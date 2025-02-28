 Skip to main content
How long does it take to cycle the circumference of the earth? New world record

This dedicated cyclist has been cycling every day for almost a decade.

Amazfit-T-Rex-3-smartwatch-used-while-biking-on-the-trail
Amazfit T Rex 3 Smartwatch / Amazfit

Dedicated cyclists set different goals to strive for, from cycling 40 miles in a day to cycling 5,000km or around 3106 miles in a year. I love cycling because it’s fun working your legs, hips, and core and feeling the breeze on your face, even if I only have time for a shorter ride around the neighborhood. Last year, one dedicated cyclist traveled a greater distance than the earth’s circumference.

New world record

Katerina Rusa cyclist world record
Kateřina Rusá / Kateřina Rusá

In 2024, according to Strava, Czech cyclist Kateřina Rusá covered an incredibly impressive distance of 50,555 km or 31,413 miles, smashing her previous 2023 record of 50,505km. In 2023, Rusá cycled for an average of 6 hours and 39 minutes and rode over 150km per day. 

As a full-time editor for an online magazine, Rusá covered her furthest distances on the weekends. Her personal record for a single ride is 675km, and she’s been cycling every day for almost a decade. She started cycling to help with her knee pain from playing competitive volleyball.

Further than the circumference of the earth

Katarina Rusa Cyclist world record
Kateřina Rusá / Kateřina Rusá

The circumference of the earth is one of the most important measurements. Passing through the poles, the circumference measures 40,007.863 km or 24,859.734 miles. Rusá actually cycled a distance further than the earth’s circumference by around 15,000km.

Even through freezing fog, Rusá kept going and pushing her limits, which is an inspiration to us all. I think I’ll go cycling this weekend on one of the nearby tranquil trails. Research shows cycling improves heart health and strengthens your heart muscles, boosts overall fitness, burns calories, and more.

