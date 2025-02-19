 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does the timing of your workout affect insulin sensitivity? Here’s the research

This is good news for the sunset runners and those who like to work out later in the day.

By
man running outside grey clouds on road
Jenny Hill / Unsplash

When you eat sugar, your pancreas releases insulin — the digestive hormone that scuttles sugar into your cells to keep your blood sugar levels stable. Insulin helps prevent dangerously high blood sugar levels.

Insulin sensitivity involves how responsive your cells are to insulin. Your cells have insulin receptors, and with the condition of low insulin sensitivity or insulin resistance, the cells become more resistant, and your body becomes less responsive to insulin. Reducing insulin resistance can help you maintain a healthy weight and improve your blood sugar. Researchers decided to explore how the timing and intensity of workouts affect insulin sensitivity, with interesting results.

Recommended Videos

The research

man running with woman outdoors exercise
Liliana Drew / Pexels

In a study published in Diabetoliga1, researchers wanted to know whether the timing and intensity of physical activity affected insulin resistance. They assessed the following factors in 755 men and women from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity NFO study:

They categorized the participants into four different groups based on the time of day they were the most active:

  • Group 1: Morning from 6 AM to noon
  • Group 2: Afternoon from noon to 6 PM
  • Group 3: Evening from 6 PM to midnight
  • Evenly distributed moderate to vigorous physical activity throughout the day

The results

kickboxing exercise on the beach sunset workout
Anntarazevich / Pexels

The researchers unveiled that both the total moderate to vigorous physical activity and the timing of physical activity reduced insulin resistance, but it didn’t have the same effect on liver fat content. Interestingly, exercising in the afternoon and evening lowered insulin resistance by up to 25% compared to when the exercise was more evenly distributed throughout the day. 

Related

A lower amount of sedentary time, lighter physical activity, and more breaks in the sedentary time didn’t result in a reduction of insulin resistance or liver fat content.

The takeaway

man pullup dead hang outdoor workout sunset
Yaruslev Shuraev / Pexels

More research is needed to draw more precise conclusions. Still, this study indicates that engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity in the afternoon or evening is the way to go when you want to improve insulin resistance. This study suggests that the timing and intensity of your exercise matters when it comes to insulin resistance. This is excellent news for the sunset runners and those who like to work out later in the day.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Expert advice on how stretching can transform your health
Dr. Fitch shares his favorite stretches, the best time to stretch, the benefits, and more.
Dr. Dwight Fitch cancer doctor oncologist and owner of stretch lab

Stretching is natural and feels good for your muscles. You might find yourself subconsciously stretching your arms up over your head after sitting at a desk for a long time or extending your legs out in the morning when you wake up. I love the feeling of a full-body stretch in the morning and a soothing bedtime yoga routine in the evening. If I don't have much time to spare, I choose some of my favorite stretches, such as a triceps stretch.

Animals instinctually stretch their limbs when they get up. The benefits of stretching have been widely studied, from improving your range of motion and blood circulation to lowering stress, promoting muscle recovery, and reducing pain associated with poor posture. 
Stretching expert: Dr. Dwight Fitch, owner of StretchLab

Read more
Should you take creatine before or after workout sessions?
Discover the ideal timing for supplementation
Man drinking pre workout.

Creatine is one of the most researched and effective supplements for improving strength, muscle growth, and exercise performance. However, there’s ongoing debate about whether it’s best to take creatine before or after a workout.

Some believe pre-workout creatine boosts energy and performance, while others argue that post-workout supplementation enhances recovery and muscle growth, but what does the science say? Continue reading to find out.
What is creatine?

Read more
Does your genetics make you run faster? What’s the speed gene?
Researchers have found over 200 different genetic variations that could affect sports performance.
man running a marathon

Some humans can definitely ‘run like the wind,’ leaving others behind while they zoom across the finish line. It seems these fast folks are born to run as they take vast stride after stride. Could your genetics play a role in how fast you can run? Researchers have been looking at a particular gene they’re calling the ‘super speed gene,’ it turns out it could be associated with the ability to run fast. 

Factors like nutrition, how much you slept, and muscle strength and size are all involved when it comes to your running speed, and this research highlights that your genetics is another factor to consider. Let’s look at the speed gene and the research.
The role of genetics

Read more