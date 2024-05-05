Burn calories, build muscle, and get fit

Ready to channel your inner superhero and train like Thor? If you have 15 minutes to spare and $50 to invest in the Centr Workout Kit, this Chris Hemsworth-approved HIIT workout is the perfect way to get your heart pumping and build strength and endurance.

Ready to channel your inner superhero and train like Thor? If you have 15 minutes to spare and $50 to invest in the Centr Workout Kit, this Chris Hemsworth-approved HIIT workout is the perfect way to get your heart pumping and build strength and endurance.

Recommended Videos

What is HIIT?

High-intensity interval training (or HIIT) involves alternating between short bursts of intense exercise and periods of rest or lower-intensity exercise. The goal is to elevate your heart rate and push your body to its limits during intense intervals, followed by brief recovery periods to catch your breath and prepare for the next round.

What does the Centr Workout Kit include?

The Centr Workout Kit includes:

3 fabric resistance bands

5 tube bands

2 ankle straps

2 D-handles

1 dual hook straight bar

1 door anchor

1 travel bag

It also comes with a complimentary three-month digital membership (a $59.99 value) to Centr’s digital platform, where you can learn from Hemsworth’s team of trainers, access additional workouts, and track your progress.

How to Train Like Thor

This HIIT session is designed to be short but intense, giving maximum results in just 15 minutes. Each exercise should last 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest. Complete two sets of each exercise before moving on to the next.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Chris Hemsworth’s 15-minute workout:

Banded Squats

Stand on the resistance band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down like you’re sitting in a chair. Keep your back straight and your core engaged. Push through your heels to stand up.

Banded Bicep Curls

Stand on the resistance band and hold each end in a neutral grip (palms facing your body). Curl your elbows, bringing the band towards your shoulders, squeezing your biceps at the top. Slowly lower the band back down with control.

Banded Prisoner Squats

Loop one resistance band around your ankles and one slightly above the knees. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and squat down as low as possible, keeping your chest up and core engaged.

Banded Push-Up + Spider Climbers

Find a sturdy object to anchor your resistance band at chest height. Get into a push-up position with your hands under your shoulders. Perform a push-up, then bring one knee towards your chest while keeping your core engaged. Repeat with the other leg, mimicking a spider climber motion. Remember to maintain a straight line with your body throughout the push-up.

Banded Snap Jumps

Lower into a half-squat position and place your hands on the ground. Jump both feet back into a plank position and immediately jump back in, bringing your knees towards your chest while keeping the band tension.

Banded Fire Hydrants

Start on all fours, with your hands under your shoulders and your knees hip-width apart. Engage your core while lifting one leg to the side as high as possible, and squeeze the glute. Lower with control, and repeat with the other leg.

Banded Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lean back slightly, engaging your core. Twist your torso from side to side, focusing on rotating your core and not just your arms.

Scissor Kicks

This 60-second finisher will leave your core burning. Lie on your back with your legs extended straight up towards the ceiling. Keeping your core engaged and lower back pressed into the floor, alternate scissoring your legs up and down with a controlled motion. Aim for small, quick movements for maximum effect.

Editors' Recommendations