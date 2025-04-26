 Skip to main content
Can you still build muscle mass and strength with less sets? Researchers explore

At what point do those gains start to dwindle?

By
Man doing high cable bicep curl in gym with cable machine
Franco Monsalvo / Pexels

Sometimes, less is more, but what about less sets? There’s often a discussion surrounding training volume and what’s optimal to fuel muscle growth. Many powerlifters are proud of pushing through as many sets as they can, in a feat of strength and endurance. Researchers have been exploring weekly training volume, but there isn’t as much focus on how many sets to work through in a single session to still build muscle.

How many sets should you power through in one go before those gains start to dwindle? Researchers wanted to delve deeper in a new meta-analysis. Let’s take a look at the research.

The meta-analysis

Shirtless man doing a deadlift weight lifting exercise with black background
Anastase Maragos / Unsplash

In a new meta-analysis, the researchers wanted to determine how the number of sets per muscle group per training session affected muscle growth and strength. The analysis involved 67 studies, over 2,000 participants, and the meta-regression statistical method.

The researchers looked at:

The results

Strong man standing in the gym arms folded leaning on weight rack
Ali Choubin / Unsplash

The researchers found that overall, more sets led to more muscle growth; however, those gains began trailing off at a certain point. The “point of undetectable outcome superiority” was the amount of sets or the training volume where adding any more sets on top wouldn’t provide those noticeable improvements. 

For muscle growth, that point was around 11 fractional sets per muscle group per session. For strength, the point of those diminishing returns was as little as 2 direct sets per muscle group, per session.

The researchers noted that generally speaking, doing more sets in a workout leads to more muscle growth, but those advantages trail off at around 11 sets per muscle group, per session. They also noted that performing more sets directly targeting a muscle typically generates more strength gains, so it’s a good idea to keep hitting those specific muscle groups you want to work on. It isn’t clear if doing more than 2 direct sets per muscle group per workout generates more results, because that’s the point in this study where the most significant benefits topped out.

Concluding thoughts

men bench press spotter gym
Brunogobofoto / Pexels

Recent research also correlates weekly set volume with increasing muscle size. As the researchers all pointed out, more sets in a workout typically leads to more muscle growth, but there is a point where those benefits trail off, so it’s something to keep in mind. There’s no need to push yourself to burnout. Plus, some of us don’t have time to power through set after set, so it makes sense to focus our workout time on 3-6 sets close to failure for a specific muscle group, ideally training two or three times a week to see results over time.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
How many steps do you need to climb every week to lower health risks? New study
Here are some good reasons to take the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator.
Man climbing steps

Even if you haven’t seen the mountain of research, we all know exercise is natural and beneficial for our overall health. Those trying to lose weight, become healthier in general, or increase their fitness might take the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator. Moving your muscles, walking, and climbing steps can improve your bone density, cholesterol, and joint functioning. For example, researchers found that simple walking up the stairs enhances heart health.

How many stairs do you need to climb before you start getting those benefits? Duke University decided on a specific number if you really want to boost your wellness and lower the risk of mortality. 

Read more
11 non-meat, high-protein foods to build muscle
Tofu, Greek yogurt, and more
A bowl of tofu

Do you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, or are you simply not a fan of meat? Just because you avoid some animal products, that doesn’t mean you can’t still build muscle efficiently. As a trainer, I have worked with many clients who preferred plant-based foods, and they were able to see great results with purposeful planning.

A high-protein diet is essential for building muscle, so knowing what to add to your grocery list is important. Keep reading to discover 11 non-meat, high-protein foods.
Can you build muscle without meat?

Read more
Researchers reveal walking hack that can increase energy burn by a whopping 40%
Increasing the weight also ramps up the metabolic demand, oxygen consumption, and energy expenditure
man wearing weighted vest in gym close up arms muscular muscles flex fist clench

Walking burns calories, gets your muscles moving, and prompts you to step outside in nature. I love walking my dogs through meandering hiking trails around my area. Recently, more people are rucking or walking with weighted vests. Rucking refers to walking or hiking while wearing a weighted backpack or rucksack. Recently, researchers explored whether wearing a weighted vest while walking could increase energy burn. Let’s look at the research.

The study

Read more