have to swap anything huge like your mattress. It’s particularly perfect if you already love your mattress but just need a little more assistance. You can either hit the button below and go straight to the Eight Sleep site to learn more and find the latest Eight Sleep deals, or read on while we explain a bit more about how the Pod Cover works.

Why you need Eight Sleep in your life

A man using the Eight Sleep Autopilot app.
Eight Sleep

To maintain your active and productive lifestyle, you really need to enjoy a good night’s sleep. Granted, that’s not always possible. A late dinner out, an evening you simply don’t want to end, or being a young parent means life isn’t as simple as ‘let’s go to bed now’. While Eight Sleep can’t fix those kind of issues, it can help substantially to ensure your quality of sleep is exceptional. Such results come from its Pod Cover.

Available in different sizes to cater for your mattress size, the Eight Sleep Pod Cover simply slips on top of your existing mattress and performs miracles. Costing from $1,895 depending on the size you need, it’s the best investment you’re likely to make for a while.

Through the autopilot subscription service which costs either $15 per month for the Standard plan or $24 per month for Enhanced, you can be in full control of how you sleep. As standard, you get automatic temperature adjustments so you never end up too hot or cold. It does this through tracking the local weather, sleep stages, and a bunch of other key metrics. It’s possible to sleep as cold as 55F right up to 110F depending on your preferences. Inappropriate temperatures are one of the main factors in affecting your sleep so enjoying the perfect temperature for you is, well, perfect.

Besides temperature adjustments, the Eight Sleep Pod Cover also reports back on your sleep and health throughout the night. It monitors your heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep cycles, and respiratory rate. Its comprehensive sensors use such information to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer so you wake up more energized.

On a practical level, it can also gently shake you up with customizable chest-level vibration and a gradual thermal change, so you wake up comfortably rather than alarmed. Sharing a bed with someone isn’t an issue either as Autopilot works well for both people, adjusting accordingly for each side of the bed.

Do I need a new mattress with Eight Sleep?

The Eight Sleep Pod Cover on a bed with different colors to demonstrate how each side can be heated or cooled differently.
Eight Sleep

Not at all! If you’ve already spent time researching and investing in one of the best types of mattress https://www.themanual.com/culture/best-mattresses-health-experts/ for your body, you don’t have to go to the effort of getting things right again. Instead, the Eight Sleep Pod Cover fits over your existing setup. Although, if you do wish to buy a mattress at the same time, you can add Eight Sleep’s 5-layer mattress to your purchase. It offers medium firmness, 11-inch mattress height, pressure relieving materials, and excellent airflow.

What Eight Sleep Pod Cover options are available?

The Eight Sleep Pod Cover is available in three different varieties. There’s the Pod 2 Cover which fits 10 to 11-inch mattresses, while there’s the Pod 3 Cover which fits the same size. Also, there’s the Pod 3 Cover with PerfectFit which promises to fit all bed sizes and offer increased comfort.

All the Pod Covers offer individualized cooling and heating, along with sleep and health tracking, and vibration and thermal alarm options. The Pod 2 Cover is the basic model offering solely this, while the Pod 3 Cover adds on improved comfort which should suit the majority of people. If you have an unusual sized mattress, check out the Pod 3 Cover with PerfectFit.

